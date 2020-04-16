Prince William opened an NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link today

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Ambulance Service during the Coronavirus crisis!

I knew there would be a Benny Hill-esque scramble to get in today’s newscycle for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. I’m only half-way joking – while I believe that Prince William had probably scheduled this “event” days in advance, he was probably extra-happy that he managed to get this appearance in on the same day we’re talking about Prince Harry’s Zoom call with WellChild and Harry and Meghan’s volunteer work with Project Angel Food. So what was William’s big event?

Whoops, wrong thing! Today, William opened a new NHS facility, Nightingale Hospital, via video link. The workers stood six feet apart as William’s face was projected on a wall and he officially opened the hospital:

Prince Charles also did a hospital-opening while he was in quarantine in Scotland, so William isn’t the first. I’ll say something nice: I appreciate the fact that William dressed up in a smart suit to open the hospital remotely, like he would have dressed up had he been there in person. I do wonder if he’s wearing pants though!

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland - Day 3 Galway

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

29 Responses to “Prince William opened an NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link today”

  1. Mtec says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:07 am

    Why go to the trouble of standing 6 ft apart to then go and sit shoulder to shoulder in a even smaller space? Doesn’t seem like the staff thought that out very much. But, nevertheless, congrats to them. Hope they have enough PPE for their staff to use the proper/safe way.

  2. Silas says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:07 am

    This is good. It’s what he’s supposed to be doing.

    It’s strange to read the word “grateful.” William does so little to help others and has no expertise or gravitas but he’s treated as if he’s important when people are really responding to the title. William as a person brings very little to the table. He’s just a representative of a title.

    • HMC says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:17 am

      As a healthcare worker in NY, I am grateful for messages of support. The nightly claps and cheers never cease to choke me up a bit, even still. So there’s that.

      William was super lucky he was able to pull this off today of all days. God forbid any attention is focused on anyone else but him. Can’t wait for Keenly Unable’s “big” project today.

    • one of the Marys says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:36 am

      @Silas You summed up my thoughts exactly

  3. Ali says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:08 am

    I figure out why William looks so bad.

    It’s the angle of the webcam.

    • Harla says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:17 am

      I was just thinking that who ever is setting this up needs to find a different angle, this one is doing him no favors.

    • damejudi says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:27 am

      The angle of the webcam is bad. Even I know to do it better for FaceTime or Zoom calls.

      But in addition, it looks like there’s something wrong with his jaw. With his teeth together or what I think dentists call his “bite”, it looks misaligned.

      Maybe that’s part of why he looks so petulant all the time. Any dental professionals out there?

    • Becks1 says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:49 am

      This is what he should be doing, so good for him. But agreed, he needs help with the angle of his camera lol.

    • Livvers says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:51 am

      It’s so bizarre to me that they don’t have _any_ employees who can tell him about elevating his laptop for video calls.

      Reply
  4. Noki says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:08 am

    That’s nice of him.
    OAN: I have seen a whole family drastically decline in looks like the Windsors. They all were so good looking, the pictures of Princes CHarles, Andrew and Edward when they were young all so handsome and Princess had such a unique retro look. And now William and Harry, they decline so quickly.

  5. Züri says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:09 am

    I forget who started this, but all I could think was “ginormous Penis with Teeth coming at ya” at the sight of his mug on that large screen.

    • Silas says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:13 am

      Someone said yesterday that William looked like the potato filter.

      Someone also said this yesterday and I think it may be true. Is William getting hairplugs?

    • Andrew’s Nemesis says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:16 am

      @Zuri That was I, and I regret it – when I see him, my vision is obscured by a giant c*ck.

  6. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Good. This is the kind of thing W&K need to be doing. More of this, please.

  7. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:14 am

    A grinning Penis With Teeth. What a terrifying prospect for the halt and the lame.

  8. RoyalBlue says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Yes he jumped in quickly there. Tomorrow look out for the Cambridges delivering food to the needy. Oh sorry Eugenie and Harry already did that. Look out for him climbing in the helicopter and flying off to deliver food. Yea, that will hit the right note.

  9. EbonyS says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:30 am

    He dressed up, “opened” up a hospital via video link, and thanked NHS workers, which my aunt falls under and I’m petrified for her safety in this pandemic.

    And the comments are about how he’s ugly, looks like a “penis with teeth“, and something something Kate Sucks when she has nothing to do with this event.

    Maybe it’s the isolation. Maybe it’s the worry for my family members (mom included) who work in healthcare, but damn y’all.

    • Linda says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:50 am

      @Ebonys
      I am so sorry Ebonys, praying your family pulls through.

    • Sid says:
      April 16, 2020 at 10:51 am

      Good thoughts to your aunt Ebony. I hear you. My younger cousin is a nurse practitioner in New York City and a pediatric cancer survivor, so I am really worried for her.

      As for the general comments about William, I think he has just built up so much negativity around him and combined with the constant attacks from British media and so many other internet forums on the Sussexes for breathing, a lot of posters just don’t feel like giving him (and the trolls that try and post here) any grace. Not nice, but there is that warning from the comedian Monique about clownery.

  10. M Narang says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:32 am

    My take is that British government has completely messed up its response to COVID-19. Over 98,000 Brits are infected with over 12,000 have died so like clockwork, a Royal is trotted out to do some PR so it looks like government is doing something. Also where is the PPE?

  11. girl_ninja says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:35 am

    Woof.

  12. Sam says:
    April 16, 2020 at 10:50 am

    F’ off Will.

  13. Harper says:
    April 16, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Yikes. The oversized projection of Wills’ head and the at-attention stance of the minions listening gives me dystopian bad guy vibes. He looks like the evil Imperial emperor in a Star Wars universe ordering some innocent planet to be blown up.

    But maybe that’s what the photographer thought too and framed it on purpose. If so, kudos for the great shot.

  14. ABritGuest says:
    April 16, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Good job Wills.

  15. Catherine says:
    April 16, 2020 at 11:12 am

    “I wonder if he’s wearing pants?” 😂🤣😂🤣😂 can’t unsee it now

