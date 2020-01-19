Prince Harry & Meghan’s Sussexit arrangement will only last a year…?

Omid Scobie, as we know, gets briefed from deep inside Camp Sussex, so of course Scobie had ALL of the details on the latest chapter of Sussexit. Note: I was going to say “the final chapter of Sussexit,” but I don’t think this IS the final chapter? I think there’s more to come, but the deal announced Saturday was the big deal the Sussexes worked out with Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace. While the Sussex statement didn’t go into this kind of detail, Scobie clarified a bunch of stuff on this Twitter thread.

Scobie says that Harry’s three military patronages will end, which is a terrible f–king look for the royal family considering Harry is the only one (of his royal generation) to serve in active duty in a war zone. Harry and Meghan are also no longer Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors, which is another terrible look for the royal family – Harry and Meghan were basically the only “relevant” royals to the youths of the commonwealth nations. Who will the youths see now? Mrs. Pussybow ‘80s Cosplay and Mr. Jellypants? Scobie also says that Prince Charles will still “offer private financial support,” which I take to mean that Charles will fund them partially for a time, but the Sussexes negotiated their freedom to pursue other business deals. Scobie also says that it’s more than possible that the Sussexes will return here and there for big family events, like Trooping the Colour.

As for their private patronages – which is the bulk of them – Harry and Meghan get to keep everything. Sentebale and Invictus are considered Harry’s private charities, and Meghan didn’t get a chance to really build up her patronage portfolio beyond the handful we know about. But of course she’ll continue to maintain all of her projects, I’m sure, and she’ll quickly add new ones. In Canada. And the US. And internationally.

As for Charles funding them privately… before the Final-Sussexit announcement on Saturday, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay had an exclusive about how Harry and William were huge financial drains on Charles’ income, not just the Duchy of Cornwall money, but Charles “private reserves.” Kay lays most of the blame on the Sussexes for, like, daring to have a big wedding and daring to… live in a house which the Queen offered to them. Nit-pick, nit-pick. Anyway, the point of the story is that Charles is actually somewhat grateful that Harry and Meghan seem determined to become financially independent at some point, because he doesn’t want to keep paying all of their bills or something. You can read the shady piece here.

Last thing (for today): apparently, this “arrangement” will only last a year. The arrangement officially starts “spring 2020” and in spring 2021, the Sussexes will likely be called back to England for some kind of status meeting to “revisit the arrangement.” The idea behind saying this as an addendum to the Buckingham Palace statements from the Queen and the Sussexes is to give an impression to the salty British peeps that “don’t worry, we’re keeping Harry and Meghan on a leash.”