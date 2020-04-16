Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas did a PDA walk in Venice, CA with matching masks

To be clear this isn’t the first time Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been photographed out with masks on. They were seen in masks last week, but we didn’t have access to those pictures. You can see those on JustJared. We were talking about Ben and Ana on our Zoom chat last night. Most people do not get them at all and think Ana is too young for Ben, although a few see how Ben can be charming. At least one person on our call still thinks they’re not a real couple because they’re too demonstrative. I don’t get that perspective at all. My friend Z said that it was gross that Ana and Ben have been constantly touching each other’s faces on these walks, especially because they’re picking up dog poop! I didn’t even think about that and she’s right about how gross it is.
These two can’t keep their hands off each other though, look at this move where Ana is holding his hand, grabbing his arm with her other hand, and smiling at the camera. Also do you think she’s the one who bought them the masks? I do, because they’re matchy. Ana’s seeksucker black check print dress is by Ganni and you can get it for $213 on ShopBop. (I got those details from Daily Mail, I wouldn’t have been able to find this dress on my own, but I did find it cheaper than their link.)
They might be in Venice, CA because Ana moved there. She was looking at a house in Venice Beach last month, although I can’t confirm that she moved. Ben isn’t spending all his time holed up with Ana with occasional breaks to walk the dogs and demonstrate their love. He and Matt Damon held an online celebrity charity poker tournament that raised a whopping $1.75 million for Feeding America. That’s incredible and good for them. Matt Damon is currently isolating in a small Irish town, where he was stuck after filming wrapped on his Ridley Scott film The Last Duel. His wife, daughters and dogs are with him though.
Oh and did you hear that Ana de Armas blocked one of her fan accounts, Ana de Armas updates, on Twitter? I think this post is the one that prompted her to do that.
Goddamn, they’re exhausting.
Venice? I thought they were in the US? How are they able to travel?
Or have they been in the US all this time and I’m being very wrong?
Venice, California.
Venice Beach, CA
Venice Beach, California. 🙂 Not far from Santa Monica.
Blocking that fan account is amateur hour. She blocked more than one apparently! Now everyone knows you are bothered and worried about the reaction to paparazzi walks. The twitter reaction no less! Mute, don’t block! Where are her people?!?
Venice, California. It’s a coastal town in the Los Angeles area.
These two are ridiculous. I can’t imagine needing attention like this. They’re always hanging all over each other and smiling right at the paparazzi.
They were probably in the Venice neighborhood of LA.
I’ll fix the title. I’ve been to Venice Beach so I thought that was obvious, but I will add it.
Okay thank you all! I’m just very dumb and bad at geography!
Never mind, already answered
It looks like they’ve been practising “showing happy emotions with masks on” in front of a mirror together. I have literally never seen Ben’s face do that without a mask on.
Lol so true!!
That dress would be so cute without the bottom flounce. Make it a good deal shorter and that is a dress I would buy for sure. But as is, fug.
Ugh, I don’t know, just delay those PR moves until the summer at least !! It’s getting annoying
She has no time to waste. She was supposed to already be famous with her Bond movie by now.
They’re ridiculous. I really don’t get their daily pap walks in the middle of a bloody pandemic! It looks bad, I don’t like Affleck, and didn’t know much about Ana before all this, but their performative love nonsense has put me off her too.
Jennifer Garner is another one that needs to stop her daily walks. I get that she has kids and animals, and being cooped up can’t be fun, but it just looks like they’re doing silly competing daily pap walks during a pandemic! Stay home. They’re all ridiculous.
She blocked two of her fan accounts. There are other fan accounts that are also tired of her pandemic pap strolls and are calling her out, so I guess that they will be blocked next. Girl can’t handle the truth.
You know it’s bad if your own fans are tired of your shit.
Who cares?
It was definitely a bad look. Streisand effect. Shows you she’s searching herself and can be petty. Mute them. Blocking your fans has no upsides.
Honestly these daily pap strolls and the fan account being 1000% done with them are hilarious.
That and Irish Twitter’s sheer amusement with Matt Damon going native in Dalkey are the most entertaining things about this whole lockdown.
That dress is awful, looks like a tablecloth. Cute dogs though.