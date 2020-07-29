People: Duchess Meghan ‘emboldened’ Harry, but he was ‘on board’ with leaving

I wondered what People Magazine was going to do about Finding Freedom, considering they have such a “we love every royal” editorial policy. People Mag doesn’t want to call out the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge because they want to still have access to William and Kate long-term. But People Magazine also loves Meghan and Harry, so what to do about the Finding Freedom excerpts? People Magazine made it into their cover this week, but the tea is pretty stale and lukewarm:

Prince Harry had been yearning for change long before his dramatic exit from royal duty, claims a best-selling new book — and in Meghan Markle, he found someone who shared his dreams. In Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, veteran royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand detail the couple’s extraordinary journey. The book, which features exclusive interviews with the couple’s friends, is excerpted in this week’s PEOPLE cover story. “What has struck me is Harry’s commitment to put his royal birthright aside and use his voice to make a difference,” says Durand. “In Meghan he found a partner in that.” The book sheds new light on Meghan and Harry’s stunning decision to step down as working royals. “While the British media often blamed royal wives, in Harry’s case, he was very much on board with distancing himself from the public eye,” write the authors. “It’s why he gravitated to the military, avoided the pomp as much as he could, and didn’t give his child a title.” Adds Scobie: “Meghan emboldened Harry. He needed someone by his side that is strong enough to weather the same storms, but also someone who wasn’t afraid of breaking the rules and going against the norm. What we see now is a couple doing things their own way.”

“Very much on board with distancing himself from the public eye” makes it sound like it was a bandwagon which Meghan started and Harry merely joined. Which I still don’t believe. Even in the FF excerpts we’ve already seen, Harry was the one driving so many of their moves, he was the one saying that they should move to Frogmore, he was the one shielding Meghan, he was the one who was completely done with his family. And once Harry said that they were getting the f–k out, Meghan was like “thank god, I never want to see these people again in my life.”