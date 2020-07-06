Kanye West thinks he’s running for president this year, and who really cares?

Please don’t treat Kanye West’s political crap like it’s something new! The past four years of Kanye have been completely awful because of his MAGA-ness and public love for Donald Trump. Trump was so thirsty for any kind of validation from any celebrity, he used Kanye for a series of stupid photo-ops. The problem was that Kanye is some kind of true believer in Trump, as he’s made clear in many interviews, tweets and public statements. Kanye is also a true believer in himself and his own twisted worldview, which is how we’re getting this:
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
Kanye is not running for president. It’s too late for him to run as any party’s candidate, and it would be electoral chaos to try to add him to the ballots. What he’s doing is looking for attention. That’s it. It’s that simple. I’ve seen all of the conspiracies that Kanye is looking to peel off black voters from Joe Biden and thus Ye will be helping Donald Trump. Please give more credit to black voters!! Kanye West doesn’t care about black people.
The only people Kanye appeals to are Kardashians and Elon Musk.
You have my full support!
He’s barely qualified to rip off other artist’s riffs and make mediocre rap songs, nevermind presidency.
The man is a joke and I think this is just a Trump distraction tactic.
I’m laughing and in agreement with you Kaiser. He needs to file intent and hasn’t, desperate for attention. He’s ignored on Twitter. My thought yesterday, how many twelve year olds will vote for him.
He’s trying to keep his ass RELEVANT, which isn’t working at all. #LOSERLIKEDRUMPF!
He is ridiculed, but not ignored – his name was trending on twitter for 48 hours. I wish they would really ignore him. Because at the moment he gets exactly what he came for – attention.
He can’t do his scam Sunday services right now so he needs to find some other way to get attention. Just another malignant narcissist who’s bored and has time on his hands.
Kris needs new plots for the show, Khloé ans Tristan won’t attract as much attention, so why not trying to paint kash kow Kim as the next first lady?
I saw this in the news at the weekend and my reaction was the same as your headline!
When we heard about it down here in Australia, I had a strong feeling of déjà vu. After 4 years, he’s still a narcissistic twat.
He isn’t running for President folks. This is a dude who has never even voted before (his words). He has filed nothing with the FEC to qualify for the ballot. There are only two people who have won nominations and primaries: Joe Biden and the Orange Stain. So let’s give this the amount of attention it deserves. Which is ZERO.
Sorry, I don’t find this funny at all.
Best case scenario is he’s just being his usual delusional self. Worse is that 45 and his little cabal are actively orchestrating this as yet another attempt to strip votes from Biden because in the year 2020, people are just dumb enough to do it.
This election isn’t a f**king joke and I wish people would stop acting like it’s a slam dunk. The right is doing everything in its power to suppress the vote in key areas and they are being helped by the Supreme Court. The absolute last thing anyone needs in this megalomaniac coming in and further disrupting things and reducing to another story line for his famewhore in laws to exploit on their show.
No one took 45 seriously and now this country is on life support. Four years ago I would have laughed this clown into oblivion but that’s not the timeline we’re living now.
I hope his wife actively encouraging this will finally end the sad “woke queen” delusion so many people still seem to have about her.
Have to admit, once admired Kanye circa the Katrina era, and speaking truth to power. Then the craziness, not to mention thirstiness ensued. Then came the MAGA garbage, and starting the church services. I’m done with this fool.
I sincerely hope people don’t throw away their vote because they aren’t happy with either party candidate. And that’s what this further adds to my belief he is a narcissist. There is no hope he’ll win but he will add chaos to already chaotic election.
I think that he should run for president on next year! lol
Even Kim is like…. whatever, here, have a flag emoji so I can look vaguely supportive even though I know this crap is stupid.
When will she divorce him already. It’s past embarrassing.
I think Kim is all for ANYTHING that will get her attention. In fact, how do we know she didn’t full on support his decision to announce this? She retweeted him so she is all in. These two, and the entire Karjenner Klan need some water.
Voting for Biden will split the Kanye vote and play right into Trump’s hands.
https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1279784040506232832
“was wondering who took this private flight from DCA to Saratoga, Wyoming.”
Don’t the Kardashians-West have a ranch/compound in Wyoming. Guess who’s there? Their buddies Ivanka and Kushner and their kids, went right after the nazi rally Trump did at Mt. Rushmore! Next day, Kanye does his election stunt.
Thanks for coming to my TED Talk.
This will take votes from Biden. What a mess.
Great another self absorbed millionaire who thinks he knows best. This guy is basically a black version of trump but more delusional if that’s possible lol ! Americans need a compassionate average joe who cares about people ,not power and fame. With such a huge country where are all the good leaders ?
You know that saying, “stop making stupid people famous”? That happened.
Sorry, but even Celebitchy is guilty of this, after years gassin up Kim Kardashian this is the result.
(i’m ready for my ban, moderator)
Actually, you know what? F**k it, let’s just have celebrities running our countries all round. I’m in the UK and watching the absolute omnishambles our govt are making of well, everything, I fail to see how Victoria Beckham, say, or Ozzy Osbourne could do any worse. I vote we have an enormous gameshow in which celebs compete to make prime minister/president. Let’s just go the whole hog.
*starts preparing Dame Judi Dench for Prime Minister posters…*
This is truly ridiculous! I really cannot stand him!
Can 2020 be the year we are done with Kanye and the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan???
Explain to me how this no talent narcissist got a 10 year deal with the gap and who buys that shit he supposedly designs? It’s fucking awful. And is he really a billionaire. These questions keep me awake at night
GAP is in a financial hole and Kanye has connections to the mob which is always looking for new opportunities for laundering their dirty money.
I mean he said “slavery was a choice”…and yet companies still want to work with him? F*ck Gap. Kanye thinks the whole world will wear Gap again because of him. I can see the f*cking Kardashians with their weird ass designed Gap sh*t right now.
Gap is irrelevant. Ages ago it was considered trendy. It’s trying to be relevant again, although I thought it was on the verge of bankruptcy so I don’t know how it can afford Kanye. It’s trying to get hip or something because the only people that shop there are 50 somethings like me who remember it from years past.
Someone said on Twitter we shouldn’t shrug it off and dismiss this because people will take this seriously and write his name on the ballots even if he is not registered. So that still plays in Trumps favor. He still has a lot of fans. And other delusional people who are probably fainting with the joy of imagining their Kween Kimmy as a first lady.
People are crazy. Don’t underestimate people’s crazy.