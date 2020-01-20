Allison Janney in Pamella Roland at the SAGs: weird or kind of cool?



Presenter Allison Janney’s dress was so unique I wanted to talk about it. She had on a black mermaid gown with a white structured pearl tassel top that looked like a valance. This is Pamella Roland and it’s different. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a dress that so resembles a lampshade. That’s not to say it’s the worst. The rest of the dress is streamlined enough that the top works. I also like how the neckline is both angular and curved and wonder how that was achieved.

Lili Reinhart was also in black and white with pearl embellishments. This is Miu Miu, and is doing nothing for her. The pearls aren’t evenly spaced and look like an afterthought and the ruffles on the skirt are quite bad too.

Nominee Joey King was in a black Jason Wu with a structured corset and tiny sequins. This is very goth but glamorous and I like how well her styling goes with this look.

Finally Alexis Bledel had one of my favorite looks in Temperley London. I love the rich color and how the lines of sequins come together on the bodice. This dress has so much going on but it’s not busy at all.