Jodie Turner Smith won’t raise her child in America: ‘White supremacy is overt’

Just before Christmas, Jodie Turner-Smith confirmed several pieces of news which many of us already suspected: she and Joshua Jackson did get married at some point, likely in the late summer of 2019, and she was expecting the couple’s first child. Around the same time, she talked a lot about how she’d been living in America since she was a kid, and the thought of going back to live permanently in the UK – where she was born – was not on her agenda. But she still didn’t have American citizenship, and she was considering applying for citizenship around the birth of this child. Well, looks like she now has other thoughts. From an interview she did with the Sunday Times (via People):
Why she doesn’t want to raise her child in America: “The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here,” Turner-Smith told the publication. She added: “I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.” As to where they’ll possibly go? “England has gone off the rails,” the British actress said, “so I was thinking maybe Canada.”
On her marriage: “I haven’t said to anybody, ‘Yeah, we got married.’ People are assuming whatever they want, but when people tell me ‘Congratulations’, I say ‘Thank you’. ”
Moving to America after growing up in England: “So I was really excited when I came to America about meeting black people. But it was a huge culture shock, because I was rejected by the black community. They were like, ‘You talk like a white girl.’ People would call me an Oreo. All I wanted was acceptance,” she said. When she moved to the U.S., Turner-Smith said she “would practice in the mirror, talking in a way that I thought was like black American: cutting you down with my words in five seconds if you came for me.”
Marrying a white man: “There was this wave of people who were upset that I was possibly married to a white man. In America interracial dating or marriage is not something that is as accepted. Certain people feel strongly against it, in both communities. I felt it from the black community. It is so complicated. I don’t want to give it too much energy. The horrific things that people were saying, it makes you. … I’m learning there are certain things I have to really keep for myself.”
On Joshua Jackson: “We are obsessed with each other,” said Turner-Smith, who admitted she “went back and rewatched a lot of [Joshua’s] movies. I do it whenever we’re apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him.” Referencing her pregnancy, she added, “Joshua tells me every day, ‘The way you’re handling this is incredible.’ He’s more tired than I am.”
Joshua and Jodie really do seem obsessed with each other, and they went from casual to crazy-serious about each other in what felt like a month. When you know, you know. And Joshua’s old movies are good! She should watch the first few seasons of Dawson’s Creek. As for what she says about race and racism and the white supremacy in America…yeah, I’m not going to argue with her. Donald Trump’s presidency has brought the worst out of a lot of people, and a lot of racists, bigots, homophobes and misogynists feel empowered to do and say as they please.
Well if she wants raise her kids in Canada there will be issues there as well.
As a Canadian who is a black woman, I don’t know how to tell her this, but outside of major city centres in Canada, it’s not that much better. We have our own race relations issues, and it just takes a quick history lesson to see that the way Canada treated & still treats Indigenous Canadians, (and BTW there was slavery in Canada too which most Canadians refuse to unpack) white supremacy is here as well. Soo, while I’m glad to have her in Canada, it’s not that much better. We just don’t have as many guns.
I always love when my fellow Canadians respond like this (always self-deprecating 😁). But as someone who has lived abroad and travelled extensively it really seems to boil down to this when people are looking in from the outside:
Are we a country with deep seeded issues of systematic racism and prejudice that will still require incredible work to even begin to overcome, leading to POCs continuing to feel vulnerable?
Yep.
Are we pretty much the best of not great options right now?
Yep.
I understand her thinking and she has no easy options. I hope she finds what she needs to at least feel hopeful.
As a Black american who lived in Canada for several years, it’s strange to me that you could even equate the two. Canada will really have to stretch its legs before it even comes close to the anti-Black racism of the US. In Canada I never got more than a few huffy looks. In the US I was first called the n word by a grown man at age 8 and called disgusting to my face by a racist woman just over the summer bc I was with my white husband. You simply can’t compare the two for day to day racism. Systematically they both blow though. But I get why she doesn’t want to face unending American style racism while trying to grow a baby.
I also think she is referring to when she posted on Twitter(??) where she said she was being called a “bed wench” when it was announced they were married. I assumed from her comments that most of the hate was coming from BM.
(BW here) It’s very hypocritical when black men side eye BW who date WM but get angry if anyone dares say anything when they date WW.
Well I know they both work in the States but neither are American so they don’t have ties. And education wise, both went to school in different cultures too so maybe they’re weighing what they remember about the UK/Cda system with what they’ve learned about the US system and decided against it. Nothing wrong with that. And while racism is definitely still a thing in Canada, I’ve never seen it as institutionalized here as when visting the States. I see a lt more freedom of movement with people living with and experiencing people and cultures from around the world. Something I rarely see in the States outside of Manhattan.
Honestly she sounds a bit jaded to me. I have a black husband and it’s absolutely accepted around me -and I have many friends In the same situation. I think it really depends where in America you are taking about to say it’s not accepted.
