“Ellen DeGeneres will give staffers perks like paid leave & eye contact” links
  • August 21, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ellen Degeneres attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Ellen DeGeneres is showering her employees with “perks” like paid time off, eye contact, increased medical leave & she won’t scream at you if you have chipped nail polish. [Dlisted]
Rachel McAdams is knocked up again, and she’s far along. [Just Jared]
Imagine being excited about anything having to do with Zack Snyder. [Pajiba]
Julia Louis-Dreyfus made fun of Republicans’ inability to pronounce “Kamala.” [Towleroad]
People are feeling wanderlusty in these pandemic days. [Jezebel]
Issa Rae is gorgeous & her legacy is amazing. [LaineyGossip]
I could honestly spend all day looking at photos of Elizabeth Taylor. [Go Fug Yourself]
Class Action Park looks interesting! [OMG Blog]
I love this Elie Saab dress on Jennifer Hudson. [RCFA]
61 days of Halloween? Pass. [Seriously OMG]

P!nk Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to ““Ellen DeGeneres will give staffers perks like paid leave & eye contact” links”

  1. lucy2 says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:45 pm

    Have to laugh Ellen’s people are describing 5 days paid time off and medical leave as “perks”. While I’m glad all this is making things better for the employees there, how did they not have that stuff already!?
    JHud looks lovely.
    I went to Action Park in the 90s, and it was terrifying.

    Reply
  2. Case says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Did Ellen’s employees not get PTO time before now? What the heck?

    Reply
    • MarcelMarcel says:
      August 21, 2020 at 1:05 pm

      A multimillionaire talk show host built her career on ‘niceness’ and had to been publicly shamed into providing PTO. It illustrates that Ellen created a toxic & exploitative workplace.

      Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      August 21, 2020 at 1:50 pm

      California has specific, required paid sick time. A lot of employers don’t give employees PTO since they are required to get paid sick time. It becomes really tricky when you have employees living outside of California as you shouldn’t give more time to people in one state over another. She probably didn’t offer PTO as they are on break from taping over the holidays and during the summer.
      I think she’s a terrible person, but the PTO part isn’t as egregious as the article makes it seem.

      Reply
      • Case says:
        August 21, 2020 at 1:58 pm

        Hmm, interesting. I don’t live in CA but I get sick time and separate PTO/vacation time, which I thought was standard for office-type jobs. I’ve honestly never heard of this type of job not providing both.

  3. minime says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I love Issa Rae’s work! That cover looks spectacular, she’s gorgeous!

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 21, 2020 at 1:13 pm

      She is truly beautiful!
      I love her work too, and that she’s all about bringing others up with her. She’s right, that will be much more of a legacy and an achievement than winning an award or having personal success.

      Reply
  4. Intheknow says:
    August 21, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I loathe her. She should do this properly or F the F off!

    Reply
  5. tealily says:
    August 21, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    I love Shudder. Looking forward to Joe Bob’s Halloween special. The summer sleepover was a blast.

    Reply
  6. SamC says:
    August 21, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    I grew up in NJ and yeah, Action Park was nuts. My parents wouldn’t let me go on half the rides.

    Reply
  7. Leah says:
    August 21, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Paid leave for a few days, wow how generous. *eye roll*

    Reply
  8. SamC says:
    August 21, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    With the exception of birthdays off, the benefits Ellen’s employees are now going to get are pretty standard for full time employees, not anything amazing or above and beyond.

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    August 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus made me laugh last night, and she put me in a mood to fight back against Trump! She was a happy warrior, and the writers just slayed with those lines she skillfully delivered!

    Reply
  10. Sorella says:
    August 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    Ellen is doing damage control. Giving people what MOST people already get. She needs to get off our TV. She is not kind.

    Reply
  11. Lori says:
    August 21, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Will people actually watch Ellen’s show now?

    Reply
  12. fluffy_bunny says:
    August 21, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Is it 5 extra days or just 5 days? Last job I had I had 26 PTO days and federal holidays. We also got 5 extra if we got married and a cash bonus and use of a classic car or limo owned by the company. And we had our own country club and it was really cheap to get married there. Ellen’s people are getting hosed.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment