Allison Janney in Pamella Roland at the SAGs: weird or kind of cool?

Presenter Allison Janney’s dress was so unique I wanted to talk about it. She had on a black mermaid gown with a white structured pearl tassel top that looked like a valance. This is Pamella Roland and it’s different. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a dress that so resembles a lampshade. That’s not to say it’s the worst. The rest of the dress is streamlined enough that the top works. I also like how the neckline is both angular and curved and wonder how that was achieved.
Lili Reinhart was also in black and white with pearl embellishments. This is Miu Miu, and is doing nothing for her. The pearls aren’t evenly spaced and look like an afterthought and the ruffles on the skirt are quite bad too.
Nominee Joey King was in a black Jason Wu with a structured corset and tiny sequins. This is very goth but glamorous and I like how well her styling goes with this look.
Finally Alexis Bledel had one of my favorite looks in Temperley London. I love the rich color and how the lines of sequins come together on the bodice. This dress has so much going on but it’s not busy at all.
photos credit: WENN
Woah.. that first photo of Allison, I had to double take!! At first glance I thought it was Nicole Richie!!
Imagine if Alexis styled her hair in a messy updo/ half bob. We want to “see” the dress, but the hair is such a mismatch. Sigh.
I actually like the styling of Alexis’s hair. If she had a messy bob, that would look really good, but short of cutting her hair, I like this. I think an updo would be too much with this dress. The hair dresses it down a little. I love her dress.
Janney’s is cool. Definitely a little different spin on classic black and white so I appreciate that. Reinhardt’s dress is awful. I have no thoughts on the other girl- dress is fine but I feel like I’ve seen it 10 times before and I never love the sheer corset look.
I had a Jessica McClintock dress that I wore to a school event in 9th or 10th grade (circa 1994) that was the cocktail-length version of Allison Janney’s dress. Jessica McClintock 4-ever!!! 😂
It reminds me of the infamous Brenda Walsh/Kelly Taylor who-wore-it-best dance dress.
Lmao!
I am dying at the mention of Jessica McClintock. My Christmas and winter formal dresses (usually velvet) were all from her. I haven’t thought of her clothes in years-you just took me back to 8th grade.
I’m kind of surprised that so many celebs wear Pamella Roland – who is actually Pamella DeVos, Betsy DeVos’ sister-in-law and an equally staunch supporter of things like Donald Trump, Focus on the Family and other anti-LGBTQ groups.
Wow, I did not know this. They all appear to be zealots and Eric is beyond shady.
Omg, idk this! Can’t stand betsey DeVos.
Love Allison Janey’s hair this way!
And Alexis’s dress is beautiful -she looks stunning ,beautiful color,especially with her hair and eyes.
Alison looks awesome! Love the dress and her hair short!
Allison’s hair and makeup look amazing! The dress is pretty great too. Her stylists did her right. As they usually do.
I have no idea who this Joey King person is but her outfits are my favourite this season.
I like all the dresses expect the black see through. Time to move on from see throughs. Fashion isn’t about showing your body as if you were nude, it’s how you carry the clothing (the styling and cut).