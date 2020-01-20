Charlize Theron wore Givenchy, with a diamond-accented hairstyle, to the SAGs

Charlize Theron got a lot of attention at the SAG Awards because she did something weird with her hair. On the red carpet, she said she didn’t have time to do her roots, so her stylist just arranged a diamond necklace to go along the center-part in her hair. Which… drew attention to her roots. It was a strange styling choice. Her two-piece Givenchy was… meh. Not the best, not the worst.
Nicole Kidman in Michael Kors. She looked… fine? I honestly don’t have any complaints here. The dress is okay-to-good (not great), her hair looks okay and she’s not Botoxed to high heaven. It’s weird that Nicole used to be the one to watch on the red carpet, but she’s spent years lowering expectations so much that I’ll just call this look a win and move on.
Zoe Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta. I like and appreciate what Zoe has been trying to do recently with the Audrey Hepburn vibe, BUT I also hate this shade of soft peach. It’s ugly and dated and unflattering on Zoe. Imagine this in red, black, purple or green. It would have been so good. But she looks like she’s about to go to a school dance in 1955. The gloves are fine!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I loved Zoe’s look. I thought it was striking and different and I really liked the way her hair and makeup complemented the outfit. I would probably find it dated it on someone else, but not on her.
Zoe does inspire the pixie elegance of Audrey….and personally I LOVE the color palette…butterscotch and caramel
Zoe’s a young Hollywood “It” girl & can wear ANYTHING & look Stunning. Charlize’s hair was an interesting option, but just “missed”, tho I appreciate the forward styling efforts, the “punk” edge. I think NK hair is fine- it’s hard to do anything other than blonde one the grey hairs come in- or just give in to silver? I can’t imagine tho
My issue is that the dress looks cheap to me – the fabric and that little bow seem cheap and dated. But she still pulls it off because she’s Zoe! She’s lovely but I feel like her beauty and charm are wasted on this dull dress.
See, I think Nicole looks super botoxed. I actually love Charlize’s outfit, the weirdo hair was unnecessary. Zoe, just no.
Once you see bottom of NK gown it’s looks matronly. I will she would go back to reddish hair because it would take 10 years off and she could give Botox a break
I love Charlize’s dress, not a fan of the hair, the top of Nicole’s dress is to matronly and she needs to go back to red hair.
Oooh, that’s a very wrong choice for her body type. Shiny white top to make her wide back and torso look even wider and a narrow long skirt to make her narrow hips even smaller.
This outfit was made for a pear, a woman with a petite upper body and wider hips/legs, not for an inverted triangle body shape.
I love Nicole’s dress (ducking). The color is great on her (would be even better if she rocked the red hair again) and it softens her straight figure.
I like Nicole’s but her styling wasn’t great.
Not sure about the others.
I think Zoe is beautiful and striking and an overall cool lady, but…(yes, there’s a but) does she suck in her cheeks when she’s posing? I kinda get the whole Olsen twin/”Prune” thing from her poses.