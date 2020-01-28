Duchess Kate repeats a twirly Dolce & Gabbana suit for a children’s hospital event

You know what I’ve been wondering about a lot for the past three weeks or so? In one of the last press briefings of 2019, Kensington Palace officials promised “big announcements” would be coming soon. At the time, we all rolled our eyes and wondered if that meant the annual New Year’s announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be very keen this year, they promised. Then they released some new photos of the kids and I thought well, that was the big announcement. Then Sussexit happened. Now I wonder if THAT was the big announcement and William (in particular) was super-excited about it and he and the KP team were actively previewing and leaking certain Sussexit information as part of a larger Keen Media Strategy. I think that was the case, because look what’s been rolling out of KP this month – more appearances than usual for January, the Struggle Survey, and tons of other stuff related to Kate. It’s interesting.
Anyway, Kate did another public event today – she stopped by Evelina London Children’s Hospital to check out a creative workshop sponsored by the National Portrait Gallery’s Hospital Programme. She’s the patroness of both the children’s hospital and the National Portrait Gallery. Kate repeated a twirly Dolce & Gabbana suit (which I can’t find in our archives, but I remember this) and… yeah. I mean, the skirt is too short and too twirly but we’re used to it by now. And at least she’s working and not just promising to be keen at some point. You can read more about her event here.
Kate’s old private secretary (the equivalent of a chief of staff) was Catherine Quinn, and Quinn exited her employment last fall. It was widely believed that Quinn made many efforts to turn Kate’s profile and portfolio from lightweight to heavyweight (or at least bantamweight). There were some snarky people suggesting that Quinn never would have approved of that Struggle Survey. Which is probably true, but then again, very few people have actually criticized the Early Years launch and how nonsensical it all is. Well, anyway, I’m just pointing out that I don’t believe Kate has hired someone new to replace Quinn? But Kate and William have hired someone new for their Royal Foundation – Tatler had a write-up about their new hire, Edwina Iddles, a former Tory MP. She’ll be doing communications for the Royal Foundation. Which… the foundation is overseeing Early Years and the Struggle Survey. What does it all mean?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Ah Kate. Reliable Kate. Yet again we get a wardrobe malfunction. Well, consistent and reliable that she is.
But shes perfect!
The wind is not her friend.
I get the feeling that Kate has been informed she’s done having babies and it’s time to get to work. I don’t think she wanted to be done having babies.
I had actually thought that the “big announcement” was going to be that she was preggers again. I hope that the lack of announcement didn’t mean that she suffered a miscarriage.
Also, she’s only 38 years old; she can still have more babies.
I think you are right. The baby train has passed Kate and now she has to work.
Maniacal smile? Check.
Weirdly twee outfit on 40 year old? Check.
If the front reveals a bunch of giant buttons we may have the hat trick!
I think she’s done it! I see buttons, baby!
Check the first photo! There’s the triple!
I remember lots of defence that “we wouldn’t make fun of Kate’s clothes or looks if she just worked more.” And I’m seeing her a ton lately. Just an observation.
Cathy Cambridge does not look that bad. She has worn much worse more often than not.
The look on that little girls face is the way I feel about Kate right now……
I was going to say exactly that thing.
The little girl got it right.
If you know it’s going to blow in the wind, why wear it? A pencil skirt would look better and not blow around. Pleated twirly skirts are immature choices imo. She’s been doing this for what? 8 years? Geez!
Does Cathy ever wear pencil skirts? I cannot recall any pencil skirts.
Pencil skirts look too mature for her liking.
Why does everyone here think there is only one set of appropriate clothes? Not everyone likes or looks good in pencil skirts. Not wearing them by no means makes someone unprofessional of dressing like a tween.
I personally don’t like this outfit but not because she isn’t wearing a pencil skirt.
Is Kate not allowed to change her hair? Or makeup? The sausage curls and heavy eyeliner are so harsh. This suit would be lovely with a pencil skirt.
Or with black trousers
Or trousers in the same tweed as the jacket. But that’s too fashion forward, I suppose.
She’ll wear hair and makeup like this when she’s 70. LOL They will pry that dark eyeliner out of her cold, dead hands.
The face on that last little girl is a MOOD.
Like, she’s probably like “when they said I was meeting a Princess, I thought they meant the other one, oh well.”
(On a side note, I’d love this outfit if it just had a differently shaped skirt – is Kate allergic to a nice, simple pencil skirt?)
Oh no, we’d actually gone a little while without a skirt+wind incident! This feels like we’re back in 2014.
I do wonder how long this post-Sussexit burst of activity from the Cambridges will last.
Side note, that darling little girl’s expression is killing me 😂
I don’t understand the rationale behind her styling. I get that the stylist has to take into account her “position” as a royal but there’s just nothing good about her styling. Her make-up needs a serious overhaul, the hair is never quite right and the clothes and especially the shoes are dated and matronly and twee at the same time. She should have access to modern, elegant, sophisticated and sometimes fun clothes and what she gets is a a terrible mess.
Why? I might add that the princes get suits that are almost always right – the right fabric, the right cuts, beautifully tailored. Their suits elevate their average looks while her clothes and especially her styling seem to work against her natural beauty.
To be fair, compared to women’s garments, suits are ridiculously simple, tho.
She just needs some damn hem weights. Isn’t “lack of hem weights” a protocol violation?! Or, nah.
A longer, less flouncy line would also help. I can also see the jacket paired with black separates and looking just as elegant.
Not a fan of D&G anyhow so perhaps this will go back into the closet.
Good lord! They’re forcing this woman to work almost nearly full time! How will she manage?! 🙄
Seriously I wonder how long this will last? It feels very calculated….but not by her. Also she’s not interesting enough to maintain long term interest for non-royalists. Now that Prince Andrew is back in the news they better find some extra ribbons for her to cut or whatever. Parade the kids out! Quick! 🙄
Kate looks exhausted. Working several days in the same month has got to be grueling.
Wow such keen, many frump, so gurn.
So I guess she didn’t heed her majesty’s advice regarding hem weights…
I despise this outfit. The fit is wrong. The skirt is too short and too twee. But it’s Kate so I’m not surprised.
Three (fairly) large initiatives were announced after that. William’s Earthshot Prize, the Survey, and the RPS Exhibit announced yesterday. So far I think they’ve delivered on their “big announcements.”
Wait, where’s her big ass ring?
Two wardrobe repeats in two days. Pulled back hair two events in a row. Carole must be telling Kate to present as thrifty and dutiful now that the press has no other young female royal to go after. And, considering her tendency to theme dress, I wonder why she went for dark tweed for a children’s hospital visit when her first instinct would be polka dots and bright colors to appeal to the kiddies?
That skirt is too short and hello wind.
I just skimmed through the People article and got the impression that she was not merely attending the workshop to watch others but she was there teaching children photography. If correct, then I am impressed as this is a departure from what she usually does isn’t it? – i.e. shaking a few hands and “learning” and “observing” as others do the actual work.
It was very wet and windy in London yesterday and she wears a floaty skirt that she has to hold down, yeah GF is going back to the days of flashing everyone.
I believe the big announcement was the Earthshot Prize.
That little girls face is a MEME! When they tell you you are going to meet a real life princess. Uh huh where’s Meghan? God it’s priceless!!!
Is it inappropriate to say she looks…haggard? You really never know what anyone is going through but she looks like she is going through DNA altering stress, despite all the fancy clothes and makeup.