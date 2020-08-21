“Ellen DeGeneres will give staffers perks like paid leave & eye contact” links

Ellen DeGeneres is showering her employees with “perks” like paid time off, eye contact, increased medical leave & she won’t scream at you if you have chipped nail polish. [Dlisted]
Rachel McAdams is knocked up again, and she’s far along. [Just Jared]
Imagine being excited about anything having to do with Zack Snyder. [Pajiba]
Julia Louis-Dreyfus made fun of Republicans’ inability to pronounce “Kamala.” [Towleroad]
People are feeling wanderlusty in these pandemic days. [Jezebel]
Issa Rae is gorgeous & her legacy is amazing. [LaineyGossip]
I could honestly spend all day looking at photos of Elizabeth Taylor. [Go Fug Yourself]
Class Action Park looks interesting! [OMG Blog]
I love this Elie Saab dress on Jennifer Hudson. [RCFA]
61 days of Halloween? Pass. [Seriously OMG]
Have to laugh Ellen’s people are describing 5 days paid time off and medical leave as “perks”. While I’m glad all this is making things better for the employees there, how did they not have that stuff already!?
JHud looks lovely.
I went to Action Park in the 90s, and it was terrifying.
Did Ellen’s employees not get PTO time before now? What the heck?
A multimillionaire talk show host built her career on ‘niceness’ and had to been publicly shamed into providing PTO. It illustrates that Ellen created a toxic & exploitative workplace.
California has specific, required paid sick time. A lot of employers don’t give employees PTO since they are required to get paid sick time. It becomes really tricky when you have employees living outside of California as you shouldn’t give more time to people in one state over another. She probably didn’t offer PTO as they are on break from taping over the holidays and during the summer.
I think she’s a terrible person, but the PTO part isn’t as egregious as the article makes it seem.
Hmm, interesting. I don’t live in CA but I get sick time and separate PTO/vacation time, which I thought was standard for office-type jobs. I’ve honestly never heard of this type of job not providing both.
I love Issa Rae’s work! That cover looks spectacular, she’s gorgeous!
She is truly beautiful!
I love her work too, and that she’s all about bringing others up with her. She’s right, that will be much more of a legacy and an achievement than winning an award or having personal success.
I love Issa Rae too! She’s incredible!
I loathe her. She should do this properly or F the F off!
I love Shudder. Looking forward to Joe Bob’s Halloween special. The summer sleepover was a blast.
I grew up in NJ and yeah, Action Park was nuts. My parents wouldn’t let me go on half the rides.
Paid leave for a few days, wow how generous. *eye roll*
With the exception of birthdays off, the benefits Ellen’s employees are now going to get are pretty standard for full time employees, not anything amazing or above and beyond.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus made me laugh last night, and she put me in a mood to fight back against Trump! She was a happy warrior, and the writers just slayed with those lines she skillfully delivered!
Ellen is doing damage control. Giving people what MOST people already get. She needs to get off our TV. She is not kind.
Will people actually watch Ellen’s show now?
Is it 5 extra days or just 5 days? Last job I had I had 26 PTO days and federal holidays. We also got 5 extra if we got married and a cash bonus and use of a classic car or limo owned by the company. And we had our own country club and it was really cheap to get married there. Ellen’s people are getting hosed.