Donald Trump thinks he can ‘ban’ TikTok, is it because of Sarah Cooper?

Donald Trump is a lunatic who makes bold pronouncements all the time. I’m almost surprised that he hasn’t announced that we’re going to war with the moon and that he’s going to build us a better moon, a biglier moon. Trump’s latest out-of-nowhere pronouncement is that he alone can do what no other president has been able to do: shut down TikTok. LMAO. I’m too old to TikTok but I love watching the short-form videos and I love to see how many people can be so creative and amazing with the limited time frame. TikTokers really are, for the most part, young people. And they’re using TikTok to get into politics and spread political messages. Trump really is an old man yelling at clouds.
Donald Trump abruptly announced on Friday that he plans to ban TikTok from the United States, telling reporters traveling with him on Air Force One that he could issue an executive order as early as Saturday to shut down the Chinese-owned video app.
“As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told the reporters traveling back with him to the nation’s capital after a trip to Florida, according to a pool report. Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to ban TikTok in the United States.
“Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” he said referring to emergency economic powers. (Later press reports questioned whether the president actually had that power to do so, and the ACLU tweeted that banning TikTok was “a danger to free expression and technologically impractical.”)
Earlier this month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. was looking at banning TikTok as well as other Chinese social media apps, citing national security concerns. Pompeo added that the Trump administration was evaluating TikTok as it has with other Chinese state-backed tech companies like Huawei and ZTE, which he has previously described as “Trojan horses for Chinese intelligence.”
Not to defend the Trumpers, but I am also kind of uncomfortable with the fact that TikTok is a Chinese app and that China has already found a way to shut down videos of the protests in Hong Kong. I’m not saying that Trump has the authority to shut down TikTok (he does not) or that announcing it this way was the right thing to do (it was not). I’m just saying that it’s okay to be massively suspicious of TikTok in general.
But for something lighter – people are now convinced that Trump suddenly wants to shut down TikTok because he heard about comedienne Sarah Cooper’s videos and TikToks, where she uses the audio from Trump’s own press conferences and interviews in hilarious parody form. It could absolutely be about Sarah Cooper. But let’s not forget that TikTokers were behind the biggest disaster of Trump’s reelection campaign, the Tulsa Nazi rally catastrophe.
Behold, some of Sarah Cooper’s best TikToks, including her parody of the “banning TikTok” audio.
How to tick tack pic.twitter.com/1Mn8nk363f
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 31, 2020
How to person woman man camera tv pic.twitter.com/rcQC4sxmLX
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 24, 2020
How to mask pic.twitter.com/Mm8IBTrNxd
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 6, 2020
How to cognitive pic.twitter.com/YM51OJ58qA
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 10, 2020
How to more cases than anybody in the world pic.twitter.com/VA9bPJiQ6i
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 15, 2020
As much as I adore Sarah Cooper, it aint it. Most of us saw these videos first when they appeared on twitter. Drump is petty as f…k, but his sudden stance on TikTok has everything to do with the recent visit of Zuckerberg to the White House and Zuckerberg’s “competitive app” to TikTok called Lasso. One dirty hand washes the other and all that.
This. Don’t underestimate this. Facebook and Instagram are luring TikTok creators over with their own copycats.
Many of the TikTokers I follow are on most, if not all of the social media platforms. And many of them want to stay on TikTok to do what they do. Even with all of its issues. No one seems to want to make this jump. Everyone that I watch is hoping Microsoft buys the platform to keep it going. It’s been a crap show watching everyone panic.
Allegedly, Lasso bombed and Facebook has a new app called Reels to compete with TikTok.
https://www.businessinsider.in/tech/apps/news/facebooks-tiktok-clone-lasso-is-shutting-down-as-zuckerberg-gears-up-to-launch-instagram-reels/articleshow/76745585.cms
Oh thanks, I didn’t know that! I mean, could it be any more obvious?Zuckerberg is a human equivalent of a leaking bag full of liquid shit – I am actually surprised that Trump hasn’t adopted him yet.
This! I said this to my sister yesterday! I laughed, bc she loooooves tiktok and said, I wonder if any of his friends is launching a competitor and he is doing this to help them. Omg, i was kidding. ….
Lol Tulsa will be nothing compared to what those teens will unleash against Trump now.
Plus 4 million teens will turn 18 before the election and they can vote…
Your comment makes me heel hopeful. Thanks, I needed that!
Indeed and threatening to take away their social media platforms will only encourage them to NOT vote for him.
I work with a pro-choice non-profit and TikTok has been our best recruiting tool for new volunteers. The new volunteers have been doing all kinds of videos while volunteers plus research for educational videos. This Gen X loves Gen Z. They are not here for people fucking with their future.
I just love her little touches! The picture of Putin with hearts, the drawing of a mask on t rumpus picture, herself acting as the other person, it’s just all so hilarious.
So… YouTube taking down bullsh-t medical videos from dangerously unsound doctors and ridiculous “plandemic” conspiracy nonsense is a violation of “free speech” but banning a whole social media app is fine?
SMDH… Trump and his ilk are such hypocritical dummies.
I talked with a social media professor who literally studies this stuff, he’s a hardcore liberal and he is VERY concerned that China is gathering information to influence the 2024 election. He said they are known for playing the long game, and he’d stake his reputation on being right about this. Not at all defending President Cheeto, I don’t think he’d do it for the right reason. But maybe banning Tiktok isn’t a terrible thing.
Same here VERY liberal but also studied international business – Chinas govt owns a part of every major business in that country (particularly tech). I never downloaded TikTok and never will. Anything you put on there, the Chinese govt has, every where you are, they know it. They are data mining anyone with that app.
we would be smart to stay off this app, period. Cheeto is banning it for all the wrong reasons of course, but even a broken clock is right twice a day
And NOW! LMAO. TikTokkers are ordering tons of the Trump neighborhood volunteer swag boxes that the campaign is hawking for free. A lot of parents are about to find their garages crammed with boxes full of MAGA crap, but I see on Twitter there are bonfires planned. Anyway, this will absolutely f*ck with the campaign’s data collection AGAIN, like the Tulsa ticket extravaganza, but will also cost big money. So win-win.
Ha! This cracks me up. God love those kids.
The Kids Are All Right. I love this trend on Twitter because I’m learning, through parents’ posts (just as they are), their kids explaining how to *easily* circumvent a ban. Trump and his gang are dinosaurs about to be hit by a meteor.
Mark Warner got rich in tech and said he wouldn’t have Tik Tok on his phone. I think there are legitimate reasons for banning it…but Trump isn’t going after it for legitimate reasons. He is doing it because he is scared of teenagers.
The country is on fire, you jackass!
How does Trump have all the time in the world to constantly be f’ing around on twitter, bitching about tiktok, etc??
Can’t somebody at the WH ever get this Orange Turd on track to do the actual job of being POTUS?
Trump gives me a blinding headache whenever I see his worthless “news”
My 10 year old stepdaughter spent the night with me and her brother last night and she kept going off to check to see if “Trump had banned TikTok.” I was like sweetie don’t listen to him, even if he could do it, they’ll figure out another way. She may only currently be concerned about this news story but at least she is paying attention!
I’m skeptical of TikTok because they were scrubbing the videos of Chinese citizens trying to warn the world about covid back in January and February. They were even hiding those messages in things like makeup tutorials to keep them up just a little longer. I admit, I do love a lot of the videos that get shared on the socials but nobody in our household has downloaded the app.
Alright hey, Chinese comment worker. Come through, grrl! Live. your. best. LYFE! (Unless you are Muslim or from Hong Kong…or Tibet…or the South China Sea…or Ladakh……).
For what it’s worth, though, there are no winners here. “I won’t get the mark of the beast vaccine so Bill Gates can follow ME, stupid sheep.” ::puts phone with literal tracking device into pocket, gets into car with literal tracking device, drives through town center with facial recognition cameras::