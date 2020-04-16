Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James free-dress giveaway blew up in her face

On April 2nd, Reese Witherspoon’s Southern lifestyle label Draper James made a nice offer: a free Draper James dress to any teacher who applied. When I heard of that deal, I thought it sounded kind of silly (a free dress in the middle of a pandemic, really?), but I guess I underestimated the fact that there are many teachers who would simply like a cute, free dress. So, long story short, almost one million teachers filled out the application, which included not only their personal information (name, address) but also some kind of proof that they were a teacher (in most cases, a photo of their school badge or school ID). The problem was that Reese and the Draper James team also underestimated teachers’ desire for a cute free dress. They were only planning on giving away about 250 dresses. Again, they got a million applications.
Reese Witherspoon‘s fashion brand Draper James announced it would be gifting free dresses to teachers to thank them for their tireless efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Education professionals were directed to an online application form with a deadline, and told that “winners” would be notified the following week and sent their dresses “while supplies last.” But while Draper James’ initial announcement was well-intentioned and met with much fanfare, the 30-person company — which had planned to distribute 250 dresses in total — seemed to have underestimated just how many teachers would take them up on the offer. There are more than three million public school teachers in the US alone.
According to the New York Times, “the application form crashed almost immediately. Just days after the original Instagram post appeared, it had been viewed more than 400,000 times. Teachers were emailing one another and sharing it online. By the close of the application period, Draper James had almost one million applications — which was approximately seven times the total number of dresses they had sold in 2019.”
Now, teachers who assumed they were entering a giveaway rather than a raffle — and who had to share photos of their school IDs and their work email addresses in order to apply — are sharing their frustration on social media. “Out of 535 teachers on a social media page on FB, not even one got a free @draperjames dress! What in the what??,” one person tweeted. “All of us received codes for either 20-30% off codes. Can’t even afford the dresses with a discount! Great marketing ploy!🤪🤷♀️”
“We felt like we moved too quickly and didn’t anticipate the volume of the response,” Draper James’ senior vice president for brand marketing and creative, Marissa Cooley, told the Times. “We were really overwhelmed. It was way more volume than the company had ever seen. We expected the single digit thousands.”
According to the publication, applicants received a follow-up email from Draper James last weekend, stating that the brand had made a donation to an organization supplying teachers and students with school necessities. The company added that it was “actively working on expanding our offerings, both internally and with outside retail partners who were also inspired by your stories and want to join in honoring your community, and we ask for your patience while we organize this effort.”
I would hope – and I sincerely mean this – that Reese Witherspoon understands that she needs to pay out of pocket to manufacture hundreds of thousands of Draper James dresses in a short time so that most of these teachers can get a free dress. I’m not saying that every teacher who applied should absolutely get a new dress, but Reese should aim for half. She should aim for 400K to 500K dresses given away. I think that’s completely reasonable, given the outpouring of interest in this giveaway. I really, really hope that Reese and her people won’t just act like this was all some misunderstanding and that of course she will only give away 250 dresses, sorry not sorry. She wanted a good PR hit and it blew up in her face. Time to make it right, Reese!
We were so excited to reward 250 teachers across the United States with a free dress. We love educators all over the world for what they do everyday, but especially right now. See our Stories to see how teachers are navigating the world of remote learning. Email us at djlovesteachers@draperjames.com to share your stories with us.
I’m sure Reese meant well but 250 dresses is a ridiculously small number.
Seriously? They were only planning on giving away 250 dresses? Who was advising them? That seems very naive.
Yeah this blew up fast and it makes me scratch my head because……what did she think was going to happen? Draper James promoted it on their Instagram. I think Today or GMA did a bit on the giveaway. It was all over FB. etc. they thought they were going to get 250 responses?
Like, I can understand that she didn’t expect to give away a million dresses, but you would think that would have been considered BEFORE announcing this.
250 is a reasonable number for a small company.
Perhaps people should be more understanding.
Ali, if they started this saying they’d give away 250 we’d all understand. Instead they lied and got everyone’s personal information.
They didn’t lie, they made a very poor judgement and created a PR nightmare. If the dresses are so expensive as you state below, they didn’t invent this whole thing to get the personal information of a million teachers who can’t afford their dresses. It was a mistake. A bad one. But a lie?
I agree, and I think almost anyone would agree that 250 is reasonable. Unfortunately they failed to set expectations correctly – both that there were so few and that it wasn’t guaranteed that applicants would get one -which is the issue here. Had they made that clear they would not be in this mess.
If she only offered to teachers in one city, 250 might be reasonable.
But the company suckered hundreds of thousands of people to give personal information so the company can increase their mailing list, and sell their information. Frankly, it’s disgusting.
I will be appalled if RW does not personally spend to make sure most of these teachers get a fancy, only rich women can afford it, dress.
RW isn’t stupid. She just didn’t think a million people would complain and give her some incredibly bad publicity.
Taking advantage of teachers, offering them a gift then gaslighting them
Draper James is a disgusting organization.
Agreed. Even if they could produce and ship them to teachers at $10 each, it would probably be enough to bankrupt her company. She promotes it quite a bit, but I believe there are only 3-4 stores and an online shop. The one in Nashville does a nice business, but it’s small like a boutique. This isn’t Nordstrom.
That being said, they could have splashed up their PR a bit and said something like “our plan was to give away 250 dresses, but because of the incredibly high interest, we will be giving away 2500.”
I signed up for this. It said we’d get a free dress. Then there was an email saying we’d get a 30% off code. Then there was an email saying they gave away 250, yes only 250 dresses, and a discount code for 20%. It just got worse and worse. Even if they fit a high response, they only gave away 250? And then they changed the discount. Plus the dresses are very expensive for a teachers salary. I hate her now. This wasn’t about helping teachers at all. Now I keep trying to get off her stupid email list as I’m getting emails about dresses I can’t afford.
I am a teacher and applied for the dress giveaway, as did many of my coworkers. Of course nobody I know got a dress. It was just all very misleading…we filled out this big form and it wasn’t until afterwards that we were told it was just a raffle for only 250 dresses. Instead of supporting teachers the whole thing ended up just being a time suck for a workforce who are already underpaid, overworked, and totally stressed with having to figure out how to learn a whole new set of online teaching skills on a dime!
Oh well, my business is events and now I have no business and no famous movie stars lining up to give me a free dress. And looks like we can both breathe because we’re here commenting, so there’s a lot worse stories out there right now. Personally if this went to anyone, it should have been nurses.
Darla – politely….I am sorry your events have been cancelled but your response to teachers is very dismissive. My work has not been cancelled, I work with at risk children who are highly impacted by school closures and have been working around the clock to make sure that they are connected with necessary resources (food, technology, well checks, WiFi etc…) which has involved interfacing with multiple government agencies in addition to learning how to lead instruction online with a glitchy, new platform. I am working more now that ever, 12 hour days or longer and this all while taking care of and supervising my own three children at home concurrently with these duties. Yes, absolutely nurses deserve to be recognized…but this is not a sum zero game. And yes…I am on this website reading and commenting…taking a few minutes each day to read some celebrity gossip as been a stress relief for me. I am sorry if you think my current situation doesn’t warrant an occasional break. These types of disrespectful attitudes towards teachers and the importance of their work – both in good times and bad – is beyond disheartening. No wonder the United Stares is experiencing a teacher shortage…
All it would have taken: “the first 250 applicants…”
I’m shocked no one thought of what could go wrong here and covered themselves, or their boss. Wow. So, I’m half about, man that was stupid. And then half of me is like, you’re beside yourself because you aren’t getting a dress and you gave your address? Okay, well, you gave your address. And if you got a dress, you’d still have given your address. I’d shrug. But then I learned by about 10 there’s no free in this life.
But Reese needs to hire some pros. Even a really good and experienced corporate copywriter would have seen this coming a mile away and added in a few words to easily prevent.
The company should have offered a free dress to the first 250 teachers who responded. Now they should give away as many dresses as possible, offer 50% off coupons to the rest of the applicants, offer an apology and make a donation to an education related charity.
Ya know this coronavirus thing has really made me re-evaluate celebrity culture.
I’ve always been a gossip hound but recently something inside of me has shifted subtly and all of a sudden I’m finding it kinda gross how people like Reese earn hundreds of millions of dollars for essentially doing what amounts to playing make-believe.
I think of our tiny country town and our sole supermarket running extending opening hours and offering free delivery to the elderly and our tiny district hospital and all of its tireless workers and you know what? Suddenly Im sickened and disgusted by the wage disparity between essential workers and Hollywood actors.
Reese, make good on your promise. Sheesh its the least you can do.
Reese is seriously photoshopped! Look at her upper arm! Fat stingy smug bitch! Just saying!
Is it really necessary to call her fat when she certainly isn’t fat? All promotional pictures are photoshopped.
The red hearts look like a coronavirus hot spots map.
hahaahaha, your comment is spot on!
Did they not do any basic research to determine how many teachers there actually are??
Everybody wants something for free. Especially in the times we’re in where finances may be scarce. While I agree they did not think through just how many teachers would be applying, how quickly and resolutely they handle this situation will determine if it blows up in their face. And people, let’s have some patience and understanding and not lead with anger and accusations. I may be naive, but I believe this simply got out of hand for them and it wasn’t just some shameful marketing ploy. If it turns out to be, then yes, anger and frustration is justifiable.
I think you’ve nailed it with your commentary on this dress debacle: she was trying to do something not out of pure disinterest but just because she wanted a PR hit. And that’s showing