Prince William ‘joked’ about an Uber driver getting frisked on the floor of the palace

White Supremacy: The Photo.

Prince William was recently a guest on That Peter Crouch Podcast as part of his “work” on men’s mental health. William’s “work” is mostly just hanging out with dudes and talking about sports and occasionally saying “mental health, yeah.” It’s just busy work. William chilled with the Brosefs and they ate Indian food and talked about some sh-t. Some quotes:

The worst gift he ever gave Kate: “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’ She was looking at me going, ‘they’re binoculars, what’s going on?’. It didn’t go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.” He went to a bachelor party: He also revealed that he went to Blackpool for a friend’s stag do and that Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody is his go-to karaoke song. They ate take-out food in March: At the start of the podcast – which was recorded at Kensington Palace prior to the coronavirus lockdown in March – the Duke enjoyed an Indian takeaway from Peter’s local restaurant Samrat in Ealing. Although we don’t know every detail of their dinner choices, we are certain that William’s favourite curry was served. Speaking of his go-to takeaway Indian, he said: “Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour – I’m not a vindaloo man put it that way.” William’s “joke” about the takeout: “It doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to go and pick it up,” before jokingly adding “not ourselves!” However, after answering the knock at the door before the recent podcast, William quipped: “There’s an Uber driver out there on the floor being frisked.”

Yeah. First, the binoculars – why are men such terrible gift-givers? Women are so easy to buy for – just get us flowers or jewelry or a nice sweater or a new set of sheets or a good book or literally ANYTHING. But no, William has such Clueless Bro cred that he talks about getting Kate… binoculars. I guess it was supposed to be funny. Or maybe he was telling her to get another hobby besides waitying. *cough*

As for the “joke” about “an Uber driver out there on the floor being frisked…” That’s gross and unbecoming the “future king.” The only way it can be read is as a snidely classist joke, one which punched down, and that it’s not a good look for the “future king” to be seen and heard laughing at the expense of a working class delivery person as he literally sits in his palace pretending to be a f–king bloke. And he still hasn’t said one word about Black Lives Matter. But he’s got all day to talk about football and “mental health.”

