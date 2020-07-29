The NYPD violently kidnapped a teenage trans girl off the street

Embed from Getty Images

What is happening in Portland, Oregon is terrifying, as federal agents have moved into the city as an “occupying force.” Federal agents are kidnapping and unlawfully detaining American citizens for hours and days at a time, holding people without charging them or Mirandizing them. The federal agents are also instigating violence, trying to force peaceful protests into crisis. And that will be happening more and more as the election comes closer. Donald Trump wants to throw more federal agents into cities with Democratic mayors, cities where there have been large-scale and overwhelmingly peaceful protests.

All that being said, the NYPD doesn’t even need help from federal authorities to terrorize their own citizens. Yesterday, this video went viral – plainclothes NYPD officers violently kidnapping an 18-year-old homeless trans woman off the street and throwing her into an unmarked minivan:

NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street pic.twitter.com/1PDhSYuK9h — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2020

It’s hard to watch this. It’s difficult to see the NYPD dudes acting like trigger-happy cowboys and to see them swarm on this poor woman. Protestors look mystified by what was happening and some even looked like they were trying to protect the woman, but they saw quickly that they would probably be shot if they intervened. The video was so widely circulated that the NYPD had to issue a statement about the kidnapping. Turns out, it was because that woman hurt their cameras! Totally reasonable, right. Thoughts and prayers to the cameras.

In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles. When officers from the Warrant Squad took the woman into custody in a gray NYPD minivan this evening, they were assaulted with rocks and bottles. The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects. When she was placed into the Warrant Squad’s unmarked gray minivan, it was behind a cordon of NYPD bicycle cops in bright yellow and blue uniform shirts there to help effect the arrest.

Watch the video again – the van rolled up, cops jumped this woman and dragged her into the van while most people watched in bewilderment. There were no rocks or bottles being thrown, and even if there were… why is that some kind of reasonable explanation for kidnapping a woman off the street? When did “hurting police cameras” become a crime worthy of a violent takedown? And why does the NYPD lie about everything? Also – if you follow this Twitter thread, a NYC Council Member was keeping track of what happened to this young woman and she got the girl released in a matter of hours.

