Rihanna sent Megan Thee Stallion flowers and wishes for a speedy recovery

Last week Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to her feet. We found out that Tory Lanez shot her in a vehicle after some kind of altercation. She later took to Instagram live to tell her fans what happened after a week of people laughing and speculating about her situation. Barely keeping tears at bay, she talked about how alone she is since losing her mother and said she thought she was choosing people to be in her life that made her happy. She later tweeted that black women are so unprotected and they hold so many things in to protect others.

Recently, Megan collaborated with Rihanna and Savage X Fenty on a lingerie line. Despite being busy rolling out her new Fenty Beauty skincare line, Queen Rihanna took the time to show solidarity with Meg by sending her a bouquet of flowers. In fact, everyone from her fashion brand, Fenty, was in on it too. Seeing how upset Megan was and the horrible response on social media must have taken Rihanna back to when she was abused by Chris Brown.

After receiving the bouquet of flowers, Megan thanked Rihanna and her team for showing her love. Here are some excerpts from People magazine who covered the story:

On Tuesday [Megan Thee Stallion] shared that she was gifted a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Rihanna and everyone at her fashion brand, Fenty, which recently partnered with Megan on the Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In her Instagram post, Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, included two photos of herself modeling a lacey Savage X Fenty piece of lingerie as well as a third shot of the thoughtful card from Rihanna and her team. “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!” the note read. “Lova y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri 💙,” Megan wrote in the caption, while Rihanna commented, “gang! 🙏🏿❤️.” The Savage X Fenty account also commented on the post, “Love you 💜 here’s to a speedy recovery 🥂💐.”

My heart goes out to Meg because as she said in her video, she is alone. Neither of her parents is alive and she thought she was choosing her friendships wisely. This incident was sort of a wakeup call, exposing the nastiness that was in her circle. That’s something I think we all experience at one time or another. And just as Rihanna was ridiculed for the abuse she sustained, this situation just proves that black women are not protected and not allowed to hurt or be vulnerable. What Meg did was incredibly brave and I hope she knows she is loved.

As an aside, the thoughtfulness from Rihanna, a fellow savage, just makes me love her more. It also is an example of how women can show up for one another and hold space. Yes, Meg just teamed up with Rihanna to release a lingerie line but I truly believe that wasn’t the reason why Rihanna extended such a kind gesture. Riri knew that doing something so publicly was putting the mean girls and boys on notice. And I am here for this powerful sisterhood. In the meantime, I’ll show my support by going out and getting my hands on the new Fenty Beauty skincare. I’ll patiently await the Savage X Fenty + Meg Thee Stallion lingerie collaboration to drop.