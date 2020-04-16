The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are volunteering with Project Angel Food in LA

I just giggled to myself trying to think of some way a certain keen couple would try to compete with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex today now that several wholesome stories have come out about what Harry and Meghan have been doing in LA. Not only did Harry do a Zoom chat to raise awareness (and funds) for WellChild, but it also turns out that Harry and Meghan have been volunteering at Project Angel Food. What do you mean? They aren’t just sitting around, telling people that they’re keen?!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are wasting no time in starting to volunteer in their new city of residence. ET confirms the couple joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals on Wednesday in West Hollywood, California, to 20 clients living with critical illnesses. Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, said he was thrilled with Harry and Meghan’s decision to work with the organization. Ayoub said the couple first volunteered on Easter Sunday, delivering non-perishable meals, and asked to volunteer again on Wednesday. “They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload,” Ayoub said. The couple adhered to the current social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, gloves, and keeping a distance of six feet or more. “I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population,” Ayoub shared. “Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60.” The generous volunteer work comes at an important time for Project Angel Food — which prepares, and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses. With the COVID-19 pandemic, 400 new people have signed up to receive meals from the organization. The charity currently serves 1600 meals a day, which will now rise to 2000.

[From ET]

Meghan especially seems like one of her big “issues” is food insecurity and hunger. It was a big deal that her first big project as a royal was a cookbook benefiting a community kitchen for a vulnerable population. And now that she’s back on her home turf, she and Harry are getting out there in the field and volunteering. The Daily Mirror had an interview with an elderly man who met them when they delivered a meal to his apartment. He said, “They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans… I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them. If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara.”

Also: the Struggle Daily Mail is trying to make this story into a thing – they claim that Harry and Meghan are distraught at having to cancel their big, fancy, A-list birthday party for Archie. Everything is being canceled and I doubt Harry and Meghan are worried about it.