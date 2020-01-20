Charlize Theron wore Givenchy, with a diamond-accented hairstyle, to the SAGs

Charlize Theron got a lot of attention at the SAG Awards because she did something weird with her hair. On the red carpet, she said she didn’t have time to do her roots, so her stylist just arranged a diamond necklace to go along the center-part in her hair. Which… drew attention to her roots. It was a strange styling choice. Her two-piece Givenchy was… meh. Not the best, not the worst.

Nicole Kidman in Michael Kors. She looked… fine? I honestly don’t have any complaints here. The dress is okay-to-good (not great), her hair looks okay and she’s not Botoxed to high heaven. It’s weird that Nicole used to be the one to watch on the red carpet, but she’s spent years lowering expectations so much that I’ll just call this look a win and move on.

Zoe Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta. I like and appreciate what Zoe has been trying to do recently with the Audrey Hepburn vibe, BUT I also hate this shade of soft peach. It’s ugly and dated and unflattering on Zoe. Imagine this in red, black, purple or green. It would have been so good. But she looks like she’s about to go to a school dance in 1955. The gloves are fine!