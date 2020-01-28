Duchess Kate photographed Holocaust survivors for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the UK Holocaust Memorial Day commemorative ceremony at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, and it was also the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Considering the event, it would be silly to focus on fashion, so I’ll just say that Kate looked mostly appropriate in a conservative grey frock with a black collar. I find the skirt a bit twee, but that’s Kate’s style. This is a repeat too – she wore this Catherine Walker coat-dress last year.

The ceremony was in remembrance for all of those who perished in genocides, so it was a non-denominational service. Kate and William also got a chance to meet with some British Holocaust survivors, including Yvonne Bernstein, the very small woman who is making Kate laugh in some of these photos. Kate had met Ms. Bernstein before – Kate took part in the Royal Photographic Society’s upcoming exhibition of photographic portraits of the Holocaust survivors who are still with us. Kate is a patron of the Royal Photographic Society, and she took portraits of Mr. Bernstein and Steven Frank. Kate posted the portraits on the Kensington Royal social media (see below).