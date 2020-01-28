The Oscar luncheon brought out high fashion, bowling shirts & wigs

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

One of my favorite events – just for photos – during the awards season is the Oscar nominees luncheon. It’s a great event where Oscar nominees from all categories are invited to a lowkey luncheon and photoshoot. They do the “class photo” of all the nominees, and usually there are tons of press outlets there so the acting nominees get to do one last dash of publicity. One of the reasons I love the photos from this event is because there’s no real dress code, and it’s funny to see what people wear. Some people – usually first-time nominated actresses like Florence Pugh – go all out in a cocktail dress with full hair & makeup. Some people – like Quentin Tarantino – show up in a bowling shirt and call it a day. So, let’s enjoy these photos. Florence here is wearing Monse. I wonder if she felt overdressed a tad? It’s fine – I find it charming that she wanted to get it right.

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

I have a very important question: is Brad Pitt wearing a wiglet?!? Is he wearing extensions?! Why does his hair look like this and is this his Oscar wig??

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Renee Zellweger is wearing what I would wear for this kind of thing – smart trousers, a white blouse and a jacket in case I get cold. I probably would swap out the jacket for a cardi. This is all Tom Ford, apparently. Renee is totally marching towards her second Oscar and… it is what is. I don’t think she deserves it for Judy, but I’ve made my peace with it.

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Charlize Theron went all out in this chic Dior look. She looks like a French schoolgirl in 1956.

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Leonardo DiCaprio wearing shades on the carpet? Sorry, it had to happen. What’s weird is that I actually think he’s totally deserving of an Oscar for his OUATIH performance.

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. The gossip going around is that she’s the reason why Lena Waithe’s marriage fell apart. Maybe she thinks dressing like Ms. Roper will distract us from the homewrecking!

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Greta Gerwig in Gucci. I would wear this minus the tie.

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

I told you Quentin was wearing a bowling shirt.

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Bong Joon-ho is so sassy.

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

My nemesis Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta. I HATE IT. I hate it because she’s wearing it!

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Photos courtesy of WENN.

6 Responses to “The Oscar luncheon brought out high fashion, bowling shirts & wigs”

  1. olala says:
    January 28, 2020 at 7:12 am

    Florence overdressed. The rest of the ladies nailed it minus the tie

  2. Anita says:
    January 28, 2020 at 7:14 am

    I’m loving Florence’s bitch face in these pics. She looks badass.

  3. Lucy says:
    January 28, 2020 at 7:19 am

    RZ and Bong Joon-ho are my faves out of the bunch. Leo looks nice, too. And so does Florence! It might be a bit much for this sort of event, but that’s fine because she looks lovely.

  4. SomeChick says:
    January 28, 2020 at 7:20 am

    Quit making us defend Laura Dern! What did she ever do to you? TBH this is one of her better looks. It fits her well, it’s not overdone or bizarre, and she clearly likes it.

    I think Florence looks lovely.

    I like the necktie (and the entire look) and love the cranberry color. I do see whatthe designer was going for. But, I would not wear it. ;-)

    Charlize and Renee look great.

    Can hardly wait for the red carpet!

  5. JemimaLeopard says:
    January 28, 2020 at 7:26 am

    Been thinking the same about Brad’s hair for a while – I think there’s a weave and / or pieces going on in front and at the crown. It’s looking a little overdone tbh. Also I know you hate LD but I love that whole outfit.

  6. Lara says:
    January 28, 2020 at 7:29 am

    Brad gets his wiglets from the same place as Kate Middleton

