Margot Robbie in Chanel at the SAG Awards: lovely or just not on-brand?

Margot Robbie at arrivals for 26th Annua...

Margot Robbie’s Chanel contract reminds me a lot of Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior contract – I’m glad these ladies are getting paid and I’m glad they don’t have to stress about finding a dress last-minute, but… there’s inherently a “bad fit” between designer and celebrity. Margot looked so much better when she wore whatever she wanted, but now that she mostly has to wear Chanel on the major red carpets, it just feels like it’s bad for her personal brand, and bad for Chanel’s brand. So, this is what Margot wore to the SAG Awards. It… does not suit her. It’s not BAD, per se, it just doesn’t look right on any level.

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

I’m always surprised that more women don’t wear suits to the SAG Awards, it seems like the perfect event to mix in a nice suit or lady’s tuxedo. Margaret Qualley was one of the few women who suited up for this year’s SAGs and so that made her stand out like crazy. Plus, this Chanel suit was GOOD. Really good. She looks like a model straight off the runway.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Winona Ryder in Dior. The sequel to Beetlejuice looks great!! Seriously, Winona’s Forever Lydia Vibe is my constant, I love her so much. This is what a goth ‘90s girl looks like all grown up. Did you know that Wino has a boyfriend too? She brought boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn as her date.

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

  1. Originaltessa says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:49 am

    So bad. Hideous really. Looks like a costume from a high school wardrobe room… with the sleeves ripped off.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:50 am

    This is probably one of the first times MQ actually looks comfortable with her red carpet look. You can tell she’s feeling herself! And she should, because she’s a lovely young woman and that suit is amazing.

    Reply
  3. Heat says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:55 am

    Winona looks great! She and Scott have been together for ages. He’s cute! I agree Margaret Qualley looks amazing, and Margot’s dress is boring. She looks pretty as always, but you nailed it that it doesn’t match her vibe.

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Margaret Qualley is really pretty.

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Margot is beautiful and the dress is the opposite. It’s just a complete NO.

    Reply

