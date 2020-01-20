Catherine O’Hara in Marc Jacobs at the SAGs: striking or too orange?

Catherine O’Hara usually takes risks on the red carpet and she mixes up her looks, which is appreciated. Last night she stood out in this drink of an orange metallic Marc Jacobs gown. I like this so much, especially the thick belt with the same repeating sequin pattern. I just wish she had gone with bolder makeup. Catherine was nominated for best actress in a comedy for Schitt’s Creek, which went to Phoebe Waller Bridge.

Also nominated in that category was Alex Borstein, who accepted the SAG for cast in a comedy for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She was genuinely surprised that they won over Fleabag and she joked that she was going to make sweet love to the statue through her Spanx hole, which was genius really. She always gives good speeches and you can tell she comes up with them on her own, unlike other people.

I’m putting Kathryn Newton from Big Little Lies here because she was also in orange. I know her from the Netflix series The Society. She’s only 22 and she actually looks great in this giant Valentino with an open bust. I’m surprised as not many women could pull this off. I think her styling is making this work.

Nathalie Emmanuel is at the end because I feel sorry that she ended up with this fug floral Miu Miu with the giant bow for a top. The pattern is bad, it’s got 70s safety tub stickers on it, the cut is ridiculous, and this looks like someone’s idea of a joke.

11 Responses to “Catherine O’Hara in Marc Jacobs at the SAGs: striking or too orange?”

  1. Lucy2 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Love the first two dresses, dislike the second two.

    Reply
  2. tiredTreaded says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:51 am

    I actually like Nathalie’s outfit, she’s young & pulls it off. It’s got an artsy vibe I’d take over the skate princess see-though thing that’s so tired. After seasons of sexy sexiness, eyeballs need some avant-garde.

    Reply
  3. Soupie says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:51 am

    If I were 22 I’d be so pissed to have to wear that orange thing. Her makeup is perfect and appropriate for the dress

    Reply
  4. tcbc says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Catherine O’Hara is wonderful, but that’s not her dress. The color does nothing for her skin. Imagine Lupita wearing it…

    Reply
  5. Charfromdarock says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Striking! I love that dress on her.

    Reply
  6. Estelle says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Catherine looks great in the dress – can’t think of anyone who could carry it off but she does.

    Kathryn Newton and Nathalie Emmanuel both look like they’ve been eaten by their dresses – “less is more” is a reality here.

    Alex Borstein wears this clever concealment design well. Not crazy about the colour but green is “so tricky” as Maggie Smith asserts in Gosford Park. I concur.

    Reply
  7. Juju says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:38 am

    I think Catherine looks amazing. I am so used to seeing her in black and white, so I love that she chose such a bold color this time.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      January 20, 2020 at 9:57 am

      I think she looks really great, too. Nice to see her in something that isn’t her insane Moira Rose style, too! My only quibble is that a stronger lip color would have been a nice pop.

      Reply
  8. Rachel says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Catherine OHara should have one hands down. She is so funny in Shitts Creek. The entire show should have one.

    Reply
  9. Faithmobile says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Catherine needed to borrow one of Moire’s wigs and it would have worked.

    Reply

