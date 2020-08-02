Katherine Schwarzenegger used the lockdown to ‘get more comfortable in the kitchen’

Here are some photos of Katherine Schwarzenegger and her baby bump out and about in LA. She’s been going for walks, sometimes solo and sometimes with her husband Chris Pratt. In these photos, her face mask goes through a whole journey on her face. At one point, she’s wearing her mask properly, then the mask gets pulled down so her nose is uncovered, then she pulled it down to her chin. I’m no mask expert, but if you’re going to wear a mask, just wear the damn thing properly! Anyway, Katherine is the kind of “influencer” and “brand ambassador” who gets paid to do all kinds of wholesome sponsorships. Not only that, but People Magazine gives her a platform to do what amounts to infomercials for her sponsorships. Thus, this People Magazine piece where Katherine is shilling for her Rubbermaid sponsorship.

Like many others staying safe at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has been taking advantage of some extra downtime. “Like everybody, I’m trying to find the silver lining in this time at home. It’s definitely for me been getting the house organized, baking more and getting more comfortable in the kitchen,” the Gift of Forgiveness author — who recently teamed up with Rubbermaid for a virtual cooking class co-hosted with Grandbaby Cakes’ Jocelyn Delk Adams — tells PEOPLE. “There are a bunch of things I’m trying to master. Chicken was one of them, so I was really happy that Jocelyn has a recipe. I feel like knowing those basics is really helpful and important,” says Schwarzenegger Pratt. Schwarzenegger Pratt has understandably been snacking more lately — and she’s gotten some help from Rubbermaid’s Brilliance collection. “It’s a blessing to be able to have something you just pop open and grab that’s sitting in your pantry or refrigerator,” she says. “It’s also great because it makes eating fresh really easy. I do my grocery order at the beginning of the week, cut up a bunch of fruit and store it, which is what my cravings have been.” Another of Schwarzenegger’s go-to snacks lately is a home-made granola that she and Pratt gifted guests at their wedding last summer. “We wanted to give our guests something meaningful and that would be nice for people to go home with but also have something to snack on,” she says. “Granola I thought would be a lot easier, but it actually took a lot of time to make that much of it!”

[From People]

I admire her hustle. Chris Pratt is rich AF, but I’m glad Katherine is feathering her nest with these kinds of sponsorships. I imagine that’s what she’ll do once the baby comes too – she’ll be able to cash in on all of the pregnancy and baby-related sponsorships and People Magazine will publish all of them. As for what she says about learning how to master cooking chicken… I rarely cook but even *I* know how to roast a chicken. It’s one of the easiest things to do.