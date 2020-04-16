Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner went on a Passover holiday to New Jersey

Yesterday, I had to drop off some groceries at my mom’s assisted living facility. In many states around the country, governors have ordered “no one in or out” of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with obvious exceptions for employees and essential workers. So when I dropped off the groceries, I wasn’t even allowed to take one step into the facility. I wore a mask and I handed the groceries off to a mask-and-glove-wearing employee. It was next-level pandemic dystopia. But it is what it is and I’m glad that there are so many facilities taking those precautions. One would hope that people in the Trump administration would at least adhere to the bare-bones daily restrictions at state and federal levels too. Not so much, clearly. Ivanka Trump decided she was bored with Washington and decided to take a Passover jaunt to the Trump family property in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s eldest daughter and a senior White House adviser, has positioned herself as one of the leaders of the administration’s economic relief efforts and one of its most vocal advocates of social distancing. “Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” Ms. Trump said in a video she posted online, encouraging Americans to follow federal guidelines about social distancing, which suggests that people stay at least six feet apart. “Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread.” But Ms. Trump herself has not followed the federal guidelines advising against discretionary travel, leaving Washington for another one of her family’s homes, even as she has publicly thanked people for self-quarantining. And effective April 1, the city of Washington issued a stay-at-home order for all residents unless they are performing essential activities. Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who is also a senior White House adviser, traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover this month, according to two people with knowledge of their travel plans, even as seders across the country were canceled and families gathered remotely over apps like Zoom. A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. Kushner returned to the White House, where he has been helping marshal the forces of government for the war his father-in-law says he is waging against the coronavirus. Ms. Trump has continued to work from Bedminster, taking calls and spending time there with her children, the people said. Ms. Trump has told people that the club is currently shut down, making it more socially distant than her mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, where she had been spotted running on occasion in Rock Creek Park.

[From The New York Times]

I have not been one of those people wishing a deadly virus on my enemies. I feel like that’s really bad karma, and I simply don’t want that energy in my life. As soon as you wish that on someone, I feel like the negativity comes back on you three-fold. So I’ll just say that Ivanka and Jared are completely disgusting people and they should be deeply ashamed of themselves. I know they aren’t ashamed though. She’ll baby-whisper fascistically and he’ll squeak like a prepubescent boy all of their reasons for traveling hundreds of miles for no f–king reason other than they felt like a little golf club holiday in the middle of a global pandemic. I don’t actually have words for how horrible and vomitous I find them.