Renee Zellweger in Maison Margiela at the SAGs: great dress & weird Southern accent?

The theme of this post is Fake Southern. Starring Renee Zellweger and Reese Witherspoon. Renee Zellweger won the SAG Award for Best Actress for Judy, where her spectacular Judy Garland wig did all of the heavy lifting in that movie, my God. I don’t begrudge Renee these awards, exactly – her performance was fine and I feel like she was definitely worthy of all of the nominations. But to see her march into the Oscars as the sure-thing is annoying me to no end. Also annoying? Renee’s continued poor “performance” at awards show speeches. At the Golden Globes, she was so clearly drunk as hell. At the Critics Choice Awards, it was just… bad. Whatever it was. And last night, Renee’s speech was… like, crazy-Southern? She’s from Texas but she decided to put on this thick Alabama-style Southern accent.

Mess. As for fashion, Renee wore this Maison Margiela gown. Her style has actually been pretty good throughout the awards season, but she learned years ago to stick with the same three silhouettes and the same vintage-y look for awards shows. It’s fine.

Reese Witherspoon was born in Tennessee and she genuinely had a Southern accent at one point, then she lost it after living in LA for so long, then she “rediscovered” it when she began building her Draper James brand. Her current vibe is fake-sugary performative Southern power-producer. And after Renee’s nonsense, I actually don’t mind it. Reese wore Celine and I dislike this dress. It’s just not my taste – I find it dated and game-show-hostess-y. That being said, Reese’s body looks great and she seems healthy and NOT bonkers, so there.