VF: Royal biographer believes Sussexit was inevitable as soon as fall 2018

Vanity Fair did a lengthy Q&A session with Sally Bedell Smith, a biographer and VF contributing editor. Bedell Smith has done in-depth biographies of Jackie Kennedy, Princess Diana, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, etc. She’s not known as crazy-tabloidy, but I would describe her as more of the old-guard, Establishment biographers, there to guard the status quo of whiteness, you know? I don’t doubt that she has deep sources in Prince Charles’ camp and probably the Queen’s offices too. I don’t doubt that she’s here to reinforce a certain narrative about the Windsors and about the topic of the month, Sussexit. You can read the full (long AF) piece here. I’m just trying to highlight the most interesting parts:

Sussexit signals as early as Fall ‘18? “I had been hearing the tom-toms for awhile—as early as the autumn of 2018. If we look back on it now, we can see the progression of it in the splitting of William and Harry’s households, the splitting of the foundation. And in Meghan in particular—her increasing outspokenness and effort to devise her own role.

The family bent over backwards? “What was so surprising to me was the level of unhappiness, and that they decided to leave after less than two years of being married. I was in Windsor in May of 2018 [for their wedding]… and in talking to people close to the royal family [it was clear] they really bent over backward to accept Meghan. The way they incorporated an African American bishop giving the homily at the wedding and had the gospel choir—they had a lot of elements that were very symbolic of the blending of these two very different cultures and that was the most visible evidence of it.

The Queen gave Harry big roles: “I thought the biggest thing the queen did was—she saw very wisely that Harry is a huge favorite around the world in places like the West Indies, in Africa, in India, and all the former Commonwealth countries that are former colonies. She gave him three roles in the Commonwealth, and the Commonwealth is very near and dear to her heart—and one of the most important parts of her legacy. That alone, I think, was an indication of how much she wanted them to have a meaningful role, those Commonwealth titles.

Charles wanted Harry to stick around: “The unfortunate thing about what has happened is that it really blows a hole into Charles’s well-thought-out plan for a slimmed-down monarchy based on the core family, because Harry was in fact a very integral part. People say that Harry isn’t next in line to the throne, which is true. But what they forget is that George and Charlotte and Louis are not going to be active members of the royal family for 15 or 20 years. So Charles and William have been counting on Harry to be in effect, third in line to the throne and that’s all out the window too.

The Sussexit announcement: “The Sun had caught wind but they had fragmented information that was not all that dissimilar from other kinds of things that had leaked about matters in the royal family. It was something they could have easily overrode or put out an anodyne statement from Buckingham Palace saying, “These roles are always a work in progress,” to kind of smooth things over. What Harry said on Sunday night was that these discussions had been ongoing and the queen said it as well. So clearly they had been trying to respond to whatever it was that Harry and Meghan wanted. And it was really only their jumping the gun with their statements and plans which were still not fully formed, that precipitated the whole crisis. I think if they had ridden it out, this could have been done in a much more graceful way.

The fast-tracking of Meghan into the royal fold: “William and Kate had eight years together and for two full years leading up to their engagement, he was very carefully bringing Kate into the royal family. She learned how to shoot and about the country activities they enjoy. When they were at St. Andrews, she spent time in Scotland on the Balmoral estate. She was able to spend some time just sort of absorbing what royal life was like…and the Palace began to expose her to the public in a deliberate way… In entering the royal family, which provides innumerable advantages and perks in exchange for doing official duties and charitable work, you really have to renounce a lot of things that may have meant a lot to you and dedicate yourself to an institution that’s 1,000 years old. It may be that Meghan didn’t see it in those terms. It is the 21st century, and she was highly unusual [compared to other royal wives] in having been a successful professional woman who was putting aside that whole part of her life [to marry Harry]. It seems now that she really regrets having had to give that up, and what she was expected to do in the royal family didn’t compare with what she had been accustomed to.

What will Harry do now? “I think it’s a real issue for him—what he is professionally capable of doing? Now, look, this is a world where people who have no professional credentials become Instagram influencers. The Kardashians are famous for being famous, but I think Harry’s above that. And that’s not the sort of thing that would make him feel good…or make people feel good about him or the family that he belongs to.

The Windsors will be fine without the Sussexes: “They’re going to miss one of the most popular members of the family. But, what we’ve seen this week, I mean, these events were long-planned, but you have Kate all over the headlines, with her 24-hour campaign for early childhood education. . .You have William writing an editorial with a former foreign secretary in the Telegraph, William Hague, about conservation and the impact of climate. You have Prince Charles in Davos. You have Camilla in a hospice and promoting her children’s family reading program. So in other words, Meghan and Harry are gone, but it’s as if nothing has happened. With the exception of their absence, it feels like the monarchy is in full flying under all flags and steaming ahead.”