Prince William took Kate & the kids on vacation to Cornwall this week

I have some shocking news! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on vacation! The poor sausages, I told you they were going to Zoom themselves into an early grave. So after months and months of staying at their country estate, Anmer Hall, with its palatial grounds and swimming pool and tennis court, the Cambridges just had to get away! They decided not to travel internationally, which… I mean, I think that’s wise, and I’m glad they avoided looking that tone-deaf. They went to Cornwall with the kids.
Prince William has whisked his family away to his childhood holiday spot for a quick staycation before George and Charlotte return to school, sources say. William and Kate, both 38, were spotted ‘enjoying the weather’ and stopping to greet their fellow holidaymakers as they cycled across Tresco, Isles of Scilly on Thursday. The royals decided to venture to the island near the coast of Cornwall for a ‘quick getaway’ before George, seven, and Charlotte, five, return to school, an insider said.
The family opted against heading abroad with their three children as any potential need to quarantine could impact their ability to work, the Mirror reported.
‘They decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school. They were keen to support our travel industry,’ the source added.
William is no stranger to the beauty spot, having visited the same island with his brother Harry and parents Charles and Diana as a child in June 1989.
“The family opted against heading abroad with their three children as any potential need to quarantine could impact their ability to work” – wait, what? Will and Kate’s work for months now has just been Zoom calls and awkward photo-ops. And if they were going on vacation abroad, how would a quarantine affect that? No, they stayed in Cornwall because it’s easier, I get that. But it’s funny that a “source” piped up with “they were keen to support our travel industry.” They could have been using that excuse for years! Why did Will & Kate take so many vacations from fifteen years? Because they were supporting the travel industry, dummies. (Also: a “staycation” is when you stay at home, not in the same country.)
SO I have just learned from Twitter that in the UK, the term “staycation” is used when you stay in the UK, which is different from here in the US obviously. Can other British celebitchies confirm??
At any rate, staycation or vacation – the bit about the travel industry was CLEARLY in response to Travalyst lol. Also the bike riding, after Sharon Stone talked about H&M biking in LA – come on now. They really are so obvious.
And “impact their ability to work”? LMAO. We all know better.
That said – a friend of mine (American but lives in London) went on vacation in Cornwall last week and her pictures were STUNNING. It looked absolutely gorgeous.
Cornwall is stunning but the beaches are literally packed at the moment with people “staycationing”. And now that Boris Johnson has delayed opening up lockdown a bit more, they may encounter some issues.
Okay, I was wondering if I was the only one whose mind immediately went to Travalyst when they mentioned supporting the travel industry. So it’s not just me…
Yeah that’s what they mean when they say “staycation” over here. Holiday in the UK but not abroad
Dontcha know how HARD it is to get dressed and sit in front of a computer for FIFTEEN MINUTES every four or five days!? OMG GUYS!! IT’S BRUTAL!!
I will NEVER understand just WHY this crap they do is considered “work”. They are NOT involved in any research about their subject, nor any of the legwork to set things up… PWT even bragged about never reading his briefs before going out.
I am SO tired of hearing this lazy layabouts whining. Time to abolish House of Petty and its descendants. Let their OWN fortunes sustain them if they still feel “chosen by God” to do whatever it is they feel is so special.
Yes – I can confirm we use ‘staycation’ to mean staying within the U.K. Cornwall’s my home and is indeed beautiful;-)
With the access to all things luxury, Nannies, the number of vacations and the Botox …
I cannot believe these two are 38. Yikes.
sounds like you need a vacation
First of all what do they mean by before the kids go back to school? It’s August tomorrow so it’s the summer holidays now. Unless their school is having lessons in August or something. These kids don’t have school now until September.
And also “They were keen to support our travel industry”… I’m sorry but what? If they wanted to promote “staycations” they could do a quick tour of 2 days – no press, no crowds and pictures after it happened. While promoting local businesses and highlighting what they’re doing to ensure safety.
These two want a holiday. Which is fine but don’t dress it up as if they’re doing a great thing
Staycation is a term used not only by the British government but also in other European countries. Even here in Bavaria. It is not only to keep covid down but to support the local tourism and hospitality industry. The BRF has to play with government ” ideas like that. Zero to day with the mysterious traveller or what ever the name of Harry’s company is.
I gotta wonder if the remark about “supporting the travel industry” has anything to do with the meeting the Sussexes had about Travalyst? Seems very pointed.
I was very annoyed to see this termed in the media as a “staycation,” which I view as staying in your own home. Never mind the idea that people who don’t work at all can be seen as being on “vacation.” Their life is largely a vacation.
Whoever wrote that line about impacting their ability to work cannot have a had a straight face. I guffawed.
“support our travel industry…”
Willileaks just HAD to get in his bit about TRAVEL. What a loser!
I immediately went to travails as well when they talked about supporting the travel industry. And of course after all that hard work they needed a vacation.