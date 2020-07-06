Kanye West thinks he’s running for president this year, and who really cares?

Please don’t treat Kanye West’s political crap like it’s something new! The past four years of Kanye have been completely awful because of his MAGA-ness and public love for Donald Trump. Trump was so thirsty for any kind of validation from any celebrity, he used Kanye for a series of stupid photo-ops. The problem was that Kanye is some kind of true believer in Trump, as he’s made clear in many interviews, tweets and public statements. Kanye is also a true believer in himself and his own twisted worldview, which is how we’re getting this:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye is not running for president. It’s too late for him to run as any party’s candidate, and it would be electoral chaos to try to add him to the ballots. What he’s doing is looking for attention. That’s it. It’s that simple. I’ve seen all of the conspiracies that Kanye is looking to peel off black voters from Joe Biden and thus Ye will be helping Donald Trump. Please give more credit to black voters!! Kanye West doesn’t care about black people.

The only people Kanye appeals to are Kardashians and Elon Musk.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020