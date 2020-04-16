You’ll never believe who Kanye West will vote for in the 2020 election

I’ve prefaced every Kanye West story the same way for years now: Kanye West has been cancelled. He was cancelled long ago. I know he has legitimate mental illnesses and I know that every now and then, he’ll actually say something interesting or true. But I just can’t, and I know I’m not alone. I’ve always maintained that, despite being cancelled, I’ll cover Kanye when he does something notable or gossip-worthy though. That’s my job. And so it was with a heavy heart that I walked into Kanye’s May cover story for GQ. I get that we’re all on lockdown and we truly have the time to sit here and shift through all of his bullsh-t, but about halfway through this GQ piece, I was like “life’s too f–king short.” You can try to read it here if you want.
I’ll try to summarize the half that I read: Kanye is sad about Kobe Bryant. Kanye believes he is the biggest genius to ever dome. Dome Lyfe is a real thing and he basically is trying to reinvent dome living, dome worship, dome lifestyle. He is building a huge dome on the huge property he bought in Cody, Wyoming. The property was Monster Lake Ranch, and now it’s West Lake Ranch. He’s got sheep, and he’s going to use the ranch sheep wool for his Yeezy clothes. He thinks the dome he’s building in Cody will be “a paradigm shift for humanity.” He’s been working with European architects to reinvent domes, and I’m 100% positive that when the dome is eventually built (six years from now), it will be a sparse, off-white, furniture-free space devoid of personality which will serve as his pulpit and manufacturing center and probably his home too. My brain hurts. So, what else does he say beyond the Dome Talk? Some sh-t.
On words: “I think words are one of our lowest forms of communication. Music, sound, food, dancing are nonverbal forms of communication. We get so wrapped up into words. We got to make things that are speechless. We have to make things that leave people speechless. We have to make things to the level where no one can say anything.
Acting normal: “You know what normal is to me? An act. I can act normal, and that’s me as Clark Kent. But artists are people who have embraced themselves as a superhero.
Why he wore the MAGA hat: “Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from. They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on.”
On slavery: “What do you want me to say? This is America. One in three African Americans are enslaved, and we go more crazy if, you know, someone scores a touchdown. Modern-day mass incarceration is right in front of us, and if I even use the word slavery, I’m treated like I’m a white person talking about slavery. I remember when I became a billionaire I was told not to say out loud that I was a billionaire. What? What is the point of being a billionaire if you can’t even say it out loud? We’re not completely free yet.
On George Bush & black people: “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” is a victim statement. This white person didn’t do something for us. That is stemmed in victim mentality. Every day I have to look in the mirror like I’m Robert De Niro and tell myself, “You are not a slave.” As outspoken as I am, and the position that I am in, I need to tell myself.
How he could do the Bush statement & end up a Trump supporter: “Black people are controlled by emotions through the media. The media puts musicians, artists, celebrities, actors in a position to be the face of the race, that really don’t have any power and really are just working for white people. When it’s said like that, it’s kind of obvious, right? We emotionally connect to someone of our color on TV and feel that this person is speaking for us. So let me say this: I am the founder of a $4 billion organization, one of the most Google-searched brands on the planet, and I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color.
He thinks America is better now than under Obama? “I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.
He’s voting for Trump: “No, I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1! I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if Obama’s campaign was “I’m with black.” What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?
My head hurts from finding these quotes. My garbage take on this is that Kanye thinks that he’s being incredibly deep and profound when really he just believes that “being next-level contrarian” is some kind of signal that he’s evolved. He’s a really dumb, ill person trying to “act smart.” And that’s all I feel like saying.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of GQ.
Ef him and anyone else who votes for Trump in the fall.
Kanye strikes me as someone caught in a battle between good and evil. I don’t think he’s mentally ill, just compromised.
Oh ugh. Kanye. I’m so over you,
AKA another person who got rich and started voting based on his tax bracket.
His comments about Kobe were gross and ~shockingly- all about Kanye 🙄
He’s ill and boring. Enough already, not even entertaining anymore.
Yeah he’s bipolar. Poorly medicated bipolar. He sounds so much like my daughter when she is manic and delusional. The deep thoughts and self aggrandizing words are hallmarks. It is painful to see/hear. The problem is he has enough money so no one cares enough to say anything.
I’m a hypocrite and will separate the man from his music. I can never fully cancel Kanye because his first 5 albums from The College Dropout to My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy will always hold a special place in the heart of my music library, but yes he’s canceled for the most part. I’m over him but don’t let a song from his first five albums drop, tho.
Billionaire my ass. He’s voting for Trump because his administration has been beneficial to the rich. He is so f@cking dumb. He’s like a child. “I’m voting for him because people are telling me not to” That’s his argument. There is no reasoning in terms of legislation or bills passed, no He’s voting for him because he thinks he’s a rebel. Please! Kanye is one of those that exercises his ability to be the oppressed and the oppressor. He’s an example of some black people who are more than happy to carry water for white supremacy.As a black woman I find his take on black people just plain insulting. He likes Trump because he is just as much a misogynist and narcissist as he is.
He’s selfish, greedy and entitled. A true assh*le.
That’s it plain and simple. And I don’t think his bipolar disorder should be blamed.
Well, woke goddess Kim and and the rest of the clan should be spitting out a baby announcement, sudden health threat or some other dramatic story line to distract from this at any moment.
I can’t decide if it will be something like Kourtney thinks she has the virus and they have a big, sobbing reunion or if Kim will make a baby voiced announcement about who she’s decided to be a savior to next. But it’s coming.
Why the hell GQ (or any reputable magazine) keeps giving this jackass a platform to spew this garbage, I don’t understand. We get it Kanye – you’re still pissed that Obama called you a jackass and 45 pours praise on you because you do the same thing to him. You’re a raging narcissist in love with a fellow narcissist. That is no longer news. But I’m sure his idol will be burping up a series of glowing tweets about him.
“I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office.”
Finally an admission of why he likes Trump – it lines his pockets. The rest is his usual bouillabaisse of next-level idiocy.
Geez this man really needs help. By the way, small gossip about his biz: I am a footwear designer and know many people who work for his footwear brand with adidas, he is always having a high turn over, designers work for 3 months the quit. I was approached by a recruiter and the headquarters are in his new place in Wyoming…..say what? No thanks. No offense to Wyoming but most designers are based in big cities like NYC, LA, Chicago, etc because it’s easier to travel and not have to connect through 5 cities to get to do development. But anyhow the main reason they are always hiring is because this category / division is bonkers and Kanye is not easy to work for. I declined the interview.
What 4 billion dollar company?…he must be managed by Kris now inflating numbers.
This is when I actually feel for Kim. Get out now!