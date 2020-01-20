Laura Dern won at the SAGs, she’ll get the Oscar that should go to Jennifer Lopez

Embed from Getty Images
I have not seen Marriage Story yet. I know it’s on Netflix, which of course I have (I’m watching The Circle because I’m trashy like that). Laura Dern has swept the supporting actress category this season and she’s a shoe-in for the Oscar that should have rightfully gone to Jennifer Lopez, who wasn’t even nominated! (To hear Kaiser righteously rant about that, check out this week’s podcast around minute 25.) I have a very low tolerance for watching relationship toxicity on screen and I trust Hecate, who told me that Marriage Story was hard to take. Once I’m better rested and am in a good mood I will watch it though, just to see if Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson’s performances are Oscar caliber. I suspect Johansson’s is not, but that’s my own bias.
Laura predictably won supporting actress last night, and as she came up she stopped to hug her dad, Bruce, who was there to support Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That was sweet! She was in Stella McCartney, which is surprising. Stella’s designs can be ill-fitting and weird, but this green cutout gown was somewhat striking. It had a subtle empire waist chain that wrapped around to an open back. The sleeves had a subtle fold on the sides which was unique. I liked it, I would wear this, but I also like dated 80s designs.
Rachel Brosnahan was also in Stella McCartney and I would wear this gown too. There’s a clear formula to these dresses, they’re both sold color formfitting gowns with embellishments, and it works. During her red carpet interview Rachel told a story about getting injured by the corsets she wears on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She said that the corsets are to lengthen her torso to fit into the style of the era, not to make her thinner. Either way she suffered for it and said her ribs fused and she’s in physical therapy for that.
I’m including Dakota Fanning here because she had on a cut out gown with a bikini top similar to Dern’s look. The seafoam green of this Valentino blends in with her coloring. I would like this better in a darker color. She’s lovely though and I like the subtle cluster design of the sequins.
photos credit: WENN and Getty
All 3 dresses are really nice.
ABSOLUTELY LOVE Laura Dern’s dress
The color was really refreshing and I loved the empire design.
I love all three! I think this is the most grown up I’ve seen Dakota look
Yup… the Oscar, GG and SAG should go to JLo. She was robbed this award season. Booooo to Hollywood
Laura fern looks amazing. All these ladies look good . Laura is so consistent: little women and marriage story were 2 of my faves this year. She was wonderful in both. I am still looking forward to seeing Hustlers though ,
If the Academy wasn’t so bigoted, JLo & Marc Anthony would have won for their performances for El Cantante & JLo would have been nominated for Hustlers. Because they are Puerto Rican, voters treated the masterful performances in El Cantante as if they were “just being themselves.” Some on another thread said the same about JLo in Hustlers, as if she, in the real world, is a hardened human being. This whole thing is especially infuriating when compared to Gosling & Stone’s adoration for La La Land & the “mistake” of calling out that film for best picture. Racism is seemingly intractable.
Scarlett and Laura were just ok I’m Marriage Story. Adam driver was the standout for me.
I love Dakota’s dress. She looks gorgeous head to toe.
Forgot to say that if anyone deserved a supporting role nom for Marriage Story it’s Julie Haggarty and Alan Alda. They were delightful.
I would love Dakota’s if it didn’t have the cut out, I even like the color on her. Laura and Rachel’s are ok.
I know no one is rooting for ScarJo but despite being a terrible person, I think she deserves to win in the supporting category this year for Jojo Rabbit. I haven’t seen the Marriage Story but from the clips I did see Dern is recycling her Renata persona from Big Little Lies. Whether in Jojo Rabbit the role of the mother Scarlett plays is paramount, because her character is the only morally sane adult in that film and yet a role is the definition of supportive because her character is supposed to revile and help understand the main character and the change in the main character who needless to say is a child. If the portrail of mother would fail or was as emotionally excessive as Dern like to make her characters, the story would not have worked.
I’m biased but Adam Driver is the beat part of marriage story. He carries that film-and he’s losing to Joaquin left and right which boggles the mind.
I’d agree that it’s a tough movie to watch. The fight scene at the apartment literally made my stomach churn-I’ve seen couples like that and ugh.