The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are volunteering with Project Angel Food in LA

I just giggled to myself trying to think of some way a certain keen couple would try to compete with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex today now that several wholesome stories have come out about what Harry and Meghan have been doing in LA. Not only did Harry do a Zoom chat to raise awareness (and funds) for WellChild, but it also turns out that Harry and Meghan have been volunteering at Project Angel Food. What do you mean? They aren’t just sitting around, telling people that they’re keen?!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are wasting no time in starting to volunteer in their new city of residence. ET confirms the couple joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals on Wednesday in West Hollywood, California, to 20 clients living with critical illnesses.
Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, said he was thrilled with Harry and Meghan’s decision to work with the organization. Ayoub said the couple first volunteered on Easter Sunday, delivering non-perishable meals, and asked to volunteer again on Wednesday.
“They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload,” Ayoub said. The couple adhered to the current social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, gloves, and keeping a distance of six feet or more.
“I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population,” Ayoub shared. “Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60.”
The generous volunteer work comes at an important time for Project Angel Food — which prepares, and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses. With the COVID-19 pandemic, 400 new people have signed up to receive meals from the organization. The charity currently serves 1600 meals a day, which will now rise to 2000.
Meghan especially seems like one of her big “issues” is food insecurity and hunger. It was a big deal that her first big project as a royal was a cookbook benefiting a community kitchen for a vulnerable population. And now that she’s back on her home turf, she and Harry are getting out there in the field and volunteering. The Daily Mirror had an interview with an elderly man who met them when they delivered a meal to his apartment. He said, “They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans… I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them. If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara.”
Also: the Struggle Daily Mail is trying to make this story into a thing – they claim that Harry and Meghan are distraught at having to cancel their big, fancy, A-list birthday party for Archie. Everything is being canceled and I doubt Harry and Meghan are worried about it.
My friend does Meals on Wheels in Toronto and it is really impossible work.
I am glad to hear this positive story.
This is so nice of them and I think this is part of why Meghan wasn’t fully happy as a royal. She wants to be more hands on and engage in concrete actions. She doesn’t talk about big overarching plans to be keen and how she is coming up with a prize that will change science or whatever. She sees a need and she steps in to fill it. People are hungry, the charity that normally feeds them is overwhelmed, and she sees that is something she and Harry can do – help deliver food.
I also bet that now this organization will see an uptick in donations.
I think you are right, they are both people of action. It must have been so frustrating for them to deal with all the bs of the royal family.
Watching this all play out is so frustrating too. It all was such a waste for the royal family. It seems like everything in the news today is like that, dumb people in charge making dumb decisions. It is so depressing.
I hope that the charities they are highlighting see an uptick in donations. That would be a positive in all this nonsense.
I love the elderly man who would have worn his tiara what a fabulous comment！
That comment made my day!
Me too!
It’s nice we don’t get articles from the Sussexes about how they’re “planning” to do something or how “keen” they are or a bunch of word salads with no meanings.
They just do it and we often find out after it’s done.
Good people, these two. It will be interesting to see where they end up living-US and Canada?; one or the other?-and what they do with their volunteer time when they finally settle.
Delivering food is very hands’ on and I hope they continue to be involved with work that allows them to interact face-to-face with the beneficiaries of their volunteer efforts.
Sounds as if Security is isolating with them as a household unit. Makes sense.
This is good of them to help.
This, in my opinion, is more helpful than dozens of whatever zoom charity chat calls……I am not surprised Meghan is involved here……….she is a doer!!!
William must be so proud of his brother and sister-in-law!