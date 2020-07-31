Duchess Kate ‘did little to bridge the divide’ with Meghan from the start

While there was more information in the Times’ excerpts of Finding Freedom, I’m enjoying the way People Magazine has decided to lowkey drop various pieces of information from their excerpt-deal with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. People Magazine is parceling out new stuff which wasn’t covered in the Times excerpts too, and they’re focusing on the more superficial dramas, like the tiara sh-t and the necklace fuss. I’ve been curious to see if People Magazine will drop the thin veil of objectivity and actually call out the Cambridges for their part in smearing Harry and Meghan. They aren’t. So far. This is as close as they come:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their last official royal appearance in March as they joined Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the royal family for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey — but it was clear the mood between the two couples was tense.

As William and Kate made their way to their seats in the front row, Meghan gave them a little wave from the second row as she and Harry smiled and said hello to the couple, but they were met with little response.

Now, the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family claims that Meghan and Prince Harry felt snubbed at the service.

“A lot of damage has been done,” co-author Omid Scobie tells PEOPLE of tensions between the couples.

From the start, it seemed that Kate and Prince William had a strained relationship with Meghan.

“Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,” write authors Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who went on to note that despite being pitted against one another by the press, the women “were not at war with each other.” Although, there were some “awkward moments,” the authors explain.

Kate and Meghan first met during a visit to Kate and Prince William’s Kensington Palace home, but Kate is an “extremely guarded person” who keeps a tight group of friends, a friend explains in the book. Tensions were eased by a birthday gift Meghan gave to Kate, a soft leather Smythson notebook, and Meghan’s adoration for Princess Charlotte.