“Tiffany Haddish cut off all her hair in an Instagram video” links
  • July 08, 2020

  • By Kaiser
Tiffany Haddish cut off all her hair! This is a next-level lockdown hair look and I don’t know how I feel about it. [Seriously OMG]
Tech CEO Michael Lofthouse apologizes for his racist BS. [Towleroad]
Kitty survives 12 minutes in a washing machine. [Dlisted]
Jordana Brewster is getting a divorce. [Just Jared]
Sebastian Stan has a girlfriend, oh noes. [LaineyGossip]
Iris Van Herpen delivered one dress for fashion week, lol. [Go Fug Yourself]
The best signs from the Black Lives Matter protests. [OMG Blog]
A review (sort of) of Wasp Network. [Pajiba]
Mary Kay Letourneau has died of cancer. [Jezebel]
But do I *need* an animal-print onesie? [RCFA]

Tiffany Haddish and Common join the pride BLM protest

2 Responses to ““Tiffany Haddish cut off all her hair in an Instagram video” links”

  1. josephine says:
    July 8, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Mary Kay Letourneau – Man, that’s just a sad story all-around. Some people on other sites are seeing it as a love story because they ended up together. I’ll always think of her student/boyfriend/eventual husband as a victim of a pedofile. He was 12, and that’s not love.

    And the victims that almost never get mentioned are the kids from her first marriage. I think she might not have had contact with them again?? But even if she did eventually see them again, she basically walked away from those kids to pursue a 12-year old. Just sad for everyone – so many lives affected, the innocent kids most of all.

    Reply
  2. Blairski says:
    July 8, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    That Michael Lofthouse apology… Really, No. Just No.

    Reply

