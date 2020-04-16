Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner went on a Passover holiday to New Jersey

Yesterday, I had to drop off some groceries at my mom’s assisted living facility. In many states around the country, governors have ordered “no one in or out” of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with obvious exceptions for employees and essential workers. So when I dropped off the groceries, I wasn’t even allowed to take one step into the facility. I wore a mask and I handed the groceries off to a mask-and-glove-wearing employee. It was next-level pandemic dystopia. But it is what it is and I’m glad that there are so many facilities taking those precautions. One would hope that people in the Trump administration would at least adhere to the bare-bones daily restrictions at state and federal levels too. Not so much, clearly. Ivanka Trump decided she was bored with Washington and decided to take a Passover jaunt to the Trump family property in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s eldest daughter and a senior White House adviser, has positioned herself as one of the leaders of the administration’s economic relief efforts and one of its most vocal advocates of social distancing.
“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” Ms. Trump said in a video she posted online, encouraging Americans to follow federal guidelines about social distancing, which suggests that people stay at least six feet apart. “Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread.”
But Ms. Trump herself has not followed the federal guidelines advising against discretionary travel, leaving Washington for another one of her family’s homes, even as she has publicly thanked people for self-quarantining. And effective April 1, the city of Washington issued a stay-at-home order for all residents unless they are performing essential activities. Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom.
A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Kushner returned to the White House, where he has been helping marshal the forces of government for the war his father-in-law says he is waging against the coronavirus. Ms. Trump has continued to work from Bedminster, taking calls and spending time there with her children, the people said.
Ms. Trump has told people that the club is currently shut down, making it more socially distant than her mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, where she had been spotted running on occasion in Rock Creek Park.
I have not been one of those people wishing a deadly virus on my enemies. I feel like that’s really bad karma, and I simply don’t want that energy in my life. As soon as you wish that on someone, I feel like the negativity comes back on you three-fold. So I’ll just say that Ivanka and Jared are completely disgusting people and they should be deeply ashamed of themselves. I know they aren’t ashamed though. She’ll baby-whisper fascistically and he’ll squeak like a prepubescent boy all of their reasons for traveling hundreds of miles for no f–king reason other than they felt like a little golf club holiday in the middle of a global pandemic. I don’t actually have words for how horrible and vomitous I find them.
I’m lost for words.
I’m not. Just none of my words are appropriate in polite company.
Princess Nagini does NOT just pile her kids in a car and drive to NJ. The live-in nannies have to go too. And the Secret Service detail. And probably a few White House staffers and whoever is taking all the photos of her. A government plane, at our expense, was most likely used for this. And we must pay for that Secret Service detail’s lodging and meals at that Trump property, all of which illegally and unethically goes right into her greedy pocket. The same with the staff she dragged there. And instead of self-distancing, she’s exposing the facility staff to her and her germs and SHE partied with numerous infected people at Mar a Lago. She is one greedy, selfish monster
You are 100% correct. THeir behavior is obscene I do not have the capacity to describe my disgust with these two. They are reprehensible.
Thank you for highlighting this.
Yes, it was obscene but totally in line with the behavior of their cult. There was a Maga protest in Michigan yesterday complete with Confederate flags protesting stay at home order. This is on brand not hypocrisy.
Be patient. I know it’s hard but their time is rapidly coming. When he loses he will have to fend off the cases in SDNY (where he is Individual 1) He WILL turn on them to save themselves & it will be glorious to watch. Imagine the carnage. Jared, on the other hand has been playing a v v dangerous game w/Saudis & Qataris (who hate each other almost as much as they hate Jews) he has been playing them off one another & when he no longer has a card to play, he will need to find a v v good hiding place. There is no need to wish ill upon such despicable people, their own actions are doing all the dirty work for you.
How is it no one in the Trump family has caught Covid-19? They go about as if there’s no worry. Is the virus avoiding them or something?
It might do the country good for them to get it – I can’t see this govt taking things seriously, even when minor players like Rand Paul get diagnosed with it.
We can still hope . Or pray. Or cross our fingers.
I honestly believe she had it. Back in early March, she stuck herself into several photo ops with some foreign dignitaries from Brazil and Australia, who just days later revealed they had it. She then partied at Mar a Lago at Kim Guilfoyle’s birthday party and it was later revealed that several at the party had the virus. The White House then announced she would be working at home. When she did return more than 2 weeks later in that 1980s era blue flight attendant uniform, they announced that she had just tested negative so she could return to work. No statement on whether she was tested BEFORE she started working at home.
Sean…
OMG!! Your comment was gold!! So the virus is avoiding the Trumps??, Even a deadly virus is scare of them!! LOL!! 😂😂😂😂
Those pictures of them show they’re getting the faces they deserve as they age. Can’t botox the evil away, I guess.
I was thinking the same thing.
I’ve heard anyone meeting Trump must take a coronavirus test first, so he doesn’t get it. The tests that ordinary Americans can’t get easily bc he de-funded the drive-through testing centers. He also de-funded W.H.O, (world health org.) For not acting soon enough to the virus (scapegoating them for his own deadly delays and bungling). So that’s how an oligarchy/ dictatorship works.
As with Trump it’s “Do as I say not as I do”. Karma will eventually catch up.
In Scotland the actual chief medical officer (!!!) went on a family trip to her second home, twice. She resigned – which is the very least she could do.
Nothing will prevent the Trumps and their entire vile family from doing whatever the hell they want with no repercussions, so his barely registers on what will surprise me about them now. I’m just crossing everything that your country gets behind Biden in November.
I still can’t get over how she & her husband are Trump’s “senior advisors”. What is she advising him on exactly? I’m in Canada, no I have no say in the matter, but America, please use your vote and kick them all out!!! What a farce.