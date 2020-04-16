Prince William opened an NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link today

I knew there would be a Benny Hill-esque scramble to get in today’s newscycle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. I’m only half-way joking – while I believe that Prince William had probably scheduled this “event” days in advance, he was probably extra-happy that he managed to get this appearance in on the same day we’re talking about Prince Harry’s Zoom call with WellChild and Harry and Meghan’s volunteer work with Project Angel Food. So what was William’s big event?

Prince William joked about the deadly coronavirus outbreak during a royal visit to Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse in Ireland on Tuesday https://t.co/chcqqO0OdK pic.twitter.com/ygyELE1ous — TIME (@TIME) March 4, 2020

Whoops, wrong thing! Today, William opened a new NHS facility, Nightingale Hospital, via video link. The workers stood six feet apart as William’s face was projected on a wall and he officially opened the hospital:

Thank you to HRH The Duke of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal, @MattHancock, Sir Simon Stevens from @NHSEngland and @andy4wm for opening the hospital this morning. Our colleagues and partners are very grateful for your messages of support. pic.twitter.com/8Oz7OC6Wzx — NHS Nightingale Birmingham (@NightingaleBham) April 16, 2020

Prince Charles also did a hospital-opening while he was in quarantine in Scotland, so William isn’t the first. I’ll say something nice: I appreciate the fact that William dressed up in a smart suit to open the hospital remotely, like he would have dressed up had he been there in person. I do wonder if he’s wearing pants though!

“I can’t congratulate and thank all of you enough for all of your hard work in putting this together. It’s a herculean effort and you should be, rightly, very proud of what you’ve achieved. Thank you for everything you’ve done.” @NightingaleBham 📸@KensingtonRoyal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mA4SdeNDUO — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) April 16, 2020