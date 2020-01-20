Allison Janney in Pamella Roland at the SAGs: weird or kind of cool?

Presenter Allison Janney’s dress was so unique I wanted to talk about it. She had on a black mermaid gown with a white structured pearl tassel top that looked like a valance. This is Pamella Roland and it’s different. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a dress that so resembles a lampshade. That’s not to say it’s the worst. The rest of the dress is streamlined enough that the top works. I also like how the neckline is both angular and curved and wonder how that was achieved.

wenn37553452

Lili Reinhart was also in black and white with pearl embellishments. This is Miu Miu, and is doing nothing for her. The pearls aren’t evenly spaced and look like an afterthought and the ruffles on the skirt are quite bad too.

wenn37554822

wenn37554821

Nominee Joey King was in a black Jason Wu with a structured corset and tiny sequins. This is very goth but glamorous and I like how well her styling goes with this look.

wenn37554850

Finally Alexis Bledel had one of my favorite looks in Temperley London. I love the rich color and how the lines of sequins come together on the bodice. This dress has so much going on but it’s not busy at all.

wenn37554862

wenn37554860

photos credit: WENN

15 Responses to “Allison Janney in Pamella Roland at the SAGs: weird or kind of cool?”

  1. Jessica Belcher says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:03 am

    Woah.. that first photo of Allison, I had to double take!! At first glance I thought it was Nicole Richie!!

  2. tiredTreaded says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Imagine if Alexis styled her hair in a messy updo/ half bob. We want to “see” the dress, but the hair is such a mismatch. Sigh.

    • Kk2 says:
      January 20, 2020 at 10:12 am

      I actually like the styling of Alexis’s hair. If she had a messy bob, that would look really good, but short of cutting her hair, I like this. I think an updo would be too much with this dress. The hair dresses it down a little. I love her dress.

      Janney’s is cool. Definitely a little different spin on classic black and white so I appreciate that. Reinhardt’s dress is awful. I have no thoughts on the other girl- dress is fine but I feel like I’ve seen it 10 times before and I never love the sheer corset look.

  3. AnneliseR says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:05 am

    I had a Jessica McClintock dress that I wore to a school event in 9th or 10th grade (circa 1994) that was the cocktail-length version of Allison Janney’s dress. Jessica McClintock 4-ever!!! 😂

  4. lobstah says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:18 am

    I’m kind of surprised that so many celebs wear Pamella Roland – who is actually Pamella DeVos, Betsy DeVos’ sister-in-law and an equally staunch supporter of things like Donald Trump, Focus on the Family and other anti-LGBTQ groups.

  5. Spicecake38 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:21 am

    Love Allison Janey’s hair this way!

    And Alexis’s dress is beautiful -she looks stunning ,beautiful color,especially with her hair and eyes.

  6. Jack says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:26 am

    Alison looks awesome! Love the dress and her hair short!

  7. julia says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Allison’s hair and makeup look amazing! The dress is pretty great too. Her stylists did her right. As they usually do.

  8. Charfromdarock says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:58 am

    I have no idea who this Joey King person is but her outfits are my favourite this season.

    Reply
  9. Seraphina says:
    January 20, 2020 at 10:10 am

    I like all the dresses expect the black see through. Time to move on from see throughs. Fashion isn’t about showing your body as if you were nude, it’s how you carry the clothing (the styling and cut).

