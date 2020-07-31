Duchess Kate ‘did little to bridge the divide’ with Meghan from the start

While there was more information in the Times’ excerpts of Finding Freedom, I’m enjoying the way People Magazine has decided to lowkey drop various pieces of information from their excerpt-deal with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. People Magazine is parceling out new stuff which wasn’t covered in the Times excerpts too, and they’re focusing on the more superficial dramas, like the tiara sh-t and the necklace fuss. I’ve been curious to see if People Magazine will drop the thin veil of objectivity and actually call out the Cambridges for their part in smearing Harry and Meghan. They aren’t. So far. This is as close as they come:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their last official royal appearance in March as they joined Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the royal family for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey — but it was clear the mood between the two couples was tense.
As William and Kate made their way to their seats in the front row, Meghan gave them a little wave from the second row as she and Harry smiled and said hello to the couple, but they were met with little response.
Now, the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family claims that Meghan and Prince Harry felt snubbed at the service.
“A lot of damage has been done,” co-author Omid Scobie tells PEOPLE of tensions between the couples.
From the start, it seemed that Kate and Prince William had a strained relationship with Meghan.
“Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,” write authors Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who went on to note that despite being pitted against one another by the press, the women “were not at war with each other.” Although, there were some “awkward moments,” the authors explain.
Kate and Meghan first met during a visit to Kate and Prince William’s Kensington Palace home, but Kate is an “extremely guarded person” who keeps a tight group of friends, a friend explains in the book. Tensions were eased by a birthday gift Meghan gave to Kate, a soft leather Smythson notebook, and Meghan’s adoration for Princess Charlotte.
So “tensions were eased” when Meghan was proactive, when Meghan doted on Charlotte and gave Kate a gift. Sounds like Kate, an “extremely guarded person,” was never prepared to do any kind of emotional labor to welcome Meghan in any way. Probably because – and this is just my reading of it – Kate was consumed with jealousy and anger towards Meghan from the word go. Kate immediately began competing with Meghan from the start – Kate was the one who saw Meghan as competition (a rival who had to be vanquished) rather than as a potential friend/sister-in-law or even as a work colleague worthy of respect. Kate is such a dysfunctional person.
For years I’ve been hearing stories like these about Kate. That she’s “cold” and “guarded,” that even despite knowing her for years people say they never truly “know“ her, just the facade she presents.
Of course not every woman has to be warm and welcoming to everyone, but I think it’s interesting that’s what she wants she public to think she is like.
This reminds me of an Instagram post I saw a few weeks ago. This girls sister worked at the hotel the Cambridge’s stayed at during their Canada tour and said Kate was controlling and mean and not at all like her public persona. Apparently, William just goes along with it.
It’s the power dynamic. She decides whom she lets in; she has the privilege to accept or deny friendships, and she’s enabled to do so. I doubt she has any real relationships (except maybe her mother/sister) where they are equals.
Tatler pretty much said this too. They admit that Kate is really guarded and doesn’t really let anyone get to know her. Pippa’s apparently turning into this too.
My god she does love red button-y coatdresses.
This excerpt, again, does not make Kate look good. why did Meghan have to reach out to her? Why did Meghan have to give her gifts (I know it was for her bday but still) an dote on Charlotte BEFORE Kate started to thaw towards her? How shallow and dysfunctional a person is Kate?
Look, I think we can all understand being a little guarded as a royal, but it sounds like Kate is just a bitch.
Meghan reaching out to me is on brand with her. She really seems like that Cali girl who wants to get along with you, and who wants you to like her. And from this excerpt we can see that she did try… and gave up after getting snubbed. It’s not Kate’s job to create relationships, but goodness me, Meghan tried!
Also… Kate’s friends also appear to have spoken to Omid and Carolyn. Why isn’t there uproar about them? Qwhite interesting 🤔
So which is it? Did the royals roll out the red carpet for her and treated her great from the start but her “terrible attitude” ruined it?
Or did they treat her with apathy, never really treated her “well” or give her chance? Which is it? Because it can’t really be both.
You know what’s sad? I think it is both, depending on who you are. I think the royals probably think they rolled out the red carpet, but from an outsider’s perspective, they never really treated her well. Kate probably thinks she was being super welcoming because she let M play with Charlotte. What an honor, amiright??? But to anyone else, this story makes Kate look cold and mean-spirited.
That’s a good point, Becks – maybe “rolling out the red carpet” is more like “we acknowledged Meghan’s existence and she was not grateful enough!”
I’ve never thought it was Kate’s job to “show Meghan the ropes” (lol, what could she possibly teach Meghan about public speaking) but it seems clear anecdotally that an attitude of disrespect surrounded Meghan among KP employees, and that comes straight from the top CEO.
Starting to release news about Epstein and Prince Andrew again. Whenever there is an uptick in that news, there seems to be an onslaught of bad press for Meghan… only. Not the Prince who I think is kind of a dim bulb- just her. Kind of getting kind of flagrant about directing the attention away from Andrew who must be guilty as hell, because I still can’t figure out if he was allowed at the daughter’s wedding or not.
@Becks: You’re right, I didn’t even think about that. The BRF thought letting her and Harry marry and acknowledging her existence was enough. To them that is “rolling out the red carpet”.
@Jay: It’s not on Kate but like I said the other day, they can relate to each other in a way very, very, very few women can through the men they married. After all, how many other women can say they’re married to a high profile prince? So being allies wouldn’t have hurt (let me make it clear that I do NOT expect them to be besties but like I said, but some friendliness wouldn’t have hurt)
And then there is the cultural divide between Britain and America. Rolling out the red carpet could be inviting her to Amner Hall for Christmas and then ignoring her. My Brit husband observed that among members of Kate’s social class being frozen out for about five years would be quite normal for a new in-law. You “earn” your place in the family. Ir’s a sort of upper-class hazing. Meghan left half way through it.
I’m aware of the class situation in the UK – I do live in the country. And it seems Kate’s “upper-class hazing” still hasn’t ended because they’re giving catty remarks to Tatler magazine in 2020 – almost 10 years after she married William.
Okay, I thought about something here. Depending on how the next six months go with the RR and RF campaign against the Sussexes, I think we will see William´s starting to gear the conversation more to the Kate x Meghan angle and downplay his own role. Although the book is aiming to point the finger at nameless courtiers- an easier escape route for them, to both avoid litigation and piss of their RF sources- I see many already joining the dots, especially when Will is so keen to make terrible jokes that show his classicism, casual racism and such… and again, while they have their adoring fans to cate for, William and Kate are so eager to be adored by all they embarked in this stupid PR effort to win America, so this to me shows they are EXTREMELY concerned about their images, even outside the UK- for some reason.
If this happen- more stories on Kate being cold to Meghan than stories speaking about confluct between Will and Harry- he might use this to his advantage. The purpose of Kate is to make him look good, at any costs, even if the cost of Kate herself. Because, come on, we know people will love to place the blame of the brother´s fallout on a woman- and if Meghan is not viable option for William anymore, he might as well use Kate as shield.
We went from ” Kate tried, buit her loyalty is to Bill” to “Oh yeah, Kate definetely did not help”- who is to say that this is not leading to ” Kate is extremelly compettive and does bring this out on William, who is missing his brother terribly.”
Interesting. The sliding scale of blame does indeed appear to be shifting towards OfWilliam. Hmm
Good call, Priscilla. We’re wandering in the direction of “William tried to keep Kate happy for the sake of a stable family life, hence cutting contact with Harry even though he loves his brother so much.”
I’ve said before when everyone they know has been thrown under the bus, the only two left will be william and Kate. Except by then it will be William OR Kate. KP, Willieleaks and the royal mafia will thrown her to the wolves in a second without hesitation. She knows this, that’s why I don’t have any sympathy. They both got greedy and their fragile egos don’t seem to understand that the four of them could have been stronger together. They didn’t want to share the spotlight.
It was up to Kate to welcome Meghan not the other way round. It’s like Beyoncé and Kim. If Beyonce wanted to be friends with Kim, they would have been friends. Kim doesn’t get to decide and neither did meghan.
TBH, I think it is already happening. No matter what the book will truly say about Harry and Will- and I believe it will not say much, other than a few tidbits that will confirm what we already know- it most likely be ignored, or downplayed by the media, and the focus will be Kate and Meghan.
Whether we will see yet another iteration of Meghan made Kate cry, maybe it will be the car lift story or another comment on Westimentsre debacle ( how William was “appaled” at Kate´s behaviour) , they know they can rely on ingrained misogny to both sell papers and excuse William from everything.
I mean, so far he is still out there, sharing ” poor bill” stories of being in a stable relationship and name checking her all the time, as if reminding his audience he is a family man first, but this is only going to go so far…as @February-Pisces said , there will be a time where the options are not so many, and Kate is the married in.
Yup. I am and will continue to believe that the Cambridges will never divorce – they’ll just live seperate lives even if everyone in the UK is aware of it. But if William does want a way to get out and blame it all on someone other than himself, he’s got Kate. William is still considered by a lot of people to be “Diana’s golden boy who can do no wrong” so if he plays to that and starts a narrative of “Poor William was controlled by the evil Kate and the Middletons! They FORCED William to choose between them or Harry. William didn’t want to!” then certain people in the UK can and will turn on Kate.
The married-ins are always disposable, sadly.
Your last paragraph about Kate being consumed With jealousy nails it Kaiser. Kate is extremely insecure and her inability to carve out any role or purpose in life has not helped at all. Also marrying William knowing he was really not that into her where Harry is the opposite with Meghan. Not good.
So Slappy the Dummy likes acting like a spoiled little princess, waiting for someone to give her gifts before she deigns to accept their presence.
Sounds like a right piece of work. May she enjoy the fruits of Wandering Willy’s travelling sceptre and her own empty existence.
This is a classic case of a smear campaign backfiring spectacularly. Meghan and Harry by default are already hated by sections of the public whose good will quite frankly they no longer need. But the revelations are showing Princess William and OfWilliam to be royal grades B***ches. Kate probably resented the fact that she spent years chasing, being a mattress and sex waiting to eventually getting a man who ‘settled’ for her whilst Meghan, got Harry wrapped round her little finger in a matter of hours. Mama Middy would have been the most upset as there is no bigger snob than one who is finally admitted into the ‘ranks’. Then to make things worse, her daughter looks unintelligent and only excels in being a clothes horse.
No one in the royal family would have the guts or talent to make it in the real world with the exception of maybe Prince Charles.
The Monarchy and media shot themselves in the foot. How did they think bashing them, particularly Meghan was going to help anything. They literally put their lives in danger because they’re people out there who genuinely want this little family hurt and struggling. And through all of that, they should continue to serve a monarchy that didn’t protect them and a media that feels it should get away with blackmailing, lying, extorting public figures and even everyday people. It’s truly perplexing.
Never underestimate the degree to which racism makes people acting stupidly, even against their own interests.
Is anyone surprised? It is interesting that Harry and Meghan had been going out for at least six months before Meghan met Kate.
This doesn’t surprise me at all. One the one hand, it’s perfectly understandable why Kate and the rest of the members of the firm would be guarded. On the other, it’s obvious that Kate was territorial and saw Meghan as competition.
We have heard a lot about Meghan, but no one has ever called her competitive – yet we know that Kate is (which is sort of ironic for someone whose only aspiration appeared to be waiting for William.) I think Meghan saw her as a sister in law and colleague/teammate and Kate saw Meghan as competition in a scenario in which Kate had a trump card (rank.)
I think Kate by nature is competitive. She plays sports and has had to carry the weight of her mother’s expectations for years. That competitiveness was honed during her 10 years of waiting and seeing off Princess William’s first and second choice. Bluntly put she acted like a patient side piece who finally got her man. The result – a highly suspicious and guarded woman.
When Kate wore that blue inspired outfit after that Endeavor Awards Iconic rain photo and she was dressed in the same color of blue, with a random paparazzi shot, I knew she was jealous and competitive towards Meghan but I also think the palace and media know Kate is not interesting or dynamic and that’s why they give parts of Meghan’s personality to her and cut her down because they know the truth. They want to mold Kate into a Meghan like figure for them but is easier to control. We saw on the when they released the BBC video on the same day as Meghan’s speech. Meghan’s got more coverage, write ups and we even had broadcasters interrupt their programs for it. The competition is one sided for sure.
Harry gave Kate the attention and validation she didn’t get from William. With Meghan on the scene, Harry’s attention was 100% for Meghan. Also, Kate wanted to be the THE ONLY ‘young beautiful’ woman in the BRF. I think she would have been this way with anyone Harry married but Meghan being beautiful and smart, it increased Kate’s jealousy and bitchiness 100x.
That family is going to regret throwing the Sussexes under the bus and jumping in bed with the tabloids. Dan Wooton basically gave KP warning shots by spilling some “tea”, he is a liar after all, so I say tea loosely. It would’ve been better to fully embrace her and be a unit instead jealously, racism and palace courtiers got in the way. All of this uproar over a book about an “irrelevant” couple. We are seeing in reel time, the RF and BM melting down and I can only imagine when this year review is over because they all know the inevitable. I just hope that family has a plan because that media isn’t going to stay friendly for long.
Its pathetic that they equate doing little gestures as having Meghan over for dinner,or giving her flowers and the Queen inviting her on her train as some kind of welcoming confirmation. What about the long term of lovingly and protectively treating her as part of the family ?
Kate is looking bad in this book by the minute. This definitely shoots down Tights gate. Kate needs to be bribed to get any warmth from her. I think Kate is getting all this is because the people who talked for the book were tired if Kate getting the puff press and they wanted to show Kate is not perfect.
Meghan never stood a chance. And I think others are correct that Kate will take the hit on the mistreatment of Meghan rather than William. Rewatch that joint conference the “Fab Four” did for Heads Together. Meghan made them all look like amateurs. Kevin and Karen were outdone and knew Meghan had to be dealt with.
Have you noticed how William looks at Kate whenever she speaks, he has the look of ‘please be quiet ‘ he looks embarrassed. I will never forget their bbc radio interview,whenever she opened her mouth he would look at her and blink manicly wishing she was done.
Kates been raised her entire life to see all women except her mother and sister as competition and not to be trusted. The few women that she made friends with herself were all dropped for the few women in wills circle, those that could have had him but didn’t want him. They were happy where they were and didn’t want to compete with her. Meghan was competition, she’d worked and wanted to keep doing it. She’s beautiful and is confident and knows who she is. I don’t doubt that Kate and her mother were intimidated by that.
The royal family are known to be cold & I doubt they were that welcoming to Kate so whilst it might have been nice to remember what it was like as a newcomer& behave accordingly I don’t necessarily blame Kate for not going out of her way for Meghan.
However not being able to say a kind word directly or through ‘sources’ when Meghan was constantly being attacked especially when pregnant was pretty cold. Harry has been publicly kind about Kate & said he hoped the press would back off so she could enjoy her first pregnancy. So fact that the Cambridges didn’t reciprocate once must have been very hurtful to Harry. When Archie’s birth was announced the Cambridges didn’t even mention the mother. Sad.
Hearing of Meghan doting in Charlotte I cannot help be a sap and sad that the kiddies may grow up distant if their parents’ relationships don’t improve. But press keep hinting the rift will only he healed if Harry leaves Meghan behind.
I’d love to read this book as an impartial party. I wonder what I’d think then.
Duchess Doolittle did little? You don’t say!
Some facets of Kate’s personality reminds me of Alexandra Feodorovna. Her outlook is entirely insular, focused primarily on her children despite how the things around her will likely affect them anyway.
Except Alix adored her children and her dumb husband while Kate sees them as the only way to hold onto her position while doing the least.