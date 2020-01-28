A hair finishing wand, herbal heating patches for cramps and the best intimate wash



Pimple patches that really work to zap blemishes

Everyone is talking about those ZitSticka things, I think because they’re ramping up advertising, but they’re so expensive! I’ve tried several brands of the more affordable overnight blemish covers and in my experience Clearasil works the fastest. It’s a little pricier than some other brands, but it’s way cheaper than ZitSticka. (This package works out to .46/patch for Clearasil. ZitSticka is 1.81 per patch!) The Clearasil patches blend in better than other brands and I sometimes wear them during the day too. I put a little benzoyl peroxide on the pimple, use one of these stickers, and the next day the pimple is so small I can easily cover it up with makeup.

A feminine cleansing wash with prebiotics that naturally eliminates odor



I have been looking for an intimate wash product and after trying this one I can highly recommend it! It’s PH balanced, all-natural, non-perfumey and gentle. This one was a bit more expensive than other brands, but when I read the reviews I was sold. It does work just like they say and I’m so pleased with this purchase. This has 4.6 stars, 39 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Some other intimate washes have lower scores on Fakespot and stories of allergic reactions. This one is full of reviews from women who say it helped stopped recurring UTIs. It’s said to work so well to restore balance on the entire body that you can reduce the amount of deodorant you use. Reviewers say that it lasts a long time, that it really helps eliminate odor and that they don’t want to go without it now.

Herbal heating patches for long-lasting menstrual cramp relief



I found this product on a list of Lea Michelle’s top products on People. Unlike heating patches for sore muscles, these natural patches by Rea are specifically designed to deliver a less intense level of warmth throughout the day, right where you need it on your lower abdomen. Women call these “amazing,” say they “really work” to reduce cramps, and that they’ve bought them for friends who love them too. These have 4.2 stars, 178 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Plus they’re less than $6 for three.

65 colorful scrunchies so you’ll never be without one



I love scrunchies and use one almost every day. They’re gentle on your hair and are so cute. I don’t have enough to match all my workout outfits, but this could easily change with this incredible set of 65(!) scrunchies for just $6.49! I’ve paid that much for two scrunchies at Target. You get so many prints, colors and fabrics. People say these are great quality, that they’re pleased with all the options, and that it’s an excellent bargain. If velvet scrunchies are more your style, you can get a set of 60 velvet scrunchies in a pouch for under $6! The scrunchies shown above have 4.7 stars, almost 1,000 ratings and a C from Fakespot, making the adjusted rating quite good. These would make a great gift or you can buy them and give them away as add-on presents for friends.

A hair finishing wand for sleek ponytails without flyaways



I keep seeing convincing ads on Instagram for a similar product that smooths flyaways. This is a mascara-like wand that you use on your hair to smooth the loose baby hairs that make your style look crazy. It’s $13 for two tubes. Unlike similar products, this has an A from Fakespot, 4.6 stars and 340 ratings. Women say it works just as intended, that it’s better than hair spray, that a small amount goes a long way and that their hair stays put all day. They also like that it’s not strongly scented.

A device for your car to keep your phone and snacks from falling under the seat



My parents have these in their car and I can’t tell you how many times they’ve caught my phone, fries and more. The Drop Stop is a patented car seat gap filler made of flexible neoprene tubes that stick between the seat and arm rest. There are two, one for the driver and passenger seat. These have 4.7 stars, over 7,200 ratings and an A from Fakespot. They’re built to fit almost every make and model of car. Reviewers say they work great, that they’re easy to clean and that they make nice gifts too.

A leave-in conditioner that helps hair grow faster



This is the only leave-in conditioner/detangler I could find which had a decent fakespot rating that was affordable. When I checked it last night there were two left. It’s not in stock now but I’m ordering it anyway! You get over 8 ounces of product for under $6! This detangling spray by Marc Anthony hair care has 4.4 stars, 389 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Women say it makes their hair “silky soft,” that their hair has definitely grown faster since they started using it, and that they “can’t believe how good my hair looks, feels, and smells.”

