Duchess Kate photographed Holocaust survivors for Holocaust Remembrance Day

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the UK Holocaust Memorial Day commemorative ceremony at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, and it was also the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Considering the event, it would be silly to focus on fashion, so I’ll just say that Kate looked mostly appropriate in a conservative grey frock with a black collar. I find the skirt a bit twee, but that’s Kate’s style. This is a repeat too – she wore this Catherine Walker coat-dress last year.
The ceremony was in remembrance for all of those who perished in genocides, so it was a non-denominational service. Kate and William also got a chance to meet with some British Holocaust survivors, including Yvonne Bernstein, the very small woman who is making Kate laugh in some of these photos. Kate had met Ms. Bernstein before – Kate took part in the Royal Photographic Society’s upcoming exhibition of photographic portraits of the Holocaust survivors who are still with us. Kate is a patron of the Royal Photographic Society, and she took portraits of Mr. Bernstein and Steven Frank. Kate posted the portraits on the Kensington Royal social media (see below).
As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren. The first photograph features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp – 15,000 children were sent there. The Duchess also photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names. The Duchess said: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.” The portraits will form part of a new exhibition opening later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety , which will feature 75 images of survivors and their family members. The exhibition will honour the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured Nazi persecution. Portraits ©The Duchess of Cambridge
