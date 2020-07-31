Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are Instagram official & two halves of the same soul

Megan Fox separated (again) from Brian Austin Green months ago, probably even late last year. Her jumpoff is… Machine Gun Kelly. They apparently met when they worked together on the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. They’ve been together ever since, and my vibe has been that he is more into her than she is into him. Well, big news? They’re Instagram official. Machine Gun Kelly posted the IG, above, and he apparently thinks that they are two souls who need to “find” each other every lifetime. He’s THAT guy. But Megan is into it! She recently did a podcast interview and she talked about how they’re two halves of the same soul. My god.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have given their very first joint interview, hinting that there was an instant attraction even before they met on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The actress, 34, and the 30-year-old rapper – real name Colson Baker – spoke to LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett on their podcast Give Them Lala… With Randall.

Megan – who confirmed she had split with husband Brian Austin Green in May after nearly 10 years of marriage – said she knew ‘something was going to come of that’ when she found out Colson had been cast in her movie. ‘I was like, “Who is going to play this role?” And he was like, “Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,” and immediately, I was like, “Uh oh,”‘ Megan recalled. ‘Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.’

The Transformers star even went so far as to say, she could see something akin to a soul mate in the rapper, or what she calls a ‘twin flame.’ She explained: ‘I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.’

Megan then revealed that it only took her to the second day of filming before she asked the rapper to come into her trailer for lunch, admitting: ‘I put him through all of this astrology stuff… I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.’

[From The Daily Mail]

A Pisces moon? Oh sh-t! I actually didn’t know that Megan is into astrology and that she looks at people’s charts and such. I should have known – she sees herself as esoteric, someone who understands secret alien histories and all of that. Anyway, I think it’s too soon for her to talk about being “two halves of the same soul” with this guy, who looks like the embodiment of Florida.

Megan Fox grabs lunch from Erewhon Market in Calabasas

Machine Gun Kelly spends time with his daughter after date with Megan Fox!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, IG.

15 Responses to “Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are Instagram official & two halves of the same soul”

  1. Millennial says:
    July 31, 2020 at 7:52 am

    Ugh. Well she’s been with the same (controlling) man since she was 18. I guess I don’t find it surprising that her jump off is a messy pick. She probably needs to get it out of her system.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      July 31, 2020 at 8:59 am

      You’ve hit on it exactly, none of this surprises me.

      Unfortunately though this is the kind of relationship that’s best when you are child-free and your biggest worry is what time to get home from the club to get some sleep before work. But this? This is a LOT more complicated.

      Reply
  2. Gil says:
    July 31, 2020 at 8:01 am

    The embodiment of Florida 😂😂

    Reply
  3. Sojaschnitzel says:
    July 31, 2020 at 8:10 am

    “this guy, who looks like the embodiment of Florida.” LMAO

    @Kaiser I said it yesterday and I will say it again: you are really on a streak right now! So funny XD

    Reply
  4. Laalaa says:
    July 31, 2020 at 8:15 am

    I imagine anyone would appear as a soulmate after being with BAG.

    Reply
  5. Hildog says:
    July 31, 2020 at 8:17 am

    I can’t wish the astrology BS, but I LOVE “the embodiment of Florida”. Lol. Couldn’t have said it better myself.

    Reply
  6. CidyKitty(CidySmiley) says:
    July 31, 2020 at 8:31 am

    The embodiment of Florida took me out 😂😂 this a whole hot mess. The thing about souls made me roll my eyes so hard that I hurt myself.

    Reply
  7. Gina says:
    July 31, 2020 at 8:36 am

    Oh no not the twin flames nonsense. There is a serious and creepy cult behind that phrase. I believe it started with a woman who calls herself “Abraham” and says that a group of aliens speak through her. A friend of mine was into it and ended up having a restraining order taken out for her by her supposed “twin flame”. She just shrugged it off and keeps trying.

    Reply
  8. Astrid says:
    July 31, 2020 at 8:38 am

    Are these two in middle school?

    Reply
  9. babsjohnson says:
    July 31, 2020 at 8:50 am

    These flames are going to burn bright and fast.
    How are you on that twin flame nonsense after three kids?

    Reply
  10. CecilN says:
    July 31, 2020 at 8:58 am

    I laughed so hard 😂 The twilight flame soulmate description sounds like some Scientology alien dropped in the volcano bull to me 😬

    Reply

