VF: Royal biographer believes Sussexit was inevitable as soon as fall 2018

Vanity Fair did a lengthy Q&A session with Sally Bedell Smith, a biographer and VF contributing editor. Bedell Smith has done in-depth biographies of Jackie Kennedy, Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, etc. She’s not known as crazy-tabloidy, but I would describe her as more of the old-guard, Establishment biographers, there to guard the status quo of whiteness, you know? I don’t doubt that she has deep sources in Prince Charles’ camp and probably the Queen’s offices too. I don’t doubt that she’s here to reinforce a certain narrative about the Windsors and about the topic of the month, Sussexit. You can read the full (long AF) piece here. I’m just trying to highlight the most interesting parts:
Sussexit signals as early as Fall ‘18? “I had been hearing the tom-toms for awhile—as early as the autumn of 2018. If we look back on it now, we can see the progression of it in the splitting of William and Harry’s households, the splitting of the foundation. And in Meghan in particular—her increasing outspokenness and effort to devise her own role.
The family bent over backwards? “What was so surprising to me was the level of unhappiness, and that they decided to leave after less than two years of being married. I was in Windsor in May of 2018 [for their wedding]… and in talking to people close to the royal family [it was clear] they really bent over backward to accept Meghan. The way they incorporated an African American bishop giving the homily at the wedding and had the gospel choir—they had a lot of elements that were very symbolic of the blending of these two very different cultures and that was the most visible evidence of it.
The Queen gave Harry big roles: “I thought the biggest thing the queen did was—she saw very wisely that Harry is a huge favorite around the world in places like the West Indies, in Africa, in India, and all the former Commonwealth countries that are former colonies. She gave him three roles in the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth is very near and dear to her heart—and one of the most important parts of her legacy. That alone, I think, was an indication of how much she wanted them to have a meaningful role, those Commonwealth titles.
Charles wanted Harry to stick around: “The unfortunate thing about what has happened is that it really blows a hole into Charles’s well-thought-out plan for a slimmed-down monarchy based on the core family, because Harry was in fact a very integral part. People say that Harry isn’t next in line to the throne, which is true. But what they forget is that George and Charlotte and Louis are not going to be active members of the royal family for 15 or 20 years. So Charles and William have been counting on Harry to be in effect, third in line to the throne and that’s all out the window too.
The Sussexit announcement: “The Sun had caught wind but they had fragmented information that was not all that dissimilar from other kinds of things that had leaked about matters in the royal family. It was something they could have easily overrode or put out an anodyne statement from Buckingham Palace saying, “These roles are always a work in progress,” to kind of smooth things over. What Harry said on Sunday night was that these discussions had been ongoing and the queen said it as well. So clearly they had been trying to respond to whatever it was that Harry and Meghan wanted. And it was really only their jumping the gun with their statements and plans which were still not fully formed, that precipitated the whole crisis. I think if they had ridden it out, this could have been done in a much more graceful way.
The fast-tracking of Meghan into the royal fold: “William and Kate had eight years together and for two full years leading up to their engagement, he was very carefully bringing Kate into the royal family. She learned how to shoot and about the country activities they enjoy. When they were at St. Andrews, she spent time in Scotland on the Balmoral estate. She was able to spend some time just sort of absorbing what royal life was like…and the Palace began to expose her to the public in a deliberate way… In entering the royal family, which provides innumerable advantages and perks in exchange for doing official duties and charitable work, you really have to renounce a lot of things that may have meant a lot to you and dedicate yourself to an institution that’s 1,000 years old. It may be that Meghan didn’t see it in those terms. It is the 21st century, and she was highly unusual [compared to other royal wives] in having been a successful professional woman who was putting aside that whole part of her life [to marry Harry]. It seems now that she really regrets having had to give that up, and what she was expected to do in the royal family didn’t compare with what she had been accustomed to.
What will Harry do now? “I think it’s a real issue for him—what he is professionally capable of doing? Now, look, this is a world where people who have no professional credentials become Instagram influencers. The Kardashians are famous for being famous, but I think Harry’s above that. And that’s not the sort of thing that would make him feel good…or make people feel good about him or the family that he belongs to.
The Windsors will be fine without the Sussexes: “They’re going to miss one of the most popular members of the family. But, what we’ve seen this week, I mean, these events were long-planned, but you have Kate all over the headlines, with her 24-hour campaign for early childhood education. . .You have William writing an editorial with a former foreign secretary in the Telegraph, William Hague, about conservation and the impact of climate. You have Prince Charles in Davos. You have Camilla in a hospice and promoting her children’s family reading program. So in other words, Meghan and Harry are gone, but it’s as if nothing has happened. With the exception of their absence, it feels like the monarchy is in full flying under all flags and steaming ahead.”
“They really bent over backward to accept Meghan” means “they let her choose an African-American bishop, what more does she want?!” This too is the whitewashed narrative about everything that’s happened over the past two years, the idea that the Windsors did the most to “accept” Meghan – because it was so clearly out of character for them, and they deserve credit for putting aside all of their qualms, right? – and that Harry and Meghan just up and decided to get mad and sad out of nowhere. The official narrative always glosses over the very real torrent of harassment, smears and racist abuse Meghan and Harry were living with for years. Also: the idea that Kate and William’s decade-long waity courtship was ideal because Kate was “gently” introduced to, like, country pursuits? For the love of God. These people are so simple.
Oh, and if the Sussexes are not really that missed, why did the struggle-survey go over like a lead balloon and Charles is all pissy about how Meghan’s Instagram pulled focus from him? Is it because Sussexit actually did long-term damage to the Windsors and everybody is covering their ass right now?
Inevitable? He didn’t predict it in advance though did he ? I didn’t remember any articles or comments predicting it. People have predicted divorce on the comments of this site (before the marriage) which never happened. And the bad treatment of Megan by the press was accurately predicted by CB and it’s comments. Didn’t see any one ever predicting them leaving though, and I do read some other gossip blogs and news. If he knew it was inevitable, please tell us what will happen in the future with them or other royals!
They can’t have it both ways. The Sussexes leaving can’t be the massive crisis it apparently was to blow a hole in all of the intentions the Queen and Charles had for the future of the monarchy if the Windsors are fine because William and Kate got photographed this week and the Sussexes were insignificant. Pick one.
As for the new pushed narrative that they bent over backwards to accept Meghan, clearly the conclusion they want people to draw is that the uppity woman couldn’t handle it and should sink back to where she belongs. Ick.
The fact that they think they deserve some kind of award for allowing black people to participate in the wedding is so telling….
That what I got out of it too! “We allowed your people in the church, what more do you want?” I am disgusted
“They really bent over backward to accept Meghan” means “they let her choose an African-American bishop, what more does she want?!”
Precisely.
And I think that ““I had been hearing the tom-toms for awhile” is a curious turn of phrase to describe having noticed undercurrents of dissent. I guess that a jungle beat just spoke to her, huh?
Curious and curiouser.
Curious indeed! Tom toms! These people are insane!
Yeah I was wondering if anyone would pick up on that.
“Banging the tom toms” is not a commonly used expression here in the UK at all, there’s no reason to shoehorn in such an obscure term except to be a racial microaggression.
Curious indeed! Tom toms! These people are insane!
Yeah, I saw that too. What a bunch of racist claptrap they are spewing here.
Meghan Showed TF Up and Brought It. And they couldn’t handle it.
VF has sold its credibility down the river for dogwhistle clickbait. Sad!
#WhatAboutPedoAndy
I like that they’re saying it was becoming apparent in fall of 2018, but also are saying they jumped the gun instead of riding it out. They rode it out for a good chunk of time.
One thing I did appreciate is the Kardashian shade.
The Kardashian shade was nice and true, but it came in the context of a legitimate question, what is Harry qualified to do, to gain this financial dependence that has been alluded to? Will he immerse himself in a cause he cares about, and support the family with investment income from his personal wealth? Will he do Instagram sponcon? Sussex brand athleisure? It will be interesting what happens.
Only people who have not been paying attention to this man for the past decade would think that he would be doing sponcon or using the Sussex brand for athleisure…or people who spend a lot of time on tumblr and twitter. Ridiculous.
all of this is just so so much like someone leaving an abusive partner. The horrible, scathing, unrelenting emotional battering, feeling like you are wrong just for existing, then finally leaving, only for your ex to just be shocked you left. All that is missing is the necklace and heartfelt card as an unwelcome Christmas gift.
I’m reading the Diana chronicles right now and while I take a lot of it with a grain of salt, it is 100% clear that the Windsors are totally nuts and hate outsiders. They also hate being upstaged. Diana’s crimes in the early years were being interesting to the public and different than the stoic, hardy royal women. The book talks about how both Charles and the queen felt upstaged by Diana (Charles in particular, of course). I am sure they all treated Meghan horribly and did not give a rip that she and Harry were being targeted by the press and were affected by it. There is something seriously wrong with that family and it hasn’t changed in 40 years.
This is amusing to watch. The RF is in complete meltdown mode, as they have exiled their most dynamic family member while the heat gets turned up on Pedo Andy. And their only response is STILL to bash Meghan! All they are doing is showing the world, over and over again, why the Sussexes left, and why they had no choice but to leave. They may get away with tarnishing Meghan in the UK, but the rest of the world (that they depend on for their popularity) is seeing something different. Professor Kate Williams just brought up that Harry was made to give up his military titles but HRH pedo andy has kept his. Soledad O’Brien’s tweet: “Where are all of the crisis meetings about Prince Andy” was a burn as well.
If they think elements in a wedding is bending over backwards to accept her, I can see why there’s a huge disconnect as to what went wrong. You can’t treat someone they way they treated Megan and think they bent over backwards. They didn’t move at all in any direction and now they’re giving revisionist history of the fracture.
We see the way you treat pedo Andy and how you treat Megan who worked her ass off (and is still doing so) and the family didn’t stand up for her. Not once. (which is something that you do from a PR standpoint to keep the press in check because it sets a precedent, but since they already wanted her gone they did nothing and EVERYONE know that.) That says it all, and it’s the rest of the world who understands, and the fact the RF doesn’t know what went wrong says all I need to know. We know why they left, the question is, do they? Because by this woman’s account they haven’t got a clue.
“The windsors will be fine”
Probably
The old white establishment got what they wanted. They dont want diversity and the uk obviously likes it. Now will the commonwealth be fine? Who knows. Then you have Andrew’s bs which is a lot worse then what the royal family thinks harry and Meghan have done.
None of these narratives make sense nor will they ever make sense until the whole true ugly timeline and story sees the light of day.
The Windsor’s WILL be fine. Brits won’t get rid of them despite the dislike for them. This’ll blow over eventually just like it did with Diana’s death. The Sussexes will be fine too.
I think you’re right. Everyone will be fine. And, unfortunately, nothing will change OR the change will be underwhelming.
The bending over backwards is ridiculous and obviously untrue. Even during the wedding ceremony a number of the family were smerking/sneering at Bishop Curry and the choir. If they can’t hold it together and be, at the very least, polite at the wedding, I’m guessing they were entirely disgusting in regular life.
They bent over backwards by “allowing” an African American preacher who they giggled and rolled their eyes at?
How magnanimous
That same article talks about how the Queen lovingly gave Diana a royal funeral out of respect for William and Harry. Lol. That funeral happened because of massive public backlash against her initial abysmal response.
Yikes. Talk about glossing over all the crap the Sussexes went and still are going through.
” It is the 21st century, and she was highly unusual [compared to other royal wives] in having been a successful professional woman who was putting aside that whole part of her life [to marry Harry]. It seems now that she really regrets having had to give that up, and what she was expected to do in the royal family didn’t compare with what she had been accustomed to.”
Prett ballsy of them to assume this and almost state it as fact. How about the level of dirt and mud slung at her knocked her for a loop and decided she didn’t need to put up with it.