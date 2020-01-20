Lupita Nyong’o in Louis Vuitton at the SAGs: kind of a second-choice look, right?

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

I was more impressed with Lupita Nyong’o and her whole look when I watched the SAG Awards red carpet live stream. This Louis Vuitton look was very pretty in motion, which is little surprise because Lupita usually kills it, and she’s been wearing outstanding looks throughout the awards season already. But now that I see the LV in photos… it’s not that great. Lupita has worn much better stuff to smaller critics’ awards, honestly. Maybe this LV was her second or third choice. I think the white “bandeau” bust is throwing off the look. Also: Lupita was nominated for a SAG for Us but she lost to Renee Zellweger. Lupita wasn’t even nominated for an Oscar, so this is probably her last awards show of the season.

Lupita Nyong'o at arrivals for 26th Annu...

Do you remember, back in the day, when Zooey Deschanel first got married to that hot producer guy and suddenly she stopped wearing, like, vintage children’s clothing? I used to say that her hot husband f–ked the twee out of her. I feel like something similar happened to Michelle Williams, honestly. Michelle used to wander around awards shows dressed like the ghost of a Civil War widow and barely speaking above a whisper. But look at her now – a sophisticated (and pregnant) bombshell in a lovely Louis Vuitton. Red lip! Great hair too. I thank her jumpoff guy Thomas Kail for their messiness, because he finally got Michelle to dress like a STAR. I also love that Michelle has won everything across the board for Fosse/Verdon. She was SO GOOD in that.

Michelle Williams at arrivals for 26th A...

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o in Louis Vuitton at the SAGs: kind of a second-choice look, right?”

  1. Miss America says:
    January 20, 2020 at 6:28 am

    I think it’s weird when a woman’s hand is on top holding hands. Michelle looks amazing though!

    Reply
  2. josephine says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:17 am

    Michelle’s look is wonderful although she seems a bit stiff in these pics. Such a perfect slit in this dress and I love the top – it softens the black.

    Lupita is way too gorgeous and fun for that drab dress but it may be one of those dresses that does not photograph well?

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:21 am

    Wow. MW is a bombshell. I also really liked Lupita!! Not the showstopper we’re used to seeing, but sometimes a subdued look is just right. Lovely styling, too.

    Reply
  4. Lucy2 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:33 am

    Both of them look great. I wish Lupita would’ve got an Oscar nomination though.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment