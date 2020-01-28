“Walrus whisperer John Bolton can’t stop spilling stale tea” links
  • January 28, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

John “I Am The Walrus” Bolton has been spilling all kinds of stale tea about how Donny Smallhands did so many crimes. [Jezebel]
The doctors got spanked on the show The Doctors. [Seriously OMG]
Is Justin Bieber’s new single okay? [The Blemish]
Taika Waititi & Bong Joon-ho are BFFs now and I’m here for it. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s a Super Bowl commercial starring Bryan Cranston. [JustJared]
Would you wear anything from this Yanina Couture collection?[Tom & Lorenzo]
Donny Smallhands hate-tweeted Don Lemon. [Pajiba]
Noah Cyrus & Machine Gun Kelly are happening? [Dlisted]
Honestly, I love when men wear pink. [GFY]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Walrus whisperer John Bolton can’t stop spilling stale tea” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    January 28, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Donny Smallhands hate tweeted Don Lemon, while ignoring it was white, conservative Rick Wilson who insulted him; Lemon just laughed. But the best part of it was when Princess Nagini of the most sacred, Horcruxed Vagina, Duchess of the Racist Whistle, chimed in to accuse Lemon of dividing the country because, unlike her, he’s one of those “High Elites.” The Twitter backlash against her this morning has been delicious!

    Reply
  2. JennyJenny says:
    January 28, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    That Super Bowl commercial is crazy cute!

    Reply
  3. Mrs. Peel says:
    January 28, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    Haha, John “I Am The Walrus” Bolton just made my day – koo koo kachoo :-)

    Reply
  4. Kathy Kack says:
    January 28, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    I don’t know about “stale” seems piping hot to me.

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      January 28, 2020 at 1:21 pm

      I guess stale in the sense that we all kind of knew all of this already. It’s the GOP that are clutching their pearls suddenly and playing shocked.

      Reply
  5. tealily says:
    January 28, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Noah Cyrus has a type.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment