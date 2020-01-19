Queen Elizabeth went to church today with her favorite son, HRH Prince Andrew

Embed from Getty Images

As I said yesterday in the Royal Sussexit post, the idea that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “not using” their HRHs versus the Queen “taking away” their HRH status is really a distinction without a difference, especially because I don’t see Meghan and Harry coming back to England to live for a very long time. Maybe they wanted to give up their HRHs as “payment” for freedom. Maybe the Queen wanted them to stop using their HRHs as part as some kind of punishment. The result is the same, and as always, the optics for the royal family are not good. I could make the argument that Meghan was forced to give up her HRH for… being a biracial woman who suffered abuse at the hands of the family and the press. Like, that was her punishment for being punished. It sucks.

It sucks especially because even though His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, had to be fired by the Queen and the Prince of Wales for failing to properly explain his close association with rapist child abuser and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew didn’t lose his HRH. Or his dukedom. Or his publicly funded security. Andrew gets to sit in his mansion and do nothing and retain all of his titles and his HRH and he still gets to escort his mother to church after she got through punishing Meghan and Harry:

Queen makes VERY public show of support for Andrew as he's seen by her side for first time since car crash interview https://t.co/VSJLL2nh9R pic.twitter.com/lPJ9btOSt1 — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 19, 2020

This family is all about optics and public relations. This was done on purpose. Of course the Queen knew she would be photographed at church this morning. Of course she knew she would be seen and photographed with Andrew. So that’s the message: the Queen will continue to go out of her way to protect her son, who lied about his association with Jeffrey Epstein and raped teenagers who were trafficked to him by Epstein and Maxwell, and that’s the royal way. The Queen will make a big show of support for Andrew right after she punished Meghan and Harry for being targeted by her office, and all of the royal offices and family. Again, this is just one more example of why Meghan and Harry were eager to GTFO. But it’s also a reminder of just how twisted and nasty this family’s priorities really are. There’s something deeply rotten in the House of Windsor.

