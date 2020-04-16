“Cameron Diaz recently chatted about her quarantine/new mom life” links
  April 16, 2020

  By Kaiser
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden leaving Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's engagement party

Cameron Diaz’s quarantine life is not that different from new-parent life. [LaineyGossip]
Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson aren’t quarantining together. [JustJared]
Would you wear any of these H&M kaftans? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Would you spend your stimulus on a T-Rex costume? [Pajiba]
Michael Costello calls out his celebrity clients. [Dlisted]
Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix childcare! [Jezebel]
Jussie Smollett might have had a sexual relationship with one of his attackers? Lord, this story is shady AF. [Towleroad]
How in the world would a Teen Mom owe $850K in taxes? [Starcasm]
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is doing fashion shows in her closet. [RCFA]

  1. JennyJenny says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    I’m going to need a good caftan after all of this quarantine eating…

  2. nicegirl says:
    April 16, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Yes to the H&M caftans. Wore one last year to see Lizzie that my 21 y O son just appropriated, lol. It was a jungle pattern. So comfy &cute wish I’d purchased 2. Jk but still. They’re fire

