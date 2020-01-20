Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli at the SAGs: impressive and bold?

Cynthia Erivo is the only woman of color nominated in an acting category at this year’s Academy Awards. That category is surely going to Renee Zellweger, which is unfortunate. Cynthia always brings over the top fashion so I’m looking forward to seeing what she’ll wear to the Oscars. Last night she was in this incredible red and fuschia Schiaparelli gown with a tight gathered bodice and an absolutely huge skirt with gathered poofs. This looks like Valentino, right? I appreciate how the tiny top contrasts with that giant skirt. How do you even sit in this?

AnnualScre_ZB8034_345441_638

Anna Paquin was also in red, in a crimson Carolina Herrera with a formfitting bodice. This has those tiered ruffles which are coming back, but only on one side of the skirt. This is striking and I like it. During her presentation of The Irishman Anna talked more than she seemed to that entire movie. That was such a bro gangster film.

wenn37554684

wenn37554682

Danai Gurira was a bombshell in Mugler. This mermaid dress fits her like a glove and shows the perfect amount of cleavage. Look at the detailed piecework on the front. I love her necklace!

Check out her intricate braid.
AnnualScre_ZB8034_345441_605

Jennifer Garner was in a red Dolce & Gabbana with spaghetti straps and a full skirt. This is more glamorous than we usually see from her as she typically wears staid black and white looks. She definitely stood out, for her.
wenn37554635

wenn37554634

photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red and Getty

13 Responses to “Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli at the SAGs: impressive and bold?”

  1. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Couldn’t Jen Garner do something – anything! – with her hair?? Can’t tell if the dress is good or bad – the limp hair is too distracting.

    Ok – I looked again. Pretty sure dress is bad.

    Reply
  2. ChillyWilly says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:35 am

    oh wow, Danai looks out of this world hot! That hair is so good and that dress! And that body! 😻

    Reply
  3. Gabby says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:37 am

    Cynthia Erivo is one of the few women that could pull off this dress, her fashion this awards season has been phenomenal. This look is stunning, as is Danai Gurira, wow!
    Jennifer and Anna both look lovely as well, all of these ladies chose a red that is flattering and beautiful. Anna’s dress looks tight in the bosom, a common flaw in strapless looks that I dislike, but overall, pretty.

    Reply
  4. Joanna says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Cynthia has great arms, I wish mine looked like that. Dana’s body is banging and the dress is very flattering. The other ladies look nice too.

    Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Danai! Wow.
    I like all of these but Cynthia’s is so huge.

    Reply
  6. josephine says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Red is Anna’s color. It looks wonderful on her pale skin. I was distracted by the skinny straps on Garner’s dress – I think it would have looked nicer with thicker straps.

    And as mentioned above, Danai Gurira is incredible, utter perfection.

    Reply
  7. Lena says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Love ALL these red dresses. When you look at them up close they all had interesting detailing too. I disagree though about Danai‘s cleavage -it hit at the boobs look smooshed spot. But it was my favorite dress here. People have accused (?) JGarner or having a boob job but it looks like she has just been wearing padded bras (or has gotten them taken out).

    Reply
  8. Marianne Hord says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:25 am

    I though jennifer garner’s dress looked like a prom dress from the 90s.

    Reply
  9. Estelle says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Each of these ladies totally own and rock their dresses.

    Every time I see Jennifer Garner I shake my head and wonder at the stunning stupidity of Ben Affleck.

    Reply
  10. Kk2 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 10:04 am

    This post makes a good argument for rocking red- they all look really nice. Even the dresses that are nothing special from a design point of view are really flattering bc of the color. I don’t like the straight across neckline of Garner’s dress. A high neck or vneck would have looked nicer. I think danai is my favorite but they all look good.

    Reply

