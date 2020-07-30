Palace aides micromanaged then-Meghan Markle’s jewelry & expressions in photos

People Magazine, as it turns out, is also doing some excerpts and highlights from Finding Freedom in the current issue. I didn’t know what to expect from their cover preview yesterday, but it looks like People Mag will cover some new stuff from the book, which… thank God. I think the Times did an okay job with their transcripts, but it was obviously parts of the book geared towards what British readers wanted to hear about: brother drama, sister-in-law drama, royal family drama and how romantic Harry is. But People Magazine’s audience is the American gossip reader, which is why they’ve caught on to different parts of the book, like the time then-Meghan Markle, Royal Girlfriend, was bitched out for wearing a necklace. Who dared to bitch her out? One of those pesky courtiers, of course.
Meghan Markle stepped out in a necklace with special meaning in December 2016 — and was caught off guard by what happened next, a new book claims. In the early days of her romance with Prince Harry, Meghan was photographed in a $300 delicate 14-carat gold chain bearing the initials “H” and “M.” In the best-selling new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors report that the necklace sparked blowback from palace aides.
“She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images — and new headlines,” Scobie and Durand write in the book, which is excerpted in this week’s PEOPLE. During a conversation with one senior Kensington Palace aide, the book reports, Meghan “said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel. But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend’s office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much.”
According to the book, a “distraught” Meghan then called a friend, saying, “I can’t win. They make out like I’m to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I’m encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don’t know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer].”
Meghan, write Scobie and Durand, “felt damned if she did and damned if she didn’t.”
I’m going to ask this because it’s honestly what I’m wondering: did… Meghan think that it would get better or worse after that call? That call should have been seen for what it was: a harbinger of shenanigans to come, and a bad omen of palace life. Just the fact that Kensington Palace aides were calling up Meghan and giving her notes about her jewelry and her expression in paparazzi photos…my god. I would have run screaming. But Meghan chose differently. (Also, I think of the truly awful sh-t which was awaiting her and she must have had no idea.)
Also: I was covering all of this in real-time and let me tell you, there really weren’t that many photos of Meghan around that time. We learned about her existence as Harry’s girlfriend in October, and from then until the spring/summer of 2017, there were only a handful of candid photos of Meghan, just the odd shot of her leaving a yoga studio or walking into work. It’s not like she was getting pap’d on a daily or even weekly basis. For example, the photos below – these were basically the only “new” photos we had for months in that time period.
What’s interesting is how much the words of the Courtiers mirror that of Royal Reporters in their hit pieces. In particular the accusation that by smiling at Photogs Meg was media hungry.
Had she been mean or rude to them, then there would have been the mean starlet / angry black woman narrative.
She really couldn’t win.
No she couldn’t win and still can’t. It was intentionally made that way to frustrate her and break her. The knowing your place undertones has been the underscore of many of these hit pieces and media reporters for a while.
She couldn’t win. That was the whole point. The starting point was “Meghan is awful”, the game was finding a reason, any reason at all.
Yep. All because she was an actress and self made woman. They were gaslighting her from the very beginning.
It’s clear the palace, RF and courtiers didn’t trust or like her from the beginning and it’s sad that a “family” has allowed these aides, courtiers, media reporters etc become their voices. This is so toxic and shameful. This sham of an institution is a family of puppets that’s controlled by racists, government and a media that has no problem blackmailing or extorting royals. I’m starting to believe William is trapped in so many ways because he is literally a puppet. Harry and Meghan were incredibly smart to leave because it’s a scam and sham. I know the Royal Family isn’t innocent and are guilty of leaks and enabling this behavior but the institution itself is just disgusting.
Meghan might very well thought they were doing this because she was a girlfriend, or not yet formally, publically engaged, that they were unsure of her and that is why they were crossing this line. Maybe she fooled herself thinking once she was married and with the full support of Harry, she would be getting more positive help. Her friends told her she would be eaten alive, but she indeed elected to see the best out of these people, partially because Harry hismelf was optimistic, and also, I think, she convinced herself not only is she marrying the love of her life, but she could truly make a difference with this new role- she, as a biracial woman, might have thought of the millions of mixed girls like her, who are constantly told princess are all white, that Santa is white, that they should not wear a Belle costume, that for the first time they would be watching one of them having a true fairytale ending.
She must have felt like she was joining the circus pretty early on then, and I am sure Harry worked over time trying to convince her it would get better,imagine another serious girlfriend leaving him for the same reasons again?
I don’t think Harry believed that either considering the public statements he made prior to their wedding for people to back off. Even though it was directed mainly at the press, I’m sure he also meant it to include everyone behind the palace walls too.
I think Harry was more surprised that all the good karma he’d racked up by being a decent human being & the kinder of the two brothers would give his wife cover. Sadly racism & misogyny has no rules for either of them to play by.
More I read about this, more I get why Kate is sooooo perfect for the role.
Being a royal is not something a “real person” can do: you have to abdicate to your personality, and do whatever you are told to do, in order to preserve the crown.
An independent woman like Meghan couldn’t survive to all this nonsense: a necklace? Really?
I am glad they escaped.
But then… Is it the courtiers who tell Kate to do her exaggerated facial expressions for the camera?
Meghan WAS damned if she did, damned if she didn’t. And that started from the very first moment she was identified as Harry’s girlfriend, right up to now.
If she smiled at the photographers, she was attention seeking. If she didn’t, she was arrogant and didn’t know her place.
I must see the offending necklace! Because it sounds sweet.
Jeez, these courtier shenanigans. SMDH.
the necklace was beautiful and delicate, and you can barely make out the H and M – the courtiers are nuts and vile.
Brace yourself, it’s so big and ostentatious it’s a scandal.
You can barely see it in the pictures I saw on twitter. Its very Meghan – a very delicate short chain, you have to zoom to realize it has an H.
The courtiers whined about Meg wearing a necklace and smiling. So it’s clear they watch everything.
So… how is it Kate has flashed her ass at least half a dozen times on royal engagements? How was that not corrected?
I’m seeing some on this post already say, “see, this is why they like personality free Kate. She’s their obedient Princess Barbie.”
But y’all are missing the point: Kate has never gotten this kind of treat from the royal courtiers. It’s obvious. If she had, the flashing, the curl twirling, manic gurning, the lack of preparation and speeches and work… it would have been dealt with.
They were clearly holding Meg to a different standard, to drive her out.
This isn’t to say that Kate doesn’t feel the need to sublimate her personality for the role, or that she doesn’t feel pressures. I’m sure she does.
But I don’t for a minute think the courtiers would treat her like they treated Meg. If they did, she’d have behaved a lot differently over the years.
This just convinced me that they micromanaged her wardrobe post marriage as well. As posted above, this why Kate is perfect for the non working of being a royal. Anyone used to having control over their life would’ve gone crazy. I wouldn’t have made it down the aisle honestly.
This is insane, but I bet Meghan thought it would get better after she got married. I wonder if she thought this was KP’s way of “protecting” her from the press and after marriage the protection would take a different form (like an actually helpful form.)
It was a necklace HE gave her! She can’t even wear a necklace from her own boyfriend? My God.
Also, I remember a lot of photos of her in Toronto that winter.