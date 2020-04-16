“Cameron Diaz recently chatted about her quarantine/new mom life” links

Cameron Diaz’s quarantine life is not that different from new-parent life. [LaineyGossip]
Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson aren’t quarantining together. [JustJared]
Would you wear any of these H&M kaftans? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Would you spend your stimulus on a T-Rex costume? [Pajiba]
Michael Costello calls out his celebrity clients. [Dlisted]
Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix childcare! [Jezebel]
Jussie Smollett might have had a sexual relationship with one of his attackers? Lord, this story is shady AF. [Towleroad]
How in the world would a Teen Mom owe $850K in taxes? [Starcasm]
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is doing fashion shows in her closet. [RCFA]
I’m going to need a good caftan after all of this quarantine eating…
Yes to the H&M caftans. Wore one last year to see Lizzie that my 21 y O son just appropriated, lol. It was a jungle pattern. So comfy &cute wish I’d purchased 2. Jk but still. They’re fire