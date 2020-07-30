Prince William ‘joked’ about an Uber driver getting frisked on the floor of the palace

White Supremacy: The Photo.
Prince William was recently a guest on That Peter Crouch Podcast as part of his “work” on men’s mental health. William’s “work” is mostly just hanging out with dudes and talking about sports and occasionally saying “mental health, yeah.” It’s just busy work. William chilled with the Brosefs and they ate Indian food and talked about some sh-t. Some quotes:
The worst gift he ever gave Kate: “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’ She was looking at me going, ‘they’re binoculars, what’s going on?’. It didn’t go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.”
He went to a bachelor party: He also revealed that he went to Blackpool for a friend’s stag do and that Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody is his go-to karaoke song.
They ate take-out food in March: At the start of the podcast – which was recorded at Kensington Palace prior to the coronavirus lockdown in March – the Duke enjoyed an Indian takeaway from Peter’s local restaurant Samrat in Ealing. Although we don’t know every detail of their dinner choices, we are certain that William’s favourite curry was served. Speaking of his go-to takeaway Indian, he said: “Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour – I’m not a vindaloo man put it that way.”
William’s “joke” about the takeout: “It doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up,” before jokingly adding “not ourselves!” However, after answering the knock at the door before the recent podcast, William quipped: “There’s an Uber driver out there on the floor being frisked.”
Yeah. First, the binoculars – why are men such terrible gift-givers? Women are so easy to buy for – just get us flowers or jewelry or a nice sweater or a new set of sheets or a good book or literally ANYTHING. But no, William has such Clueless Bro cred that he talks about getting Kate… binoculars. I guess it was supposed to be funny. Or maybe he was telling her to get another hobby besides waitying. *cough*
As for the “joke” about “an Uber driver out there on the floor being frisked…” That’s gross and unbecoming the “future king.” The only way it can be read is as a snidely classist joke, one which punched down, and that it’s not a good look for the “future king” to be seen and heard laughing at the expense of a working class delivery person as he literally sits in his palace pretending to be a f–king bloke. And he still hasn’t said one word about Black Lives Matter. But he’s got all day to talk about football and “mental health.”
Maybe he thought the binoculars would make stalking him easier. Very thoughtful actually.
Hahaha – but I suspect he was regifting. He’s done that a lot with her – i recall once reading a story about how he gifted her a bracelet that was given to him as a wedding favour. He cheap and thoughtless AF – if he made the effort to know what she likes it would be easy to buy her something that would have given her some joy.
When I read about the binoculars I immediately thought he could have been hinting to her to get ready for the long wait.
Dear God, these people!! *eyeroll* They need a series of educational seminars to show them how short sighted and ignorant they are.
FFS, Kaiser- stop! You are killing me with these shots you pick! These four bland, nameless, white men laughing their asses off like super villains- *chef´s kiss*brilliant!
PS: had to look the meaning of the expression- my God, William is terrible! Being searched by a police officer outside is a joke to him!
Fully agree! Brilliant
That photo alone kills me. I just know whatever they were saying just prior is not something I would want to hear. I know that laugh, that group (white) male laugh.
Crouch was overlaughing at everything. If you’ve ever seen Jimmy Fallon, that’s how Crouch was behaving.
Crouch mocked the restaurant for including a menu and laughed uproariously about the driver being made to lie on the floor and be frisked. After he left, William “joked” that he counted the silverware to make sure Crouch didn’t steal anything. I wonder if he finally understood that as far as William is concerned Crouch is more like the delivery driver than someone William would be friends with.
Such a funny anecdote, not!
William always reveals his true character with his little “jokes” or side comments. Lord knows what he said to Harry regarding Meghan for those assholes over there to call Harry “too sensitive “.
I think William always had a cruel streak.
Noe Schitt Sherlock.
Yep, he let’s it slip every now and then in the public.
Kate shrugging off his shoulder so forcefully makes me wonder what he’s said or done to her? I have no use for Kate because a cow herself, but I’m just nosy.
William’s humour always seems to have a snide and unpleasant edge to it.
Like the Ireland tour when he joked about coronavirus?
I think he reveals bits and pieces of himself that he doesn’t intend to.
At Wimbledon, William mocked people who would be affected by a transit strike. He’s an arrogant a-hole and has been for years.
The smugness inherent in his privilege shows who he is, and who George will be. What will he do when taxpayers stop supporting the monarchy?
Yes. His jokes almost always have a nasty, mean-spirited, or cold undertone to them and he seems to think it’s funny to knock people down. I first noticed it back during the first couple of years after George was born. It seemed like everytime someone asked him about George or about parenting, he never had anything good to say. It was always some “joking” complaint. I know being a first time parent is incredibly hard, but come on. Especially since there was a lot of talk back then about how little time he actually spent parenting.
His little anecdote about having one of his bodyguards point a laser at an opponent during a school soccer game was also very telling. Instead of fighting his own battles he runs to his bodyguard to do it. During a school soccer game. This guy.
Yes, it is his true character. However, I respectfully disagree with Faye and Jen above, slightly – I don’t think he slips sometimes in public and reveals it, I think he’s truly so out of touch and has been so coddled and protected his entire life that he has no grasp on how awful his behavior is and how arrogant, pretentious, and cruel he comes off. His close team is just as bad as he is and therefore would never call him out on it because they are the same way. This elitist, snobby, classist, pretentious behavior is the feature, not the bug.
Someone pointed out on twitter that a large percentage of Uber drivers in London are Muslim, so his joke is classist AND racist – and just in poor form. I know it was before the protests and George Floyd and such – but he really thought it was funny to think about a delivery person being thrown to the ground and frisked for delivering curry?
Even the bit about how they don’t pick up their food themselves – you’re sitting in your palace, joking about how you don’t even have to pick up your own food, uber drivers getting frisked, and THEN one of the podcast hosts made a joke like “he even left you a menu, like you’re going to order again.”
Just awful and I was glad to see him getting dragged on twitter for it.
The Harry and Meghan trashers will elevate Stupid Will to sainthood no matter what he says. William sounds very condescending. William is supposed to be down to earth but he’s a huge snob.
They were the only ones that thought this was funny. Literally everyone else thought this was so awful. I’m glad people were dragging him.
I think KP put this out to counteract the “snob” story from Finding Freedom and it failed. He is a racist snob.
Their media guy must hate them
Did they take the food in before or after the driver was frisked?
This PWT comment makes no sense and only serves to make PWT look more out-of-touch than he really is if that is possible.
He needs to stop speaking off the cuff all together. First the covid comment now this.
I actually believe these comments are written for him to appeal to a particular base of people i.e . the baying Brexit mob. Notice that Johnson and Trump often do the same thing and will deliberately say inflammatory things that the UK right wing media will ignore or not challenge. It’s a clear signal to their key supporters that they’re equally as bigoted as them.
It still amazes me that the BRF see BLM as being ‘political’. The idea that equality for black people is even up for debate is just shocking to me.
My first reaction was racist over classist given the profile of uber driver in London. Nothing about this story is good (unless you have your pro-Cambridge filter set to max).
Nothing so telling as what people find funny. William’s sense of humor is repugnant.
All of the statements by PWT sound to me as if they were made-up “off-the-cuff” by PWT to be entertaining. PWT failed; failed badly.
I do not believe a delivery driver was laying on the floor and being frisked.
Whether or not there was really an Uber driver on the floor, the comment/joke reflects William’s unconscious bias towards people of color.
No, an uber driver definitely wasn’t on the floor being frisked. I am not rewatching the video, but I saw it yesterday and its more like he gets the food, the hosts are joking about getting food delivered to Kensington Palace, and that’s when Prince William makes a joke about security and the uber driver being on the ground, getting frisked.
He was making a “joke” at the expense of someone just trying to make a living. It was racist and classist – and way to prove you’re not a snob, PWT.
William’s “jokes” are never funny – because they are ALWAYS jokes on someone else’s expense, and the “someone else” is ALWAYS someone less privileged. There’s always the passive-aggressive condescending tone to his jokes – and they reveal a lot about him. I do think that he’s honestly thinking he’s funny – but the things he thinks are funny aren’t really funny for people who aren’t entitled by either social, financial or white privilege.
Deleted
can you imagine King William joking about the delivery driver being frisked? a superiority complex is a mental illness. entitled prick.
I hope the Queen and Charles have long reigns. Enough said.
He’s so out of touch and messy.
All his mental health work is is just drinking in public.
It’s like someone realized that if they want William to work, they have to promise him he can talk about football, drink beer, and just say “mental health” a few times.
That’s what the podcast is like. His big contribution is going to be badgering the organization into changing the name FA Cup into a long winded title about Heads Together FA Cup for Mental Health. Why? To start a conversation.
William’s mental health “work” is like Kate’s Early Years 5 questions. It’s busy work because they don’t actually have anything. They just keep mindlessly talking about trying to start a conversation. It’s been years of this. William’s energy and knowledge was about discussing football. He sounds clueless about mental health.
Bah the video
Disgusting bros
People like PWT don’t get/understand why his comments are disturbing. It’s what they’ve always said and thought and hey, what’s everyone getting upset about. They’re too lazy and entitled and blind to their unconscious bias to do the hard work of being self reflective and changing their mindsets and behavior.
Are binoculars really a bad gift? She’s supposed to be so outdoorsy, binoculars are great for that. I had a pair when I was young and loved them.
I don’t think they’re that bad either, but I don’t think Kate was dating William so he could give her binoculars.
So true!
She wanted a ring- he gave her binoculars.
It would not surprise me if Kate fake interest in one of Bill’s hobbies (or straight lied that she did the hobby as well) and the one time he was listening to her, he gave her binoculars.
@tiffany- yeah, I’m guessing Kate expressed an interest in hunting or bird watching. Probably used “but I don’t have any binoculars” as an excuse not to have to tag along though, cause she doesn’t really like it. So PWT got her binoculars so she’d have to join him. Sounds about his speed.
Can you imagine what vile things he says BEHIND closed doors. I can bet for sure William as he gets older will be making the same ridiculous jokes and statements like Prince Phillip.
He got binoculars because he liked them. For himself. Usually when men frak up a gift so monumentally they considered themselves in the equation when purchasing. And God forbid anyone think he went for Indian food himself. And literally anyone on the planet could’ve guessed, as far as Indian food goes, he likes masala and that he’s not a vindaloo dude. One’s creamy and rich and the other is spicy and vinegary.
The binoculars seem like an obvious re-gifting to me.
Football in the UK, even at the highest levels, is rife with racism, which could easily be included as a factor in discussions about mental health, even if he didn’t want to address it directly.
He’s tried it with the racism angle, and it hasn’t gone so well. and I think right now, he’s probably being told to stay away from it because there’s immediate pushback about how they treated Meghan on social media.
This sort of thing could almost make me feel sorry for Kate
ALMOST.
The way he bitches and whines about how being a dad is haaaaaard – like, yes?? Parenthood is tricky??? He probably thinks interacting with the kids means he gets a weekend off to go Rose bushing.
If PWT does not like parenthood, why did he have three kids?
PWT has no idea what to say, has no clue what he is saying and does not understand what he has said!
Especially since he “sees his kids when he can” He isn’t even around them all of the time. But it’s “so hard”.
He had his own apartment when he took that bespoke agriculture course, and didn’t go home at night. That was not long after one of the babies was born. Probably still has his own digs.
I have never heard the “own apartment when he took that bespoke agriculture course”.
Did PWT not drop out of the “bespoke agriculture course” because it was taking up too much of his time and affecting his royal duties? I could swear I read this somewhere.
They just stopped talking about it. Probably because William din’t finish it.
But the Cambridges did live apart then. This was right before they hired Nanny Maria and left for their trip to the Maldives to reconnect because their marriage was really not doing well at the time. George cried all the time as a baby because there was some issue with his food and it sounded like William left Kate to deal with it with her family and the staff.
Kaiser, You forgot to mention Baldy and his cronies making fun of both the Indian eatery as well as its owner’s earnestness in sending them a menu, “Sam…Rat,…, as if you’re ever going to order from there again!”
Gawd can this racist PWT be any more gross and unlikable! And the three “gents” kiking with this snob…Worst.
In the USA, almost every take out order is packed with a current up-to-date menu or flyer advertising special deals..
So…how does it cancel William and his pals making fun of it?
@ziaaa – It does not cancel anything. I was trying to make the point that why would someone try to make a joke about some event that is very commonplace.
PWT: ‘Do they really think I will come back?”
Me: “No. William everyone gets a menu with carry-out you are not special.”
PWT should have promoted the business instead of making fun of the owner.
@BayTampaBay
Prince William didn’t even say that, Peter Crouch said “ he’s left a little menu as well as if you’re going to go back there”
It’s fair enough if you want to critisize William but at least attribute the quote to the correct person.
@ziaaa
The Samrat is Peter Crouch’s favourite restaurant. It gets mention in nearly every episode and I think he orders food from their to bring to recordings. A few episodes have even been recorded inside the restaurant. I’m sure the owner is delighted with the extra publicity the restaurant has received since the podcast began.
@W1 I am not talking about the extra publicity…I am talking about the derogatory and negative undertones being attached to that Indian eatery where it is being cackled that the restaurant is too lowbrow for FFK to order from again.
Also, I am sure the restaurant has been quite successful for years BEFORE Willie the Snob ordered from it. We should pray that it keeps on flourishing because everything the Keens touch remains incomplete or turns to dust.
I’ve stopped listening to one of the radio programmes on bbc radio 1 (their breakfast segment) when one of the dj’s started to pile on Harry & Meghan, furthering the narrative that kensington palace wanted out there. It was quite toxic. I remember when H&M announced that they were stepping down as senior royals he kept mocking and joking about them. I suspect it was in exchange for more access to willnot and cannot and lo and behold several radio 1 dj’s, such as greg james and chris stark (shown on the photo above with peter crouch & penis with teeth) have been invited to the palace to cover events.
Another day, another instance of William being an ass. To think his fans were so indignant about him being called a snob 🙃
Oh and apparently this was recorded back in March. Posting this podcast now is rather interesting timing.
I’ve said several times Kate is vacuous. Two of a kind. Willy is a good match.
Honestly, I hate the idea to be gifted flowers. It’s so unpersonal for me. Even a plant would be better.
At my ex-job, I remember that the women would get flowers when quitting but the men would get nice gifts like football tickets, restaurant voucher etc. I had to push the idea of a small rice cooker for a month to avoid the flowers lol
This is a complete digression, but in a semi-recent tell-all article about working for some big media company (I’m pretty sure it was a luxury magazine but I can’t remember for sure, it was mentioned that for holiday gifts all the women got a pair of earrings and all the men got cash – so infuriating!
yeah, I haven’t seen a single mention of what sort of mental health issues they discussed during this podcast. Poor advocacy, if you ask me. I really wonder why of all causes, he (they) chose mental health. He seems to lack the empathy required to truly understand such issues, and time after time his words and behavior are contrary to the goals of that kind of work.
Soooo….not only where Penis with Teeth (PWT) along with these Knobs classist and racist, but PWT is also threw in a round of authoritarian in there regarding palace security.
So if a Uber or any food delivery driver comes up to the palace and say they have a order it is not as simple as *checks notes* security calling up to the main house to get confirmation that the delivery did happen and when confirmed them taking the order and sending the driver along their way.
PWT has the expectation of these people getting assaulted for doing their job.
It’s like the courtiers struck gold with Kevin and Karen. They are the perfect canvases to project all they want onto;
- lazy yet power hungry
- entitled and scheming
- Racist, class-ist and bigoted
- un-imaginative, un-inspiring and lacking in any real drive or authenticity
- stiff, stiff, stiff
- BORING to the core
They are the low hanging fruit of royal life and the enabling that is done to sustain their tawdry images is just astounding.
The difference between William and Philip is that William is saying this racist shit 50 years later and still doesn’t fucking get it.
Do we really think he simply called Meghan “ that girl”. This last outing shows he has not problem being a racist classist ass in a filmed program.
Ugh. Rich and privileged people’s sense of humor is disgusting. I’m tired of hearing those jokes at the expense of the others working for them. It reminds me of the movie “Overboard” where the main character, an uber rich dude loves to mock and abuse his employees.
I would love a good pair of binoculars tho. It’s the best way to get started in star gazing.
@Kaiser you’re killing me today So funny.
Totally agree with everything you said, too.