Coronavirus Taskforce briefing at the White House

Jared Kushner ditched a national coronavirus testing plan in the early days of the pandemic because blue states were being hit harder & he thought the White House could just blame Democratic governors for the virus, rather than care about Americans. [Towleroad]
Denise Richards says Brandi Glanville may have banged one of the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Was it Kyle Richards?! [Dlisted]
My goodness, Zayn Malik has beautiful eyes. [Just Jared]
What is your favorite obscure movie? I’ll see anything with the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, so I’ve seen all of his obscure stuff. [Pajiba]
Here’s more from the Ghilaine Maxwell-Virginia Giuffre document dump. [Jezebel]
Trying to absorb Beyonce’s cultural power. [LaineyGossip]
I love all of these vintage premiere photos – this is Young Guns II! [Go Fug Yourself]
I love all of these kitties and I want to bring them home with me. [OMG Blog]
Iconic street photography! [Buzzfeed]
Lupita Nyong’o wore Imad Eduso for her birthday. [RCFA]

President Trump holds press briefing on testing

5 Responses to ““Jared Kushner played politics in the early days of the pandemic” links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    July 31, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Kushner is pure evil.

    Reply
  2. Jan says:
    July 31, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    There is already a mansion in hell right next to the lake of fire reserved for this jackass, his wife, her siblings and her father. 150,000 dead on their hands!

    Reply
  3. Coco says:
    July 31, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    That picture of Kushner brings to mind the lyrics of ‘You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.’

    However, that’s unfair to the Grinch, who had a redemptive story arc.

    Reply
  4. Mich says:
    July 31, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    It takes a special kind of stupid to think that a virus is going to confine itself to blue states.

    Reply
  5. Nina Simone says:
    July 31, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    I’m in tears when I think about all the people that have needlessly died (including family members of several friends) due to this administration’s wickedness. I feel so powerless but I know they will get theirs. I’m sure of it.

    They and their progeny will get their comeuppance

    Reply

