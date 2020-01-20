Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli at the SAGs: impressive and bold?



Cynthia Erivo is the only woman of color nominated in an acting category at this year’s Academy Awards. That category is surely going to Renee Zellweger, which is unfortunate. Cynthia always brings over the top fashion so I’m looking forward to seeing what she’ll wear to the Oscars. Last night she was in this incredible red and fuschia Schiaparelli gown with a tight gathered bodice and an absolutely huge skirt with gathered poofs. This looks like Valentino, right? I appreciate how the tiny top contrasts with that giant skirt. How do you even sit in this?

Anna Paquin was also in red, in a crimson Carolina Herrera with a formfitting bodice. This has those tiered ruffles which are coming back, but only on one side of the skirt. This is striking and I like it. During her presentation of The Irishman Anna talked more than she seemed to that entire movie. That was such a bro gangster film.

Danai Gurira was a bombshell in Mugler. This mermaid dress fits her like a glove and shows the perfect amount of cleavage. Look at the detailed piecework on the front. I love her necklace!

Check out her intricate braid.



Jennifer Garner was in a red Dolce & Gabbana with spaghetti straps and a full skirt. This is more glamorous than we usually see from her as she typically wears staid black and white looks. She definitely stood out, for her.

