“Walrus whisperer John Bolton can’t stop spilling stale tea” links

John “I Am The Walrus” Bolton has been spilling all kinds of stale tea about how Donny Smallhands did so many crimes. [Jezebel]
The doctors got spanked on the show The Doctors. [Seriously OMG]
Is Justin Bieber’s new single okay? [The Blemish]
Taika Waititi & Bong Joon-ho are BFFs now and I’m here for it. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s a Super Bowl commercial starring Bryan Cranston. [JustJared]
Would you wear anything from this Yanina Couture collection?[Tom & Lorenzo]
Donny Smallhands hate-tweeted Don Lemon. [Pajiba]
Noah Cyrus & Machine Gun Kelly are happening? [Dlisted]
Honestly, I love when men wear pink. [GFY]
Donny Smallhands hate tweeted Don Lemon, while ignoring it was white, conservative Rick Wilson who insulted him; Lemon just laughed. But the best part of it was when Princess Nagini of the most sacred, Horcruxed Vagina, Duchess of the Racist Whistle, chimed in to accuse Lemon of dividing the country because, unlike her, he’s one of those “High Elites.” The Twitter backlash against her this morning has been delicious!
Just use people’s name, this is so embarrassing.
Why do you only seem to show up on this site to insult other commenters?
Lololol!
That Super Bowl commercial is crazy cute!
Haha, John “I Am The Walrus” Bolton just made my day – koo koo kachoo
I don’t know about “stale” seems piping hot to me.
I guess stale in the sense that we all kind of knew all of this already. It’s the GOP that are clutching their pearls suddenly and playing shocked.
Noah Cyrus has a type.