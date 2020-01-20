Scarlett Johansson at the SAGs: beautiful Armani gown, but dear God, the styling

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

Scarlett Johansson actually wore one of the best dresses of the SAG Awards, in my opinion. I just can’t call my choice for best dressed because she f–ked it up with the styling, from her too-tight hair to her orange f–king lipstick. But Scar’s Armani gown was beautiful – fantastic color, great design and you could tell that Scarlett loved it. Too bad her style people hate her though. Anyway, I think it’s a little bit funny that Scarlett was one of the favorites coming into the awards season and she hasn’t won jack sh-t so far. But at least… she’s engaged to Colin Jost. CB joked that they have matching douchefaces and now I can’t unsee it.

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost at arriva...

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

Joaquin Phoenix is marching towards that Best Actor Oscar win and I go back and forth on it. Like, was his Joker performance “good” on a technical, acting level? For sure. But I have such strong, negative feelings about the movie that I just wish Phoenix wasn’t winning everything. At least make it competitive and give Adam Driver something! Anyway, here’s Joaquin. He’s been attending these shows with his sister and not Rooney Mara (although Rooney came to the Globes).

SAG Awards Press Room 2019

Please enjoy these photos of Taika Waititi and Alexander Skarsgard.

18 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson at the SAGs: beautiful Armani gown, but dear God, the styling”

  1. josephine says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Taika Waititi and Alexander Skarsgard – yum. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  2. tcbc says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Taika needs to moisturize.

    Reply
  3. Soupie says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:45 am

    In that first photo, Scarlett looks like she’s about to burst out laughing or barf. Can’t tell which, take your pick! Probably unhappy about the styling. Killer dress though.

    Reply
  4. Trish-a says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:46 am

    I think she looks amazing! What a dress!!

    Reply
  5. brinibini says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Why is she always wearing her hair like this?! Is she aware that that her hair and make up team hate her? Or she is so far up her own ass that she thinks she looks great like this?! I probably just answered my own question.

    Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:49 am

    Great dress, but I agree the styling is awful.

    Reply
    • tiredTreaded says:
      January 20, 2020 at 8:56 am

      The styling is on pointe- he lipstick draws the eye upwards & the dress just looks made for the Sag red carpet background, plus the hair doesn’t distract.

      Reply
  7. Eliza_ says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Scarletts dress is beautiful but I hate the back and the rhinestone straps. Very Miss America cliche back.

    Reply
  8. ff says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:55 am

    you would think Scarlett has the money to get a better makeup artist

    Reply
  9. Seraphina says:
    January 20, 2020 at 8:57 am

    The hair is so harshly styled. Just throwing off everything.

    Reply
  10. Jane Does says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:02 am

    The dress is killer. Why does Scarlett look jaundiced?

    Reply
  11. Emily2 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Scarlett and Colin look like siblings. Narcissists are attracted to themselves after all.

    Reply
  12. Lightpurple says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:12 am

    That dress is absolutely stunning and perfectly fitted.

    Reply
  13. Lena says:
    January 20, 2020 at 9:21 am

    Scarlett missed the recent Santa Barbara award because of food poisoning for those thinking she looks like she’s sick, she probably is. Her dress is perfect imo. She was the only one wearing that color (that I saw) and it’s beautiful. Joaquin’s sister should be in the lineup of red dresses you posted earlier. Now it’s my favorite red of the night and there were a lot of good ones!

    Reply

