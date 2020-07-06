The Sussexes discuss Black Lives Matter in a Queen’s Commonwealth Trust video

It’s both painful and funny to see how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to do work to make the Crown look good. Queen Elizabeth – aka Liz of House Petty – has barely done anything over the past four months regarding all of the global conversations on public health, public safety and race and racism. Liz has not said one f–king word about Black Lives Matter, and there are no “palace sources” running around claiming that of course the Queen cares about racial issues in her country and her commonwealth. They can’t say that because it would never even occur to them, just as it hasn’t occurred to the Queen to say jack sh-t. It’s because the Queen really and truly does not believe that black lives matter.
So in the absence of words or support from the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William or any other senior royal, it’s left to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to speak about BLM through their roles in the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. They still hold positions with the QCT, even though Liz of House Petty made them “give up” almost all of their other positions. They spoke to young activists about calls to action, racism, owning their mistakes and what’s next for racial and social justice movements. Here’s the video:
So even though the establishment and the royal industrial complex is hellbent on smearing Harry and Meghan constantly, and even though palace sources continue to insist that H&M are unimportant and unroyal, they continue to be the ONLY royals talking about BLM, especially in connection to the Queen’s Commonwealth. You know, the commonwealth of nations which is overwhelmingly young, black and brown. Meghan and Harry were always more appealing to the commonwealth, thus helping the monarchy. If I was in their position, I would withdraw from the QCT and tell the palace that they couldn’t use us as Inclusion Props anymore. Let the Top CEO and her “Bored with Racism” husband take all the questions about global racial justice movements.
is it just me or is harry glowing from thos pics? His skin is glowing and he seems a bit more toned and fit. That cali sun is something else i tell ya.
The BRF would never ever comment on BLM because they (and the Establishment) deem it political (and because they don’t care). I don’t know why anyone expected that they would, I knew that they never would address it. If Meghan had still been a senior royal she would have been prohibited to talk about it.
Sadly, you are correct arthistorian.
Any kind of fight against systemic oppression and discrimination is by its very nature political because it is a fight against a privileged elite that doesn’t want to give up its privileged position. Any kind of fight for justice, freedom and equality is fundamentally political because it is a fight against a system where power rests upon oppression.
I totally agree that they are being used as “inclusion props” and should leave the Trust. If I were them I would be loathe to represent that woman.
The Sussexes could have continued to focus on the Commonwealth if they were still working royals and the Cambridges on the UK. This seemed like the agreed upon division of duties. But it seems not being the only popular young royals anymore put a dent in the Cambridges’ ego
A continued loss to the BRF
Meghan comment on complacency is spot on: indeed, those people who see racism and say nothing are complicit
Amazing conversation; this woman is amazing! she also mentioned her own experience, I am happy she did because this discussion cannot happen if she cannot reference her experience with the gaslighting that she saw in the UK
I think Harry and Meghan are still working with the trust because they like working with that organization and the people it helps.
I love the the comfort, camaraderie, and synchronicity between this couple. Harry is so effing affable and thoughtful and Meghan is so intelligent and well-spoken. I love how they are both razor focussed on getting legal justice for the various wrongs done to them but also selfless in their need to bring change around them and also be part of that change. They clearly do bring out the best in each other.
@Kaiser actually the QCT comes with a disclaimer that any views promulgated through the QCT are not endorsed by the Royal family so I don’t think petty Betty wants to show even a slight smidgen of her non-existent anti-racist side.
Waiting for the BM, royals and their stans to be in a tizzy and go on a pitch-forkin’ rampage!
This woman is so ridiculously well qualified, well spoken, comfortable on camera (duh) and you can really see her connect to people she talks to. I’d be glad to see them cut the connection to this family completely. Petty Liz shouldn’t be able to use them as an asset, a smoke screen for the Crown’s inability to change.
If I was feeling petty and snarky, which I frequently do, I would also suggest that H&M leave the Commonwealth Trust but H&M don’t seem to be petty or snarky but instead I believe are more focused on being of service and helping others. I really don’t think they care if this pisses off the Queen or makes her look good, they’re doing what they feel is right and what feeds their souls regardless of any affect on the royal firm or it’s members.
I wish they had done this on their own, and have no connection to the BRF anymore. Like it’s been said, they’re being used as props right now, when that very institution failed to protect them. It’s too bad. The British monarchy needs them more than they need it.