‘Parasite’ won best cast at the SAGs, will it take home best picture at the Oscars?

Last night Parasite, the sublime South Korean comedy/horror, became the first foreign language film to win best cast at the SAG Awards! Kaiser and I have both seen Parasite and we absolutely love it. It’s funny, it’s scary, it’s deeply moving and is easily one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. (We had a spoiler-free talk on the podcast about it this week, that’s at 20 minutes in.) There’s a lot of talk about whether Parasite will win Best Picture at the Oscars, and we’re really hoping it does. It did take home best picture at Cannes, where it received an eight minute standing ovation. Last night it got a standing ovation just when the film was presented, so it’s obviously beloved by other actors. Given the Academy Awards’ history of rewarding “safe” films, and the fact that Academy members skew older and white, I’m not going to get my hopes up though. Here’s a list of some of the other awards it’s won:

Parasite became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Since then the film has earned more than a dozen awards including Best Picture and Best Director at the 2019 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and Best Film At Australia’s 9th AACTA International Awards. The film also won Best Picture and Best Screenplay awards at the National Society of Film Critics Awards, then a few days later received Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language at the 77th Golden Globes, the first South Korean film ever to win a Golden Globe. Bong’s tale of economic inequity was not only the first winner of a Golden Globe but also the first South Korean film to be nominated for three Golden Globe Awards.

Fingers crossed for this amazing film. I haven’t seen all the other nominees yet but I’ll hopefully catch up in time for the Oscars, even though they’re coming up so soon this year. Given how exceptional Parasite is, I have a hard time imagining that any other film even comes close.

One of my favorite moments last night was this one, when director Bong Joon-Ha taped his castmembers on his phone as they presented the film as everyone stood up for it.

Bong Joon-ho taping the Parasite cast on stage at the SAGs as his film gets a standing ovation pic.twitter.com/yzRa4YUsB5 — celebitchy (@celebitchy) January 20, 2020

Update: here’s their acceptance speech!



