Prince Andrew has provided ‘zero cooperation’ in the ongoing Epstein investigation

It would be hilarious to me if these nasty-ass photos were the “AND I OOP-” moment for the British people with regards to the conduct and priorities of the British family. These are the photos of QEII and Prince Andrew on day after the final terms of Sussexit were announced. Or should I say, HRH Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Because even though Andrew raped girls trafficked to him by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Andrew still gets to keep his title. Even though he screwed up so badly that his mummy had to fire him, he’s still an HRH. And after Harry and Meghan left, HRH Andrew has been there to fill the void and be a tower of support for dear mummy. The Queen seems happy enough to do her part to rehabilitate Andrew’s image too. So it’s a little bit funny that those pesky Epstein headlines just won’t go away!
Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s network of enablers, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said Monday. Andrew, who has been accused of having sex with a teenage girl trafficked by Epstein, has publicly indicated that he would be willing to assist in any investigation related to the case. But U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, speaking outside the late financier’s mansion in New York City, said the FBI and New York prosecutors have reached out to the prince and his attorneys but have yet to receive any assistance from him.
“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” Berman said.
Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Days after [his disastrous BBC] interview, the Duke of York announced that he was stepping away from public duties “for the foreseeable future” because of the controversy surrounding his past relationship with Epstein. “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” Andrew said in a statement.
Berman, before responding to a question about Andrew at the Monday press conference, acknowledged that his office typically doesn’t comment on whether a particular individual is cooperating in an investigation.
“However, in Prince Andrew’s case, he publicly offered, indeed in a press release, offered to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” Berman said in what was an event organized by the Safe Horizon non-profit victim services agency to raise awareness for the New York state’s Child Victims Act.
Berman also said the probe into Epstein’s enablers is ongoing. “Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that our investigation is moving forward,” he said. Several victims have complained about the length of the investigation but Berman declined to comment on its time frame. He also declined comment when asked if Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime partner, is cooperating with investigators.
Prince Andrew has offered zero cooperation? You don’t say! How shocking! He seemed so forthright in that BBC interview, especially when he had a perfect recollection of going to a Pizza Express in Woking on the night Virginia Roberts said he raped her. The fact that Andrew refuses to contact the FBI and DOJ is… well, it’s not surprising. But what shocks me is that Andrew hasn’t hired some lawyer to at least make a fuss about how Andrew will eventually be of assistance at some point, just not at the moment. I wonder why that hasn’t happened. Pish-posh, mummy, it’s time for another church-stroll!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Lying sack of sh–. He never had any intention of cooperating. The Queen is out of her mind, protecting him.
That sums it all up very well.
Not out of her mind, just an evil, selfish woman who raised an even more evil son. She’s never faced consequences for her actions so why should any of her family members?
If you read his statements, he says he will cooperate “if required,” not “if asked.” He never had any intention of cooperating, barring a legal court order Mummy’s attorneys couldn’t argue him out of. It’s a disgrace but not shocking.
I don’t trust Berman. At the end of the day, he works for Barr. This may just be smoke and mirrors to cover up the fact SDNY is slow walking the Epstein case.
What a putrid stain on this planet he is.
Andrew, i am not surprised at his behavior. He is entitled, criminal, monster. But it is very enlightening, between QE’s behavior towards Andrew and her failure to put a stop to Sussex abuse. Clearly she knows how to support and telegraph her support to members of her family. She just chose not to with H and M. But she DOES choose to with her child rapist son. I have lost all respect for her.
Of course he hasn’t, I wasn’t expecting him to as it was pretty obvious that his claim that he would was only an PR exercise to appease people. There is no way his lawyers would let him near the investigators.
Cooperating with law enforcement, following judges orders, and responding to subpoenas is now optional for rich people in the US. He simply optioned out.
No word of the Queen being ‘disappointed’ he’s gone back on his word?
Has the FBI offered to meet him at the Pizza Express in Woking? That might help.
They should offer to pay – for both him and Eugenie. I hear that the ‘Sweaty Guiseppe’ is back on the menu
Best comment.
Lol! He would remember that appointment.
How surprising.
Said no one.
Bet His Royal Vileness is sweating now!
I think once again the Royal family have shown how out of touch they are, bet they never thought that an official involved in the case would speak out against their lies, you cannot silence everyone Ma’am.
straight up trash. #abolishthemonarchy
Who in their right mind would cooperate with something that could land them in prison for years?
That’s your defense?
So glad that the FBI called him out publicly. He is now on the front page of the newspapers here in the UK and on the news bulletins for tv and radio. This will force him to do/say something instead of hiding behind his mother.
The fact the BRF are supporting this vermin, but are involved in the abuse of the Sussexes, is the reason I struggle to post anything positive about William and Kate taking part in Holocaust Remembrance. It was a lovely visit and Kate carried out her part beautifully. But it’s all part of a system that props up this, so…
I don’t expect them to publicly denounce him because they’re…just not going to. I believe they should, but I understand and grudgingly accept that they won’t unless he’s actually convicted. But supporting him, letting him keep honors and titles denied to the Sussexes is beyond the pale. They’re not just equating the Sussexes’ bid for freedom from abuse with Andrew’s dodgy and criminal behaviors, they are elevating Andrew above them. They’re effectively saying Harry is worse and the Sussexes deserve the punishment of traitors.
But at least he didn’t make avacado toast or guest edit a magazine, right? 😑
Ms. Roberts is the epitome of strength and courage to speak the truth and seek justice against such powerful forces. I really hope she prevails and it becomes no other option but to have Andrew face the authorities.
If it was just questioning they would go there. They want to arrest him, as well they should.
Not here for the rich being above the law.
Teflon Andy will remain free as a bird.
Queen Elizabeth showed me who she was during Diana’s life…
And she’s NEVA strayed from that path…..
Andrew said in that interview that his problem is that he’s TOO noble, so that must be the issue here, he is being loyal to his friend that he doesn’t regret and stayed with to break up with, but that place was a train station but he never saw anything, he only said hello in the corridors.