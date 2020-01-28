The Oscar luncheon brought out high fashion, bowling shirts & wigs

One of my favorite events – just for photos – during the awards season is the Oscar nominees luncheon. It’s a great event where Oscar nominees from all categories are invited to a lowkey luncheon and photoshoot. They do the “class photo” of all the nominees, and usually there are tons of press outlets there so the acting nominees get to do one last dash of publicity. One of the reasons I love the photos from this event is because there’s no real dress code, and it’s funny to see what people wear. Some people – usually first-time nominated actresses like Florence Pugh – go all out in a cocktail dress with full hair & makeup. Some people – like Quentin Tarantino – show up in a bowling shirt and call it a day. So, let’s enjoy these photos. Florence here is wearing Monse. I wonder if she felt overdressed a tad? It’s fine – I find it charming that she wanted to get it right.

I have a very important question: is Brad Pitt wearing a wiglet?!? Is he wearing extensions?! Why does his hair look like this and is this his Oscar wig??

Renee Zellweger is wearing what I would wear for this kind of thing – smart trousers, a white blouse and a jacket in case I get cold. I probably would swap out the jacket for a cardi. This is all Tom Ford, apparently. Renee is totally marching towards her second Oscar and… it is what is. I don’t think she deserves it for Judy, but I’ve made my peace with it.

Charlize Theron went all out in this chic Dior look. She looks like a French schoolgirl in 1956.

Leonardo DiCaprio wearing shades on the carpet? Sorry, it had to happen. What’s weird is that I actually think he’s totally deserving of an Oscar for his OUATIH performance.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. The gossip going around is that she’s the reason why Lena Waithe’s marriage fell apart. Maybe she thinks dressing like Ms. Roper will distract us from the homewrecking!

Greta Gerwig in Gucci. I would wear this minus the tie.

I told you Quentin was wearing a bowling shirt.

Bong Joon-ho is so sassy.

My nemesis Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta. I HATE IT. I hate it because she’s wearing it!