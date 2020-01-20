Jennifer Lopez in Georges Hobeika at the SAGs: sad & droopy?

I feel a legit pang of sympathy for Jennifer Lopez. Two months ago, I would have said that Jennifer was the one to beat for Best Supporting Actress awards. But she hasn’t won any of the big awards, and she didn’t even get nominated for an Oscar. It sucks. And I feel like her style this year has reflected that – she just looks sad and droopy and like she’s about to cry. ME TOO, JEN. Her SAG Award ensemble was by Georges Hobeika. It… was depressing. I actually halfway hope this is the last time we see her during the awards season – I’m sure she’ll be offered an Oscar presenter slot, and I’m sure she’ll be invited to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. But she should skip it. Just stay home on Oscar night and tell all of those motherf–kers to kiss her ass.

Phoebe Waller Bridge wore Armani and man, she has a great figure. I really like the dress too – it’s perfect, a great blend of chilled-out and glam. I’m adding bonus photos of Andrew Scott, who lost but seemed to have a great time anyway.

