Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are Instagram official & two halves of the same soul

Megan Fox separated (again) from Brian Austin Green months ago, probably even late last year. Her jumpoff is… Machine Gun Kelly. They apparently met when they worked together on the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. They’ve been together ever since, and my vibe has been that he is more into her than she is into him. Well, big news? They’re Instagram official. Machine Gun Kelly posted the IG, above, and he apparently thinks that they are two souls who need to “find” each other every lifetime. He’s THAT guy. But Megan is into it! She recently did a podcast interview and she talked about how they’re two halves of the same soul. My god.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have given their very first joint interview, hinting that there was an instant attraction even before they met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The actress, 34, and the 30-year-old rapper – real name Colson Baker – spoke to LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett on their podcast Give Them Lala… With Randall.

Megan – who confirmed she had split with husband Brian Austin Green in May after nearly 10 years of marriage – said she knew ‘something was going to come of that’ when she found out Colson had been cast in her movie. ‘I was like, “Who is going to play this role?” And he was like, “Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,” and immediately, I was like, “Uh oh,”‘ Megan recalled. ‘Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.’

The Transformers star even went so far as to say, she could see something akin to a soul mate in the rapper, or what she calls a ‘twin flame.’ She explained: ‘I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.’

Megan then revealed that it only took her to the second day of filming before she asked the rapper to come into her trailer for lunch, admitting: ‘I put him through all of this astrology stuff… I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.’