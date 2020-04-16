Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas did a PDA walk in Venice, CA with matching masks

Ben Affleck and quarantine partner Ana de Armas take a sunset stroll in LA
To be clear this isn’t the first time Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been photographed out with masks on. They were seen in masks last week, but we didn’t have access to those pictures. You can see those on JustJared. We were talking about Ben and Ana on our Zoom chat last night. Most people do not get them at all and think Ana is too young for Ben, although a few see how Ben can be charming. At least one person on our call still thinks they’re not a real couple because they’re too demonstrative. I don’t get that perspective at all. My friend Z said that it was gross that Ana and Ben have been constantly touching each other’s faces on these walks, especially because they’re picking up dog poop! I didn’t even think about that and she’s right about how gross it is.

These two can’t keep their hands off each other though, look at this move where Ana is holding his hand, grabbing his arm with her other hand, and smiling at the camera. Also do you think she’s the one who bought them the masks? I do, because they’re matchy. Ana’s seeksucker black check print dress is by Ganni and you can get it for $213 on ShopBop. (I got those details from Daily Mail, I wouldn’t have been able to find this dress on my own, but I did find it cheaper than their link.)

Ben Affleck takes a sunset stroll with his lovely quarantine partner Ana de Armas

They might be in Venice, CA because Ana moved there. She was looking at a house in Venice Beach last month, although I can’t confirm that she moved. Ben isn’t spending all his time holed up with Ana with occasional breaks to walk the dogs and demonstrate their love. He and Matt Damon held an online celebrity charity poker tournament that raised a whopping $1.75 million for Feeding America. That’s incredible and good for them. Matt Damon is currently isolating in a small Irish town, where he was stuck after filming wrapped on his Ridley Scott film The Last Duel. His wife, daughters and dogs are with him though.

Oh and did you hear that Ana de Armas blocked one of her fan accounts, Ana de Armas updates, on Twitter? I think this post is the one that prompted her to do that.

Ben Affleck and quarantine partner Ana de Armas take a sunset stroll in LA

Ben Affleck and quarantine partner Ana de Armas take a sunset stroll in LA

Ben Affleck takes a sunset stroll with his lovely quarantine partner Ana de Armas

photos credit: Backgrid

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas did a PDA walk in Venice, CA with matching masks”

  1. MrsBanjo says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:42 am

    Goddamn, they’re exhausting.

    Reply
  2. Sofia says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Venice? I thought they were in the US? How are they able to travel?

    Or have they been in the US all this time and I’m being very wrong?

    Reply
  3. SilentStar says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:47 am

    It looks like they’ve been practising “showing happy emotions with masks on” in front of a mirror together. I have literally never seen Ben’s face do that without a mask on.

    Reply
  4. Darla says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:50 am

    That dress would be so cute without the bottom flounce. Make it a good deal shorter and that is a dress I would buy for sure. But as is, fug.

    Reply
  5. Léna says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Ugh, I don’t know, just delay those PR moves until the summer at least !! It’s getting annoying

    Reply
  6. Greta says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:56 am

    They’re ridiculous. I really don’t get their daily pap walks in the middle of a bloody pandemic! It looks bad, I don’t like Affleck, and didn’t know much about Ana before all this, but their performative love nonsense has put me off her too.

    Jennifer Garner is another one that needs to stop her daily walks. I get that she has kids and animals, and being cooped up can’t be fun, but it just looks like they’re doing silly competing daily pap walks during a pandemic! Stay home. They’re all ridiculous.

    Reply
  7. Brinibini says:
    April 16, 2020 at 11:04 am

    She blocked two of her fan accounts. There are other fan accounts that are also tired of her pandemic pap strolls and are calling her out, so I guess that they will be blocked next. Girl can’t handle the truth.
    You know it’s bad if your own fans are tired of your shit.

    Reply
  8. Ninks says:
    April 16, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Honestly these daily pap strolls and the fan account being 1000% done with them are hilarious.

    That and Irish Twitter’s sheer amusement with Matt Damon going native in Dalkey are the most entertaining things about this whole lockdown.

    Reply
  9. albalilium says:
    April 16, 2020 at 11:17 am

    That dress is awful, looks like a tablecloth. Cute dogs though.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment