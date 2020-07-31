Prince William took Kate & the kids on vacation to Cornwall this week

I have some shocking news! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on vacation! The poor sausages, I told you they were going to Zoom themselves into an early grave. So after months and months of staying at their country estate, Anmer Hall, with its palatial grounds and swimming pool and tennis court, the Cambridges just had to get away! They decided not to travel internationally, which… I mean, I think that’s wise, and I’m glad they avoided looking that tone-deaf. They went to Cornwall with the kids.

Prince William has whisked his family away to his childhood holiday spot for a quick staycation before George and Charlotte return to school, sources say. William and Kate, both 38, were spotted ‘enjoying the weather’ and stopping to greet their fellow holidaymakers as they cycled across Tresco, Isles of Scilly on Thursday. The royals decided to venture to the island near the coast of Cornwall for a ‘quick getaway’ before George, seven, and Charlotte, five, return to school, an insider said. The family opted against heading abroad with their three children as any potential need to quarantine could impact their ability to work, the Mirror reported. ‘They decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school. They were keen to support our travel industry,’ the source added. William is no stranger to the beauty spot, having visited the same island with his brother Harry and parents Charles and Diana as a child in June 1989.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The family opted against heading abroad with their three children as any potential need to quarantine could impact their ability to work” – wait, what? Will and Kate’s work for months now has just been Zoom calls and awkward photo-ops. And if they were going on vacation abroad, how would a quarantine affect that? No, they stayed in Cornwall because it’s easier, I get that. But it’s funny that a “source” piped up with “they were keen to support our travel industry.” They could have been using that excuse for years! Why did Will & Kate take so many vacations from fifteen years? Because they were supporting the travel industry, dummies. (Also: a “staycation” is when you stay at home, not in the same country.)