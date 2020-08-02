Katherine Schwarzenegger used the lockdown to ‘get more comfortable in the kitchen’

Here are some photos of Katherine Schwarzenegger and her baby bump out and about in LA. She’s been going for walks, sometimes solo and sometimes with her husband Chris Pratt. In these photos, her face mask goes through a whole journey on her face. At one point, she’s wearing her mask properly, then the mask gets pulled down so her nose is uncovered, then she pulled it down to her chin. I’m no mask expert, but if you’re going to wear a mask, just wear the damn thing properly! Anyway, Katherine is the kind of “influencer” and “brand ambassador” who gets paid to do all kinds of wholesome sponsorships. Not only that, but People Magazine gives her a platform to do what amounts to infomercials for her sponsorships. Thus, this People Magazine piece where Katherine is shilling for her Rubbermaid sponsorship.
Like many others staying safe at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has been taking advantage of some extra downtime.
“Like everybody, I’m trying to find the silver lining in this time at home. It’s definitely for me been getting the house organized, baking more and getting more comfortable in the kitchen,” the Gift of Forgiveness author — who recently teamed up with Rubbermaid for a virtual cooking class co-hosted with Grandbaby Cakes’ Jocelyn Delk Adams — tells PEOPLE.
“There are a bunch of things I’m trying to master. Chicken was one of them, so I was really happy that Jocelyn has a recipe. I feel like knowing those basics is really helpful and important,” says Schwarzenegger Pratt.
Schwarzenegger Pratt has understandably been snacking more lately — and she’s gotten some help from Rubbermaid’s Brilliance collection. “It’s a blessing to be able to have something you just pop open and grab that’s sitting in your pantry or refrigerator,” she says. “It’s also great because it makes eating fresh really easy. I do my grocery order at the beginning of the week, cut up a bunch of fruit and store it, which is what my cravings have been.”
Another of Schwarzenegger’s go-to snacks lately is a home-made granola that she and Pratt gifted guests at their wedding last summer. “We wanted to give our guests something meaningful and that would be nice for people to go home with but also have something to snack on,” she says. “Granola I thought would be a lot easier, but it actually took a lot of time to make that much of it!”
I admire her hustle. Chris Pratt is rich AF, but I’m glad Katherine is feathering her nest with these kinds of sponsorships. I imagine that’s what she’ll do once the baby comes too – she’ll be able to cash in on all of the pregnancy and baby-related sponsorships and People Magazine will publish all of them. As for what she says about learning how to master cooking chicken… I rarely cook but even *I* know how to roast a chicken. It’s one of the easiest things to do.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Eh….
This seems like the longest pregnancy. Also it is smart of her to be building her own money and brand.
She’s so boring…
If you like spending time in the kitchen it’s totally fine but there also many other creative ways to spend your time 👀
I can’t stand mommy bloggers , I think she’ll become one
Unfortunately, I think this is expected of her and she knows it… Didn’t Pratt publicly shame her about her lack of cooking skills a few months ago? It seems being a “rich girl” won’t protect her from his desire to have a traditional household…
Yawn..
Because a woman’s place is the kitchen…
Nope.
Or perhaps she didn’t have the time to focus on it before, and does now and she’s enjoying it? That’s my experience. I never got home early enough to prepare good meals until I quit my job. Now I cook every day and enjoy trying new things. No judgment here.
She is annoying AF. From the moment she graduated from college she has been using her connections to promote herself-first her books (on how to successfully navigate the adult world post graduation-eyeroll.) Between her mom pushing her books to now these stupid pap walks.-ugh She has no accomplishments other than being the daughter of, and now the wife of. Plus I find her “Christianity” nauseating and OTT.
I agree with every bit of this and have made similar comments on other posts. She seems lacking in any real substance and utterly unmoored in life beyond being a celebrity spawn and wife. She has been using quarantine for daily pregnancy pap strolls, not sure I’d ever seen so many photos of her before the pandemic and pregnancy announcement.
I don’t know how to roast a chicken. (I don’t really have more to add, just wanted to put it out there that it’s not that uncommon).
I don’t know how to roast a chicken either!
Martha has a great easy recipe that I learned from. Marions Kitchen has a great one too!
If you don’t want to roast a chicken, you shouldn’t roast a chicken, but if it’s genuinely something you’re interested in doing, it really is one of the simplest cooking tasks. There are 8 million recipes, instructions and ideas to make it more interesting, but honestly the simplest way is pretty darn good. Heat the oven to 425 (400 with convection), throw a few onions and carrots, maybe some celery and garlic cloves if you have it, in a pan (you don’t even need to peel the carrots, cause you’ll discard them, it’s just to flavor the juices), dry the chicken and drizzle with a bit of olive oil, or smear on some softened butter if you prefer, and sprinkle with a generous amount of salt (kosher or Maldon sea salt flakes, preferred; it makes a big difference), sprinkle on a little dry thyme, or throw a few springs of fresh if you’ve got ‘em, maybe put a cut lemon in the cavity, and then set the chicken, breast up, on the veggies, and throw some liquid in the pan’s bottom. Wine, chicken broth, apple juice, beer, even just water—they all work. Put in the oven for 60-90 minutes, depending on chicken’s size. It is good to have a thermometer here, as your goal is 155 or so in the thigh, but you can also just check that juices run clear (no pink). Let the chicken rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before carving, and meanwhile strain and defat the remaining liquid in the pan for au jus to serve with the meat. Voila. It took me as long to type this as it does to prep the bird for the oven, and you can also do a turkey the same way, though you have to turn the heat down once the skin is crisp (and tent with foil if skin starts to get too dark). I make many fancier and more time intensive chicken recipes, but this is easy, popular and always good. It’s also worth looking at a YouTube video about how to carve, as it does make a difference and helps preserve that nice crisp skin you just got.
Roasting chicken is literally the one thing I can do. But hey if it can snag a Prince
If she didn’t pull down the mask, how would anyone know who she is?
And that tiny top looks like Gus in Cinderella with it riding all the way up over his tummy.
Jeez. Even her endorsement PR is basic.