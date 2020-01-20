Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika at the SAGs: sad & droopy?

I feel a legit pang of sympathy for Jennifer Lopez. Two months ago, I would have said that Jennifer was the one to beat for Best Supporting Actress awards. But she hasn’t won any of the big awards, and she didn’t even get nominated for an Oscar. It sucks. And I feel like her style this year has reflected that – she just looks sad and droopy and like she’s about to cry. ME TOO, JEN. Her SAG Award ensemble was by Georges Hobeika. It… was depressing. I actually halfway hope this is the last time we see her during the awards season – I’m sure she’ll be offered an Oscar presenter slot, and I’m sure she’ll be invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. But she should skip it. Just stay home on Oscar night and tell all of those motherf–kers to kiss her ass.
Phoebe Waller Bridge wore Armani and man, she has a great figure. I really like the dress too – it’s perfect, a great blend of chilled-out and glam. I’m adding bonus photos of Andrew Scott, who lost but seemed to have a great time anyway.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
What happened to her face? Is it just make up? Looks so…pulled way too tight?
I prefer that dress than all the semi sheer or semi naked or voluminous dresses that Jennifer has been wearing for the past 5 years. It’s a breath of fresh air.
Jlo looks amazing! I love that dress very elegant
I actually think this is the best she’s looked all awards season (fashion wise), though she does look a little sad.
I think she looks great and happy with life !
I hate her sideburns. Her face looks so, so tight, which probably explains her inability to smile. Dress is nice.
The only thing sad here about Jlo is her expression. Girl, you’re an actress so look like you think you’re going to win! I wouldn’t blame her if she just skips Oscar night though. Phoebe’s dress is perfect for the night.
Camon! She is such a mediocre actress!!! It is not sad at all
Wow. Phoebe looks devine. JLo does not. She should boycott the Oscars, but I doubt Arod would want to pass up the chance to walk the red carpet.
I love Andrew Scott! He looks great in that colour.