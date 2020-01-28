Duchess Kate repeats a twirly Dolce & Gabbana suit for a children’s hospital event

Embed from Getty Images

You know what I’ve been wondering about a lot for the past three weeks or so? In one of the last press briefings of 2019, Kensington Palace officials promised “big announcements” would be coming soon. At the time, we all rolled our eyes and wondered if that meant the annual New Year’s announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be very keen this year, they promised. Then they released some new photos of the kids and I thought well, that was the big announcement. Then Sussexit happened. Now I wonder if THAT was the big announcement and William (in particular) was super-excited about it and he and the KP team were actively previewing and leaking certain Sussexit information as part of a larger Keen Media Strategy. I think that was the case, because look what’s been rolling out of KP this month – more appearances than usual for January, the Struggle Survey, and tons of other stuff related to Kate. It’s interesting.

Anyway, Kate did another public event today – she stopped by Evelina London Children’s Hospital to check out a creative workshop sponsored by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme. She’s the patroness of both the children’s hospital and the National Portrait Gallery. Kate repeated a twirly Dolce & Gabbana suit (which I can’t find in our archives, but I remember this) and… yeah. I mean, the skirt is too short and too twirly but we’re used to it by now. And at least she’s working and not just promising to be keen at some point. You can read more about her event here.

Kate’s old private secretary (the equivalent of a chief of staff) was Catherine Quinn, and Quinn exited her employment last fall. It was widely believed that Quinn made many efforts to turn Kate’s profile and portfolio from lightweight to heavyweight (or at least bantamweight). There were some snarky people suggesting that Quinn never would have approved of that Struggle Survey. Which is probably true, but then again, very few people have actually criticized the Early Years launch and how nonsensical it all is. Well, anyway, I’m just pointing out that I don’t believe Kate has hired someone new to replace Quinn? But Kate and William have hired someone new for their Royal Foundation – Tatler had a write-up about their new hire, Edwina Iddles, a former Tory MP. She’ll be doing communications for the Royal Foundation. Which… the foundation is overseeing Early Years and the Struggle Survey. What does it all mean?

