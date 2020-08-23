Jemele Hill takes no pleasure in saying ‘I told you so’ about Donald Trump’s racism

I love Jemele Hill, the former ESPN anchor. In September 2017, she properly identified Donald Trump as a white supremacist who promotes an agenda of white supremacy. For this, the Trump White House demanded that ESPN fire Jemele. Truly, that really happened – the Trumpers tried to throw around their considerable weight and have a sports journalist fired from a private company because she tweeted a factual statement. ESPN didn’t fire her then, but she was basically put on notice for several months and then she was eventually let go in early 2018. She’s taken on more work post-ESPN: she writes for The Atlantic, she hosts two podcasts, she’s a producer and she’s got a new Vice TV talk show, which is what she’s promoting now. She chatted with the Daily Beast about Donald Trump, politics and sports. Some highlights:
On Black women: “We’re also talking about a very special time in America for Black women. Black women have become, from a political standpoint, essentially the backbone of the Democratic Party…Black women are also the most educated group in the country in terms of the number of advanced degrees they have. This is a time where you’re seeing a lot of Black women come into their own and seize their own power. We’re part of that movement and represent that.”
Her show is called ‘Stick to Sports’: “It’s not that people want people to “stick to sports,” it’s that they want them to “stick to sports” when it’s something they don’t agree with. There’s a long history and a pattern of Black athletes—and Black people, period—being told to shut up and accept whatever it is they’re given. Even though most of us have lived here our whole lives, we’re the ones who get told to “go back to Africa,” or “if you don’t like it, leave.”…Whenever you bring up those topics, it is uncomfortable for a lot of people. They have this false idea that sports and the real world happen in two different places, when sports is just a microcosm or a reflection of what’s happening in society… People do not mind being entertained by Black people but they don’t want to be reminded of the Black lives that bleed for their entertainment. It’s just that simple.
She was right: “It’s one of those things where I take no pleasure or joy in saying, “I told you so.” I don’t want to say “I told you so” because if there’s anything I really wish I was wrong about it was that. We don’t deserve to be led by a racist president and so I wish I wasn’t right about it. But all the signs were there and I think people were trying to apply regular norms to the White House, as if this was just another president in office that people disagreed with. It’s one thing to disagree on policy or guidelines or laws, but we’re talking about someone where the core of who they are is to reject marginalized people, make them feel as if they don’t belong in this country, they don’t need to be heard, and they don’t deserve to be treated equally. That’s not political—it’s right and wrong. There is no way that any of us should be OK with a president who speaks the way he does about people in this country—and not only speaks about them that way but puts policy behind his ignorant views.”
She recently tweeted “If you vote for Trump, you are a racist.”: “There are plenty of examples like that where this administration has done something not because it makes sense but purely out of cruelty—purely to make the point known about who matters and who doesn’t in this country. So when I made the statement, “If you vote for Trump, you are a racist,” I know it’s really harsh and I do know people that voted for Donald Trump that would never look at themselves as being a racist. I said not just because I believe it but also for effect, because I want people to take stock of what you’re actually voting for. In your mind, you might think: “Oh, I voted for a better tax law.” But if it comes with having kids in cages, repealing or attacking legal protections for LGBTQ people, if it comes with all these other things that send a message that these people don’t matter and shouldn’t be heard and therefore shouldn’t be protected, then you really need to have a gut-check moment and ask, “What am I voting for? Is that tax cut worth destroying other people’s lives? Is that worth it?”
Jemele also (correctly) makes the point that in her conversations with Trump supporters, she’s seen that, for those people, there is always some gut-level appeal of Trump’s racism and bigotry, sometimes cloaked as “I like that Trump isn’t politically correct.” Her point is, yeah, you like that he calls Mexicans rapists and you like that he put brown children in cages. Anyway, this is just another reminder that the Trumpers want to destroy Jemele Hill’s life and career because she’s spent the past three years making completely factual statements about Donald Trump and his supporters. Jemele has been right about everything this whole time and racist Trumpers are still salty AF about it.
She is 100% right. I know some people voted for trump because of taxes……but you cannot ignore how donald and his spawns have desecrated the presidency! I have benefited from the same relaxed tax laws but It is NOT worth it! I don’t mind higher taxes if Trump is voted out of office on Nov 3rd
The weird thing is, not a lot of his maga fans benefited from those taxes they keep bragging about; the evangelicals are a lost cause but the rational conservatives (there are still some) should join the moment of voting donald out of the white house.
Also, tax law can be racist! When you’re voting for tax proposals that are going to disproportionally harm black and brown people, then you’re voting in favor of racism for your own benefit.
Cute, smart, and right – so glad she found ways to expand her career after ESPN caved in cowardice.
Trump voters are racist because voting for Trump is a vote for racism, it is a racist act.
When will well-off White Americans stop pretending that their wealth isn’t derived from the oppression of Black people?
No one is going to say they are a racist, not even David Duke. But we all have conscious and unconscious bias/stereotypes we’ve picked during our life that we have to recognize it and fight against it. Donald Trump appeals to the bad part, he says the quiet things people have whispered, out loud and imo, that’s what hooks them.
Which is just so disgusting. Yes, we all have those biases – hell, categorizing animals and humans into groups is built into the human brain! – but I think all good people make it a point to work past them. And some people like to pretend they don’t have them: “I don’t see color.” Like fun you “don’t see color.” Every damn person does.
And then there are the bad people who, it turns out, always took secret pleasure in holding their weird racism close to their hearts and, as you say, really enjoy that someone is encouraging them to say it loud and proud.
Those screaming at students integrating schools, the pouring food onto sit in participants, and attending lynchings like they were pleasant picnics weren’t so long ago. None of this was ancient history.
Most black women, we been knew. When people say listen to black women, I wish pundits et al would just listen and ask re: our insights.. Because we know. Hill was speaking truth from the go.
Jemele is right on point. People are so selfish and refuse to look at the bigger picture. It shouldn’t be about what’s in it for me but how does this affect others as well. Obviously the Trump supporters care only about themselves and their pockets and no one else. America could be so much better if people could move past the racism and xenophobia.
I love everything she said, especially about people that vote for Trump convincing themselves they’re not rascist. I know people who honestly don’t consider themselves racist that love him because he’s “ not politically correct” or “he’s not a regular politician.” They are the ones constantly posting the memes “ we can agree to disagree and still be friends” etc. Bit when I try to tell them no we can’t, we’re talking about morality issues not policy issues, they just refuse to see it that way.
She is 100% correct. This was why I was so disappointed on November 8, 2016. I thought we’d made progress and it hurt my soul to realize how racist and sexist America still is. A vote for Trump say that voter is racist and sexist regardless of what they are telling themselves. There is no issue that overrides cruelty.
I firmly believe votes were changed and that he didn’t win.
But the fact that he got as many votes as he did is stomach churning.
It’s good to put the spotlight back on Jemele. Even though it’s almost the end of Trump’s first (and please, only) term, we should be recognizing those voices that have been trying to cut through the din since day one.
She’s pretty spot on with her understanding of Trump voters. There’s a spectrum of qualities, beliefs, attitudes and behaviours that make up a Trump supporter. None of them good or positive, or can/should be spun sympathetically.
You voted, and will again, for Trump? Then you are one of the following, bar none:
