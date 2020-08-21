Omid Scobie: The awful stories about Duchess Meghan came from within the palace

Here is a video of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doing a Zoom call with a “group of young leaders” about social media and the online world, all on behalf of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. I’ve said this before, but I wish M&H would stop working with the QCT – H&M were basically run out of England because of Meghan’s race, and now the QCT uses Meghan’s race as some kind of visual tokenism to appeal to the very racially diverse commonwealth nations. I know Meg & Harry care about this issue, but the video is kind of boring. (Also, Meghan doesn’t look pregnant at all in this video, I have to say.)
Meanwhile, Omid Scobie is still doing the promotional rounds, and he did a great interview with The Cut (part of New York Magazine). The Cut says it outright, that the institution of the monarchy ultimately failed the Sussexes and failed to protect them. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights (all quotes are from Omid):
Meghan’s differences were weaponized against her: “But, ultimately, it was her differences that were weaponized against her. All the things that made her exciting at the beginning were suddenly the things that made her annoying or problematic for the institution. Many within the royal press core are the gatekeepers to information about members of the royal family. And that’s why, often, we find that the narrative set by certain British tabloids sets the tone for the rest of a royal’s working career. But I think what was more worrying was that I noticed that a lot of the stories that painted her in such a light were often coming from within the palace itself.
Whether the negative stories were coming from staff or other royals: “We have an interesting system within the palace as a whole. There are different households: Clarence House, Kensington Palace, and Buckingham Palace. Each one has the responsibility to look after the royal family members that they work for. These are the private aides, the communication staffers, the courtiers. They’re the characters that work behind the scenes. Often, it’s a popularity contest: Members of the royal family are almost competing over coverage in the papers. For example, Charles is often frustrated that his children always get more press than him given he’s often the more hardworking member of the royal family, and there are people within his household working to make sure that he gets as much of a prolific feature for his work as possible. Often that leads to jealousy within the different households as well. [Her differences] made Meghan a huge draw for the royals — but being a draw, you will also attract jealousy.
What H&M did to combat the racist, sexist caricatures: “In the summer of 2019, Harry actually had a conversation amongst his team and his senior aides within Buckingham Palace about restructuring that press system and making him and Meghan more accessible to a wider, more diverse media landscape. And the answer was well, If you want to do that, you can pay for your own engagements. And so that was the first seed of, well, Maybe we will break away, maybe we will do our own thing…It’s a shame, because the signs were there internally for a very long time. They really made it known what their grievances were, but it often fell on deaf ears.
The most difficult time, in his view: “It was around the time that there was this obsession with Meghan’s father. There were stories about her parents appearing in some of the tabloids almost every day. They had followed Meghan’s father to a Home Depot and taken a photograph of him buying a toilet, and made a joke that it was his throne. There were photos of Meghan’s mom, Doria, going to a laundromat, and there was a very sort of ugly narrative around that. Meghan had already been called “straight outta Compton” at that point. We saw editorials talking about Meghan’s “exotic DNA” and talking about how she would “water down the blue blood” of the royal family. There was a commentary piece talking about how strange it would be for Meghan’s dreadlocked and nose-ringed mom to sit down and have tea with the queen. And at the same time, the people that were responsible for writing and saying a lot of these things were somehow being enabled to do so. There was almost a thirst for more of it. As a mixed-race Brit on the royals beat I was ashamed to even be connected to it.
Scobie sees the most difficult time as, like, the late 2017/early 2018 period of the Sussexes relationship, in case you’re wondering about the timeline. I disagree! I mean, it’s his opinion so whatever, but I think the smear campaign which began in late 2018 was the worst moment. That’s when it felt like all of the jelly haters WITHIN various royal courts were leaking nasty stories about Meghan and it really felt like she could do nothing “right.” The moment Scobie is speaking of was pretty early on in the Sussex narrative, where the British press was exoticizing Meg and treating Meghan as a novelty, because it was almost as if those old white dudes had never before realized that black women exist.
As for what he says about jealousy in other palaces and from other royals and royal staffers… I mean, Scobie knows a lot more than he’s saying. He absolutely knows which royals (and which staffers) leaked which stories.
So Scobie is also still part of the royal rota,I wonder how they feel about his access to the Sussexes.
Judging by how much Dan Wooten goes after Omid, I would say they are at foaming at the mouth levels of jealousy.
Dan Wootton is SO MAD at Omid. It would be funny if it weren’t so bizarre and worrisome. I cant figure out who he hates more, the Sussexes or Omid.
No, he’s not part of the rota. He’s a royal reporter, but he’s not in the rota. It’s the Express, Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror, Evening Standard, Telegraph and the Times. I may be missing one, but Harpers Bazaar isn’t part of it.
i’m pretty sure at any rate lol.
Good riddance she left. Who wants to be working for that family anyways. Also, Harry could have seen from the beginning that his family is a vipers nest. And Meghan had the misfortune of marrying into a racist as hell institution. She was too optimistic and in love but honestly I wouldn’t do it. She paid the price for love.
That’s the thing about the BRF – during the last couple of generations, it has become increasingly clear that it is bad for your mental health to marry into this family/institution. Especially for the women. Diana had a horrible time, as did Meghan and Kate is literally shrinking before our eyes. No woman with a little bit of knowledge about BRF will want to marry into this institution. No wonder that both William and Harry had a hard time finding one who would. Kate wanted to be Queen – and I honestly think that Harry might have painted a bit too rosy a picture to Meghan (though I also think that he didn’t suspect that both the family and the staff would react so negatively to a biracial woman).
I think George especially is going to have a hard time finding one to want to marry into this mess, unless radical changes are made – and I doubt that given William’s actions.
It is kind of ludicrous that the family and institution has become so toxic that they aren’t really desirable to marry into. Much like the Japanese Imperial family. Empress Masako refused her husband several times – and I think she really married for true love. And the the Imperial Household almost broke her.
Congrats to Omid on this book hitting the NY bestseller list!!
The RRs must be fuming!😄😄😄
And ur right Kaiser, judging my the new pics of H & M on Omid Scobie’s feed, I was very wrong.🤪🤪 Meghan isn’t pregnant.
Gradually we’re getting more and more hints that it was other royals getting upset about the Sussexes’ popularity. Whether they leaked the stories themselves or their staff did it for them doesn’t really matter. The smear campaign was motivated by other royals’ jealousy and sanctioned by at least one of the palaces.
Late 2017 is when they got engaged so I /can/ see it as a difficult time because it solidifies their relationship which the courtiers into a panic. A sort of like “Ugh we might never get rid of her!” and then the pregnancy + tour just solidified that even further.
But Scobie does know more than he lets on. Some of it probably wasn’t in the book because of legal issues but it could be he’s saving it for another book. Especially since this one made it onto the NYT Best Sellers List.
This was a really excellent article and everyone should read it in its entirety. Like you said Kaiser- Scobie knows way more than he’s saying, but even what he’s saying makes the royal households look really bad.
I would also think that late 2018 and onward was the worst, but I think the beginning was probably really rough too because it showed she was NEVER going to have a grace period. There was NEVER going to be a honeymoon period with the press. They started off strong and kept going. While she did get some good press, obviously, by the time the Great Smear Campaign really kicked into high gear, after the Oceania tour, it was already kind of expected that the papers were going to cover her poorly.
I do like how Omid specifically points out that the narrative surrounding her was one actively pushed by “the palace” – courtiers, family members, whatever – like the idea that she was a really demanding boss, or the 5 am emails which we STILL debate, etc. That stuff was being told to the press for a reason.
Omid gave an interview this week on True Royalty – I think we discussed it in part – but I saw a clip on twitter yesterday specifically about the night nurse, which I thought was interesting. He said they wanted to include the specifics around the incident in the book, but legal said no, and I imagine that happened with a lot of stories – so when we read it and say “I wish there was more detail here” – there probably was, and it got taken out. Anyway, the interesting thing about the night nurse story that he was talking about was how they wanted to be specific because it was something that had gained traction in the press and H&M were never allowed to correct it or share their side. So the story was out that they had fired this person after a short time, but they were not allowed to defend themselves, so it was just “H&M are horrible bosses and no one wants to work for them.” They would never have said the exact reason for the termination, but if they could have even said “the stories regarding recent employment decisions are false” or something like that. But they weren’t allowed to even do that.
I thought that part about her differences being weaponised against her was interesting, because it reminds me of what happened to Fergie. I was just a child, but I remember when she came along she was a ‘breath of fresh air for the stuffy royal family’ and ‘down to earth’. Then later, those qualities were used against her and she was presented as ditzy and frumpy.
I remember one magazine in Australia had her on the front cover because at some event she saw an ladybird (or something like that) on the ground and bent down to look at it closer, so she was raked over the coals by the press. I know Fergie turned out to be a flighty grifter, but she was pretty innocent to begin with.
After seeing the press turn on Fergie, what happened to Meghan (and the ferocity and speed with which it happened) was not really surprising to me.
How does one become a part of the RR ,do you ask/apply or does your editor chose for you that you will be writting for royals news,politics,sports,showbiz etc ?