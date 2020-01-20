Renee Zellweger in Maison Margiela at the SAGs: great dress & weird Southern accent?

The theme of this post is Fake Southern. Starring Renee Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon. Renee Zellweger won the SAG Award for Best Actress for Judy, where her spectacular Judy Garland wig did all of the heavy lifting in that movie, my God. I don’t begrudge Renee these awards, exactly – her performance was fine and I feel like she was definitely worthy of all of the nominations. But to see her march into the Oscars as the sure-thing is annoying me to no end. Also annoying? Renee’s continued poor “performance” at awards show speeches. At the Golden Globes, she was so clearly drunk as hell. At the Critics Choice Awards, it was just… bad. Whatever it was. And last night, Renee’s speech was… like, crazy-Southern? She’s from Texas but she decided to put on this thick Alabama-style Southern accent.
Mess. As for fashion, Renee wore this Maison Margiela gown. Her style has actually been pretty good throughout the awards season, but she learned years ago to stick with the same three silhouettes and the same vintage-y look for awards shows. It’s fine.
Reese Witherspoon was born in Tennessee and she genuinely had a Southern accent at one point, then she lost it after living in LA for so long, then she “rediscovered” it when she began building her Draper James brand. Her current vibe is fake-sugary performative Southern power-producer. And after Renee’s nonsense, I actually don’t mind it. Reese wore Celine and I dislike this dress. It’s just not my taste – I find it dated and game-show-hostess-y. That being said, Reese’s body looks great and she seems healthy and NOT bonkers, so there.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I thought the fashion was all pretty good last night. I enjoyed both of these dresses. I have always had a soft spot for Renee. Maybe she had been spending more time with her family in Texas? I dunno. Her speeches are agreeably cringy! I always feel for her because I feel like she has had a lot of heartbreak in her life and has been used by a lot of men. Just always the impression I get.
I like both of their looks, pretty dresses.
I don’t get the super southern accent Renee is doing either.
Exaggerated accent aside, actually thought Renee’s speech was pretty good. At least she seemed sober.
or did she just seem less drunk than she was at the critics choice & globes?
LOL. I love that we’re determining if she seemed sober, or just LESS drunk. It’s definitely hard to tell! I’d probably be tempted to knock back at least a couple before having to go do a speech in front of so many people.
Sober and skinnnnnnny
Renee’s legs are amazing! You can tell that she is a runner.
I like Renee. She seems genuine and kind. Plus, I’m glad to see her come back. She’s a wonderful actress.
I couldn’t keep watching after the second y’all to be honest. she’s so strange. also, her hair looks like what you would wear to the gym? The dress is fine but the hair needs work.
Honestly I wish I could look like Reese in 10 years time. Like, I decided to go for a run right away. That’s a plus side of working from home, but seriously she looks great.
I’m happy for Renee, I think she’s shy and sweet and you can see that in her speeches. She didn’t work for so many years and now she came back. Yesterday it was clear that industry love her and I hope she will work more.