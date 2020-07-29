The NYPD violently kidnapped a teenage trans girl off the street

What is happening in Portland, Oregon is terrifying, as federal agents have moved into the city as an “occupying force.” Federal agents are kidnapping and unlawfully detaining American citizens for hours and days at a time, holding people without charging them or Mirandizing them. The federal agents are also instigating violence, trying to force peaceful protests into crisis. And that will be happening more and more as the election comes closer. Donald Trump wants to throw more federal agents into cities with Democratic mayors, cities where there have been large-scale and overwhelmingly peaceful protests.
All that being said, the NYPD doesn’t even need help from federal authorities to terrorize their own citizens. Yesterday, this video went viral – plainclothes NYPD officers violently kidnapping an 18-year-old homeless trans woman off the street and throwing her into an unmarked minivan:
NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street pic.twitter.com/1PDhSYuK9h
— michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2020
It’s hard to watch this. It’s difficult to see the NYPD dudes acting like trigger-happy cowboys and to see them swarm on this poor woman. Protestors look mystified by what was happening and some even looked like they were trying to protect the woman, but they saw quickly that they would probably be shot if they intervened. The video was so widely circulated that the NYPD had to issue a statement about the kidnapping. Turns out, it was because that woman hurt their cameras! Totally reasonable, right. Thoughts and prayers to the cameras.
In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles.
When officers from the Warrant Squad took the woman into custody in a gray NYPD minivan this evening, they were assaulted with rocks and bottles. The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects.
When she was placed into the Warrant Squad’s unmarked gray minivan, it was behind a cordon of NYPD bicycle cops in bright yellow and blue uniform shirts there to help effect the arrest.
Watch the video again – the van rolled up, cops jumped this woman and dragged her into the van while most people watched in bewilderment. There were no rocks or bottles being thrown, and even if there were… why is that some kind of reasonable explanation for kidnapping a woman off the street? When did “hurting police cameras” become a crime worthy of a violent takedown? And why does the NYPD lie about everything? Also – if you follow this Twitter thread, a NYC Council Member was keeping track of what happened to this young woman and she got the girl released in a matter of hours.
Cuomo will say and do nothing. The mayor will side w the police. JK Rowling reading this news is probably thrilled w the outcome. 2020 is such a shitstorm. This poor woman! Hope she gets justice and isn’t too harmed from their poor execution and man handling of this situation
DeBlasio is a disaster, he’s petrified of the police union here to the point I often wonder if they told him they’d put a hit on him, or they have something on him. I’m not kidding either. Cuomo is a huge disappointment when it comes to the police. I don’t know if he’s scared of them, if he agrees with them, or if doesn’t do anything because he enjoys watching DeBlasio (the two hate each other) struggle. I just haven’t been able to figure it out.
But the NYPD are a horror show, and their union leader behaves like a mafio thug.
This is exactly why we say to Abolish Police and ICE. Idk how many folks realize this but the tactics used it Portland have been used a for number of years against immigrant communities and countries abroad. Unfortunately many of us BIPOC are not surprised.
And Maya Wiley is considering a run for mayor!!!
That video though…when I saw it I was speechless. Had to rewatch it. They looked like a band of drunk assholes fighting at a diner. They used their bikes as shields like they would use chairs. It’s extremely frightening to see these images popping up everywhere. Is no one reading the room? Do people still think that the police budget is being well used??!!
What do you think about Wiley running?
I’m not voting for someone who has not previously held elected public office to be mayor of the largest city in the US. I’ve also read that she’s dismissive of activists and activist organizations while peddling useless police reforms. She was on the toothless and useless CCRM and public school diversity task force (remember that and the report that went nowhere?).
I have no words…what is even happening to our country?
The GOP is happening to our country.
I mean that. I mean that the GOP typifies every horrible impulse, every bad seed, every action chosen with the knowledge that it will hurt someone else. I know that there are sexist and racist people in the Democratic Party as well, but only the GOP gets down in the mud and really wallows in it. Only the GOP is excusing every shtty thing the police or Barr’s Gestapo is doing. Only the GOP excuses treason. Only the GOP is okay with candidates taking foreign assistance. Only the GOP is kidnapping children and keeping them in cages (and then losing the paperwork that tells which child goes with which parents, including for the children too young to remember who their parents are in a few years). The GOP is alright with the Trump Crime Family robbing taxpayers blind.
I have such hatred in my heart for Republicans, including the ones who think they’re on the side of God here.
It’s also Democrats. Mayor De Blasio has time and time used the bully pulpit to justify and excuse police officers running over protestors with their cars, ripping masks off protestors faces to pepper spray them, slamming women’s heads on pavements while their children watch helplessly.
Both Republicans and Democrats (and I mean specifically the elected officials) will justify any violence that supports and protects our violent white supremacist system.
What type of situation would warrant this type of apprehension of a “suspect “? Surely they have to understand that this is problematic and poorly executed! Imagine someone doing this at Walmart pretending to be cops but really abducting someone and everyone just standing there looking because this is so called normal for a warrant force. I just can’t with this bs.
Girl, thaaaannnkkk yyyyoooouuuu xoxo Portland loves celebitches
These kidnappings are horrifying but I can’t get over the Republican games with all of it. If Obama had a secret police force in the streets of ANY city they would be calling for his death. With trump it’s “law and order” to violate ALL of people’s rights, including 2nd amendment because why? Because they are violent thugs or liberal agitators or AnTifA!!! And The Base love to see it! The same base that claims they are hoarding guns because of a tyrannical government. It’s all so stunningly terrible and stupid. JFC 2020 is the worst.
My hurt and anger are tangible.
Do you know what this looks like? A rendition. For those who do not know what this word is, a “rendition” is when a group wants someone and kidnaps them, usually outside the law. This one was very sloppy, but that’s what this looked like.
Someone is going to get shot when this happens, and if it’s police officers doing this shtty work, I’m not really going to be able to spare a tear for them.
Thank you for calling this what it is – a kidnapping! I see too many of these labelled as arrests. Also, I’m seeing too many of these period.
I’m also unnerved that they seem to be using security footage in this way- I’ve heard scary stories of protesters being put on “lists”. We know where this goes!
This atrocity is what Donald Trump calls law and order.
The WORST atrocities against America and performed on the BEHALF of America (supposedly) are done under Republican Administrations with a Republican Senate…
This has gone on for DECADES.
Yet…folks KEEP voting for this….