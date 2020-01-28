Blake Lively in Dolce & Gabbana at ‘The Rhythm Section’ NY premiere: gorgeous?

At this point, we can go months without seeing Blake Lively or hearing anything about her. She’s now the mother of three young children (she gave birth to their third last year) and I think she and Ryan Reynolds spend most of their time in Canada or out in their suburban/country home, away from New York and LA. So we only really see her when she’s got something to promote, which is happening right now. Blake’s new film is called The Rhythm Section and the trailers for it are… not great? It doesn’t look like a terrible movie, per se, it just looks super-derivative of the Bourne franchise. But hey, dudes get to star in derivative action-adventure movies all the time, why not ladies?

Anyway, here are some photos from the premiere and from her promotion this week. Blake wore Dolce & Gabbana to the premiere – a lush black velvet gown with knee-high boots. The necklace is Lorraine Schwartz, who – I’m just going from memory – also designed Blake’s engagement ring, right? I love the necklace, honestly, and that one emerald. I do feel like the whole look together is a bit too much though? But she looks lovely. And look at the Hot Young Pope Jude Law!

Other photos from Blake’s promotion – I don’t have the ID on these looks, but I do enjoy her promotional fashion shows. She’s telling us that 2020 is all about BOOTS and GLOVES. Let’s take this Big Glove Energy with us into February. Also: that pink trench is too busy, right?