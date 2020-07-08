Prince Harry is being criticized for saying white people benefit from systemic racism

I covered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s discussion with Black leaders from the British commonwealth on the day the video was released. The video was part of Harry and Meghan’s continued work with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, positions they were given because Harry and Meghan are “younger royals” and they appeal demographically to the British commonwealth countries, which are full of young people of color. The Queen didn’t make Harry and Meghan withdraw from their QCT positions because even those fussy courtiers knew that it would look bad to replace the first black duchess with… you know, the Countess of Wessex or someone like that.
When I covered the video, I got mad because it was yet another example of the royal family wanting credit for Harry and Meghan bring to the table, yet the Windsors won’t support them or stop smearing them. I felt like Harry and Meghan should withdraw from the QCT out of a refusal to continue to be used as Inclusion Props. But as it turns out, those petty Windsors and the courtiers used Harry and Meghan’s QCT video for something else entirely: to simply further the smear campaign. In the video, Harry said this:
“When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past. It’s not going to be easy, and in some cases, it’s not going to be comfortable. But it needs to be done, because guess what: Everybody benefits.”
Acknowledging his own bias— “we can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently”—Harry then went on to call out systemic racism: “It’s there and it stays there because someone, somewhere is benefiting from it,” he said.
None of this is particularly controversial as far as content, it’s just that nothing like that has ever been said by a member of the royal family. There’s never been an acknowledgement that the family has historically been a group of racists and colonizers and they’ve benefited from it massively, as has the British establishment and aristocracy. The idea that systemic racism exists and thrives because white people benefit from it …is not a new thing. But there are so many white people in the British media who seem utterly shocked and appalled by Harry’s words, and the idea that he would turn his back on his racist, colonizer family and call them out this way.
There are “calls” for Harry to be stripped of his title. Many feel that the Queen will be very angry at Harry because he… acknowledged that systemic racism exists. An Oxford professor says the British empire has no dirty secrets! And Harry and Meghan are being called “woke” or performatively woke. All because Harry talked about racism. I cannot.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, QCT video screencaps.
Harry I hope you read this. I am a minority in a Commonwealth member state. You are doing good and you have my support.
We love you Harry!!
H&M continue to show their work. Meghan is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Girlup virtual conference.
https://girlup.org/programs/leadership-summit
Time for the Brits to stand up to racism in their own country. They should be toppling statues too, they have so many racists bigots in their history. Time for a reckoning.
A slave trader was toppled in Bristol and thrown in the waters (the way threw thousands of Africans into the water). Now there are charges to the people who toppled it and the BBC printed their faces!
This has resulted in a review of all statues in London (there are A LOT of slave-owners).
And the statue of Rhodes that is on the front of one the Oxford University Colleges has been ordered to be removed… and donors of the University threatened to stop funding scholarships if they remove the statue! They will anyway.
I keep saying this: insisting on blaming the victim campaign is their choice. It exonerates them of ALL blame and it gives them an explanation for their shitty behavior.
More and more I am convinced mostly William and certainly, Betty gave at least tacital approval to continue with this narrative. William, for some reason, wants Harry never to come back, and Betty took Harry leaving personally, and they are both not used at people telling them ” no”.
In their eyes, it is a win-win situation. For Betty, the more people worry about Meghan and Harry upsetting her in her old age, the less they will speak about her, in her old age, going to great lengths to provide and care for her shitty son.
For William, making Harry and Meghan the villains works in many, many levels. It feeds into Kate´s need for competition and her inadequacies as a medicore woman with few legitimate interests, constantly putting Meghan down for her real accomplishments. It also makes William seems wise and stable in oposition to his younger brother, because somehow being normal, bland and not taking any risks in life is better than saying meaningful wordsand actually trying to do something.
They will continue with this narrative for as long as they possibly can. It sells newspapers, it prevents their audience from making uncomfortable questions and it saves the asses of the Queen,. who did nothing to shield her grandson from racism reaction to his interracial marriage, and the future King,w ho is a piece of work.
Charles, on the other hand…he is the one losing from all this.
Everyday since they made the decision to leave and people are seeing them thrive and work without the RF or RR’s, people have lost their minds. Piers Morgan, Angela Levin and various other press people are pushing conspiracy theories. You have Kensington Palace, who is clearly jealous of the Sussexes, trying to follow them to America along with the rest of the stalkerish press. For a couple many seem irrelevant, their haters can’t get enough of them.
What Angela Levin said was disgusting!
Truly. She is truly obsessed and like Piers Morgan, obsessed with Harry and Meghan. I think shes truly losing it because her claim to fame was Harry and it seems to have broke her that Harry, her meal ticket, is no longer in Britain and she will likely never see him again.
Angela Levin is awful. She retweeted a hate account and said Meghan and Harry were not together in the video even though it’s obvious that they were. She is so clearly racist. I have no doubt she makes hate accounts on twitter.
Didn’t the royal family say that they saw the video and had no issues with it?
“There are “calls” for Harry to be stripped of his title.” There are also petitions being filed to call for Harry and Meghan to divorce because apparently, according to royalists, Meghan and her devilry has held hostage, hypnotized, and poisoned the mind of poor Harry. People are actually angry that Harry has moved on from his teenage mess-ups and has evolved into a rational compassionate individual.
Meanwhile royal reporters are peddling conspiracy theories on social media that Harry has left Meghan and she just gave her message to the QCT with Harry’s hologram/clone. Seriously, I don’t know what is going on over there at that island……
They’re going bonkers. All because their obsessions left the island and they have no access. They’re upset about the dozens of lawsuits and I just saw that the tabloids are cutting jobs. I think the tabloids seem to believe that if Harry and Meghan Just embraced the tabloid media, Therefore those reporters and papers would get worldwide attention especially in America, which is the biggest market, their jobs would be secure. It’s a lot of motives and delusions when it comes to this couple. You would think their livelyhood depended on the Sussexes.
I feel like they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t. No matter what they do, the British press will find a way to spin it negatively.
Go on Duke!!!
Don’t quote me but I’m pretty sure Charles has also spoken about something similar. Not systemic racism but the part Britain played in the commonwealth/imperialism. I’ll have to search. None of what he said hasn’t been said before but talking heads rather be outraged than have a genuine conversation. Makes it hard for any real growth to happen.
The Windsors do not want people to grow, to change or evolve. They want things to remain the same, people to know their places and to bow to them. That is literally what they want: to keep surviving in a world that does not need Kings and Queens anymore.
I can’t imagine living my life as a walking anachronism.
Yup, and it wasn’t that long ago. I don’t think he apologized, but he spoke about the slave trade and acknowledged what an atrocity it was when he was in Ghana in 2018.
Charles did back in 2018! Let’s be honest, Harry would’ve been praised for making these comments….if only he wasn’t working with and supporting his biracial Black wife while doing so!
Honestly, I’m so glad H & M got those KP/CH/BM/RR to reveal so much of their racism just by hating Meghan so much! It helps for the rest of the (open-minded) world to see who’s really the problem within the Royal family!!
There is a saying, “hit dogs holler”. Which essentially means that a person or group gets defensive when a statement applies to them. And the royal courtiers and racist Brits are howling.
That’s a fantastic saying
I mean, I can’t even with these people sometimes. Harry says its going to be uncomfortable but necessary and people act like he said the Queen should be drawn and quartered or something.
I realize part of it is the RRs just waiting to jump on anything he says, and I understand that conversations about race are uncomfortable, but get a hold of yourself british media and twitter.
(side note: there was a link on medium from one of the participants who said that she found H&M to be very engaged in the conversation etc.)
The newspapers here are outraged – outraged! – at Harry’s comments. I think it was the Daily Mail who likened it to a hostage video. But… not a whisper about Prince Andrew allowing Ghislane and Kevin Spacey to pose on the thrones. It’s amazing.
I have an acquaintance who hates Meghan to a crazed degree, but when Andrew’s many faults, failings, and crimes are pointed out simply says ‘what did you expect?’
There are statues coming down, and people of all colours are acknowledging racism and saying Black Lives Matter. But the xenophobia runs deep, and as a (white) immigrant I’m often told it’s not my place to speak. Grrrr.
@sadie there was the ‘body language expert’ saying he looked trapped or something? Dumbest thing ever. I have a, crazed Meg hater friend too. She’s in her 60s and is politically extremely conservative. She also reads the Mail every day
The initial pile-on was by Andrew Neil on Twitter who works for the BBC.
It was so painful to watch! They twisted it into Harry attacking the commonwealth – the trickery!
On a good note, apparently the Royal Family are reviewing all their objects to see which ones have a link to slavery, lol.
Did they start with the picture in the Cambridge’s Kensington Palace drawing room?
Lol, lets hope so!
Britain has a Royal Family which is the personification of racism, classism and entitlement, in one word: discrimination.
Good luck trying to tell them to aknowledge their priviledges.
Meghan said uncomfortable conversations need to be had but typically white& British fragility is trying to prevent any discussion.
It’s interesting as the discussion was about acknowledging the past which people in the royal family have done before. Thanks Nobody said zip when Charles talked about UK’s involvement in slavery in Ghana two years ago but guess it’s because he’s not a ‘race traitor’ like Harry. I already mentioned my reservations on Harry talking about people benefiting from a system without noting how he’s a key beneficiary& acknowledging again his past behaviour. However I appreciate it’s a difficult balance without throwing family under the bus& probably distracting from the broader conversation which is what the media want.
Brits are very misinformed about atrocities of slavery, colonisation& empire because of the education system& empire& colonisation are regarded as good things by many Brits. I really despair at the lack of nuance in mainstream media conversations about race, empire etc in Britain.
And detractors also miss the point that this is uncomfortable exactly because they are still part of the royal family. HM especially Harry acknowledge their privilege but nooooooooo they cannot even do that.
The British colonisers are also responsible for perpetuating the myth that my minority group is lazy. It’s 2020, yup. And the law prosecuting homosexual sex (specifically men having sex with men) was enacted by our colonial masters. That law is still here!
‘Performatively woke.’ Ouch.
??? Lol.coming from those boarding school elitists who won’t acknowledge its past? It doesn’t sting, just means that they have hit a nerve. Charles has spoken about similar stuff yet they are unboathered by it. Its funny how Brits think that harry and Meghan lecture them but everyone else is raising an issue. Like how they mention Tyler’s house like the rf are slumming it. I guess H&M are powerful after all since nothing they have said is groundbreaking.
The idiot RRs are cutting off the Windsor nose to spite the monarchy’s face. Head of the Commonwealth is a position that is voted on by 53 countries; the British sovereign doesn’t automatically get the title. Some of those countries are majority minority. Apparently the Sussexes appeal to a diverse population. Keep this up and the vote may swing to not support Charles or William.
What are the requirements for being Head of Commonwealth? Do you have to be part of the Royal Family; who votes?
No you do not have to be a member of the British Royal Family to be Head of the Commonwealth. The member states of the Commonwealth can chose whomever they want as their “Head”.
In Charles case your mother has to practically beg for you to become the head. Meaning that without her, we will see if the RF is as powerful as they think they are. It seems like people don’t want to upset the old lady.
This is what gets me. It shows clear cognitive dissonance to not connect how your actions, words and thoughts play out throughout the Commonwealth that is compromised of a majority of people of color. What Harry said is true and makes total sense yet the Colonizers are upset and ranting against it. What message is that sending to Commonwealth members and obviously the British don’t care how it’s received.
The Queen is Head of the Church of England. In 2018 on the 70th anniversary of the arrival of HMS Windrush, General Synod voted to apologize to Commonwealth citizens for the racism many have experienced in the UK.
” .. noting with joy the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the Empire Windrush liner in the United Kingdom in June 1948 bringing nearly 500 Commonwealth citizens, mainly from the Caribbean, to mainland UK; and the eventual arrival of approximately half a million people from the West Indies, who were called to Britain as British subjects to help rebuild the post-war United Kingdom: ………………… a) lament, on behalf of Christ’s Church, and apologises for, the conscious and unconscious racism experienced by countless black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) Anglicans in 1948 and subsequent years, when seeking to find a spiritual home in their local Church of England parish churches…”
Commonwealth citizens were invited to the UK after WW11. They were needed in manufacturing, in building, in transport and also in the new National Health Service. Many were Anglicans and expected to be able to worship in their parish churches. Instead, they were turned away. A 1950s TV news report shows a local vicar saying that he couldn’t let these people join the church and take communion because they were “swinging around in trees” a few generations back. In other words, descended from apes. Thiswas the attitude of slave traders.
Acknowledging that racism exists is not political and if the Queen cannot give a lead in this then she is not fit for purpose and should stand down for Charles to take over.