Blake Lively in Dolce & Gabbana at ‘The Rhythm Section’ NY premiere: gorgeous?

At this point, we can go months without seeing Blake Lively or hearing anything about her. She’s now the mother of three young children (she gave birth to their third last year) and I think she and Ryan Reynolds spend most of their time in Canada or out in their suburban/country home, away from New York and LA. So we only really see her when she’s got something to promote, which is happening right now. Blake’s new film is called The Rhythm Section and the trailers for it are… not great? It doesn’t look like a terrible movie, per se, it just looks super-derivative of the Bourne franchise. But hey, dudes get to star in derivative action-adventure movies all the time, why not ladies?
Anyway, here are some photos from the premiere and from her promotion this week. Blake wore Dolce & Gabbana to the premiere – a lush black velvet gown with knee-high boots. The necklace is Lorraine Schwartz, who – I’m just going from memory – also designed Blake’s engagement ring, right? I love the necklace, honestly, and that one emerald. I do feel like the whole look together is a bit too much though? But she looks lovely. And look at the Hot Young Pope Jude Law!
Other photos from Blake’s promotion – I don’t have the ID on these looks, but I do enjoy her promotional fashion shows. She’s telling us that 2020 is all about BOOTS and GLOVES. Let’s take this Big Glove Energy with us into February. Also: that pink trench is too busy, right?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Nope. Too much going on, as per usual with her.
Nah the film looks terrible. And she’s doing a horrible British accent in it as well.
She looks nice here though. She still has some fullness from having her last baby and it looks great on her.
I saw the trailer over the weekend and did a full body cringe when I realized she was attempting a British accent…
Is she wearing darker makeup? Darker hair? Maybe the change is the post-baby body, which I agree looks great on her!
I miss the days when Blake was a baller and left Leo’s ass. That said she would have made a terrific Hollywood wife for him but me thinks she wasn’t going to look the other way at his wolf pack shenanigans. Something definitely went down though in Australia. Any theories?
For real! That was the most INTERESTING Blake Lively has ever been. That was amazing gossip!
She’s like vanilla pudding for me, who occasionally wears pretty things, but most of the time over does it. She’s harmless. 🤷♀️
What does Blake do…besides wearing clothes
She starred in a movie (2 yrs ago?) – A Simple Favor
And is currently promoting her latest movie.
Stars in Woody Allen movies and cosplays Plantation Barbie. D&G is right on brand.
whatever happened to her lifestyle brand wasn’t she suppose to be the next Goop?
She’s also a parent? And clearly made a movie.
I ❤ Jude Law….but those trousers need prayers!
Was gonna say, the man needs to hem his pants.
I am really against the tall boots on red carpets when the dresses aren’t long sleeve. I think it jacks with the proportions.
It looks like something Joan Collins would wear!
And from the other pictures, all of it, and not just the first dress.
Maybe it’s time she hires a stylist.
I mean, she is gorgeous. Her clothes? Almost never. Especially not here.
Did Jude Law forget to wear a suit and they just gave him whatever was in the Lost & Found box?
She’s a beautiful woman, but it seems like her and/or her stylist just don’t know how to dress her. It’s hard to make a gorgeous woman look this bad. Also, it’s perfectly natural and normal for women’s bodies to change after having kids, so this might be the rest of that/they’re still trying to figure out her best looks.
She dresses herself. She says she doesn’t need a stylist, even though she clearly does. Playing a fashionista on a teen drama for a few years doesn’t turn you into a fashion expert
Gloves and boots in all three outfits? No. Just no. Plus the gloves look ridiculous period.
Seeing her look gorgeous and curvaceous AF is making me feel better about my post partum body. I recently won some photography awards, and when I saw myself in the photos from the event I was like “oof,” even though I had only given birth 3.5 months ago and should be nicer to myself.
Maybe the trench should be on its own? Just wear it like a dress and put a different belt on? But yeah, it’s too busy or tiery. LMAO, as I’m typing this, her trailer just aired. Eh.
This is pretty in concept but looks bad on her. It feels like she doesn’t fit and she’s falling out of it- which makes no sense considering how thin and in shape she is.