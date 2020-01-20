Christina Applegate in Monique Lhuillier at the SAGs: fug or just ok?



Christina Applegate was nominated for lead actress in a comedy, which of course went to Phoebe Waller Bridge. As I always mention when covering her, watch Dead to Me on Netflix! It’s highly entertaining and you won’t be able to resist binging it. She gave a good performance of a damaged person working through their sh-t. It’s also a nice look at female friendship. Christina was looking dowdy in this abstract floral print Monique Lhuillier, which looked worse on camera actually. This is quite dated and frumpy looking. The skirt might be ok with a sleeker solid color top, but the 70s secretary blouse brings it firmly into fug territory. Sometimes I wonder if celebrities get strong armed by their stylists, if they don’t know any better, or if they just don’t care. I think in Christina’s case she knows how this looks and she’s trying to own it, but not quite succeeding. Her star and moon earrings are really cool.

Elisabeth Moss was in pepto pink Monique Lhuillier and she’s similarly drowning in frumpy fabric from another era. Again, the skirt is perfectly fine but the matchy top and ruffled neckline put it over the top. She’s using her sunny disposition to try to make the best of a bad situation.

Elisabeth’s costar Madeline Brewer got the best Lhuillier, which is truly not saying much. Why are tiered ruffle skirts making a comeback? There were so many of them last night. That said, at least the bodice is fitted and she’s not covered head to toe in blue polka dot tulle. I dislike this trend of little-to-no eye makeup.