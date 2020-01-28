Prince Andrew has provided ‘zero cooperation’ in the ongoing Epstein investigation

Embed from Getty Images

It would be hilarious to me if these nasty-ass photos were the “AND I OOP-” moment for the British people with regards to the conduct and priorities of the British family. These are the photos of QEII and Prince Andrew on day after the final terms of Sussexit were announced. Or should I say, HRH Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Because even though Andrew raped girls trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew still gets to keep his title. Even though he screwed up so badly that his mummy had to fire him, he’s still an HRH. And after Harry and Meghan left, HRH Andrew has been there to fill the void and be a tower of support for dear mummy. The Queen seems happy enough to do her part to rehabilitate Andrew’s image too. So it’s a little bit funny that those pesky Epstein headlines just won’t go away!

Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s network of enablers, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said Monday. Andrew, who has been accused of having sex with a teenage girl trafficked by Epstein, has publicly indicated that he would be willing to assist in any investigation related to the case. But U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, speaking outside the late financier’s mansion in New York City, said the FBI and New York prosecutors have reached out to the prince and his attorneys but have yet to receive any assistance from him. “To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” Berman said. Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Days after [his disastrous BBC] interview, the Duke of York announced that he was stepping away from public duties “for the foreseeable future” because of the controversy surrounding his past relationship with Epstein. “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” Andrew said in a statement. Berman, before responding to a question about Andrew at the Monday press conference, acknowledged that his office typically doesn’t comment on whether a particular individual is cooperating in an investigation. “However, in Prince Andrew’s case, he publicly offered, indeed in a press release, offered to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” Berman said in what was an event organized by the Safe Horizon non-profit victim services agency to raise awareness for the New York state’s Child Victims Act. Berman also said the probe into Epstein’s enablers is ongoing. “Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that our investigation is moving forward,” he said. Several victims have complained about the length of the investigation but Berman declined to comment on its time frame. He also declined comment when asked if Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime partner, is cooperating with investigators.

[From NBC News]

Prince Andrew has offered zero cooperation? You don’t say! How shocking! He seemed so forthright in that BBC interview, especially when he had a perfect recollection of going to a Pizza Express in Woking on the night Virginia Roberts said he raped her. The fact that Andrew refuses to contact the FBI and DOJ is… well, it’s not surprising. But what shocks me is that Andrew hasn’t hired some lawyer to at least make a fuss about how Andrew will eventually be of assistance at some point, just not at the moment. I wonder why that hasn’t happened. Pish-posh, mummy, it’s time for another church-stroll!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images