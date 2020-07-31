“Jared Kushner played politics in the early days of the pandemic” links

Jared Kushner ditched a national coronavirus testing plan in the early days of the pandemic because blue states were being hit harder & he thought the White House could just blame Democratic governors for the virus, rather than care about Americans. [Towleroad]
Denise Richards says Brandi Glanville may have banged one of the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Was it Kyle Richards?! [Dlisted]
My goodness, Zayn Malik has beautiful eyes. [Just Jared]
What is your favorite obscure movie? I’ll see anything with the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, so I’ve seen all of his obscure stuff. [Pajiba]
Here’s more from the Ghilaine Maxwell-Virginia Giuffre document dump. [Jezebel]
Trying to absorb Beyonce’s cultural power. [LaineyGossip]
I love all of these vintage premiere photos – this is Young Guns II! [Go Fug Yourself]
I love all of these kitties and I want to bring them home with me. [OMG Blog]
Iconic street photography! [Buzzfeed]
Lupita Nyong’o wore Imad Eduso for her birthday. [RCFA]
Kushner is pure evil.
There is already a mansion in hell right next to the lake of fire reserved for this jackass, his wife, her siblings and her father. 150,000 dead on their hands!
That picture of Kushner brings to mind the lyrics of ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.’
However, that’s unfair to the Grinch, who had a redemptive story arc.
It takes a special kind of stupid to think that a virus is going to confine itself to blue states.
I’m in tears when I think about all the people that have needlessly died (including family members of several friends) due to this administration’s wickedness. I feel so powerless but I know they will get theirs. I’m sure of it.
They and their progeny will get their comeuppance