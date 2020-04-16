Princess Anne’s message to younger royals: Don’t try to reinvent the wheel

Princess Anne covers the latest issue of Vanity Fair. While she did not pose for a Vanity Fair shoot, she did authorize this cover story and she gave Katie Nicholl an exclusive interview. But… but I thought no royal figure could do anything with magazines? No guest editing, no interviews, no glossy profiles? I guess it’s only against the rules when it’s Meghan. The VF cover story is to highlight Anne’s 70th birthday, which is coming up in August (she’s a Leo). Much of the piece is stuff we already know: Anne isn’t surrounded by “people,” she’s very normal, she does tons of events, she doesn’t have a stylist, she rewears clothes all the time, even if the pieces are decades old. She does her own makeup too and she’s “even known to fix her own tiara if necessary.” There’s one quote from Anne which is making the rounds, but the whole piece is worth a read – she’s an enjoyable character and arguably the least problematic of the Windsors. Some highlights:
She never eats while she’s working: “I think during the day, eating’s not really an issue.” An aide says she never stops for refreshments until her schedule is over.
On being caught on-camera enjoying a gossip session with world leaders dragging Donald Trump: “The princess was unhappy to be dragged into that particular story because she has always been careful not to be seen to be political in any way,” says a source. “She is also incredibly respectful, so any suggestion that she would laugh at anyone behind their backs was quite upsetting for her.”
On the youths: “I find it very difficult to understand why anybody gets sucked into screens and devices. Life’s too short, frankly. There’s more entertaining things to be done. I suppose that puts me in the real dinosaur range.”
Choosing to not give her children titles: “I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do.”
She had a happy time at boarding school, unlike Prince Charles: “My case was slightly different to my senior brother’s… I was ready to go to school. I had a governess and two friends and that was never going to be enough, really, so I was only too pleased to be sent off somewhere else. I think boarding school has been demonized by some when in fact it’s a very important aspect to have available and many children actually thrive in it. One of the other charities I got involved with was the Royal Wanstead Foundation, which is now the Royal National Children’s SpringBoard Foundation and takes children from chaotic homes and sends them to boarding schools. You only have to listen to them to realize that it’s absolutely transformed their lives.”
On fashion & buying British-made clothes: She says she recycles “because I’m quite mean. I still try and buy materials and have them made up because I just think that’s more fun. It also helps to support those who still manufacture in this country. We mustn’t forget we’ve got those skills, and there are still places that do a fantastic job. I very seldom buy anything which isn’t made in the U.K.,” she says, admitting a weakness for Harris Tweed. “It went through a phase when it was very fashionable. For me the point about it is that it looks exactly the same at the end of the day as it did at the beginning. Brilliant.”
If she wasn’t a princess, she would have liked to be an engineer. “The practicalities of how things work, I think, was always interesting as far as I was concerned. But I think it was a little bit early in the sort of scheme of things to have gone down that route.” Instead she has made a point of championing women in her role as patron of Women into Science and Engineering. “I’ve certainly enjoyed being part of trying to encourage more girls to look at engineering as a realistic career.”
A message to the younger royals: She worries that the younger generation of royals may be in too much of a hurry to change the royal family’s tried and tested approach when it comes to philanthropy. Describing herself as “the boring old fuddy-duddy at the back saying, ‘Don’t forget the basics.’ I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it? You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh, you did that?’ Or, ‘You went there?’ Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it a new way.’ And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.’”
Other items I couldn’t fit into these highlights: “She declines to identify herself as a feminist” and she is “deeply proud of her 50 years of work with Save the Children, for which she was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.” I think the feminist thing is a mostly generational and royal thing. She’s a nearly 70-year-old princess who would have preferred being an equestrian and an engineer. Of course she has no “need” for feminism. As for her message to the younger royals… I saw on Twitter that some of the Sussex Squad thought Anne was directing the comments at Meghan and Harry. But… the first people I thought of were William and Kate. William spent years bitching and moaning about not wanting to do the same boring, day-in and day-out royal work as Anne’s generation. William is the one trying to reinvent the wheel so he can do less work and have fewer expectations placed on him. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan would have been happy and eager to be the kind of working royals Anne speaks of. Only they were pushed out and exiled.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, cover courtesy of Vanity Fair.
I know a lot of folks here want to drink wine with Camilla but I’d drink whiskey with Anne any day of the week.
May I come too?
Yup, me too. I’ve no time for Camilla, though she has humanized her image with time and warmed people up. I just still detest the depth and degree of deception she was perfectly willing to carry out in order to fool Diana into marrying a man who was secretly “taken,” and then watch the poor girl just out of her teens embark on a life with a man who cared nothing about her and with whom she, Camilla, was deeply involved romantically. Anne is able to be real and royal at the same time, and she seems entirely comfortable with herself. I can’t imagine her perpetrating a deception of any sort on anyone, because she simply is who she is.
I’m there with you.
She advocates doing the same old same old “tried and true” approaches. So….how exactly is she a rebel now? Because she recycles her outfits?
As a member of a country of the British Commonwealth, BRF don’t look like me and don’t speak for or to me. My country was a built on the back of black yet ruled my a white minority government. BRF is like the bone china in the china closet, pretty but you walk by everyday .. useless. Sussexes I could relate too , the rest of BRF goodbye and good riddance
One of my friend’s is Young Anne’s doppelganger, it’s unsettling!
I find Anne amusing because she seems no-nonsense and hard working but also seems like a total snob and mean-girl?
Yep
Yeah, she’s a total snob and I think that comes across in the interview. I find her interesting but I don’t think she’s the nice one in the royal family.
double post!
All I can see when I look at pictures of young Anne is Sophie Hunter….and I just…
You’re so right! Wow.
I find she also has a Blake Lively look. But I definitely see the Sophie there too.
I see a little Jodie Comer, especially in the posted picture, in there too.
Omg, so true!
I totally disagree with her. You need new ideas and varied points of view. That’s what has kept society moving forward.
Okay I think I get what she means by the whole “reinventing the wheel” thing. She probably feels the younger royals are too invested in foundations and big projects they neglect the “bread and butter” engagements. I can see why she probably gets annoyed because she likes those engagements and realises that when she’s gone, those type of engagements will probably stop completely or be done rarely.
@Sofia – I agree with all that you say. I think she is also trying to make the point that Instagram cannot replace direct human contact at a village fete.
There are some things I admire about her and some things that make me just want to go up and flip her off…haha.
I can see her shading both couples, W&K for wanting the acclaim for doing nothing and H&M refusing to be less for W&K and working around the tabloids. In any event, good luck Charlotte, I don’t see Anne having much advice for her other than to “get on with it”.
Came here to say I fix my own tiara all alone too!
I know! Big deal! What’s so hard about fixing one’s tiara!
I get what she is saying but I think there is room and a way to balance both sides.
I respect Anne’s approach to her duties, her work with Save the Children& her Olympic record but she’s been as rude as her father to members of the public which people conveniently forget.
She’s also changed things herself, I read that the courtiers used to be aghast at her roughing it and having minimum staff during her Save the Children trips to countries in Africa etc.
The press think she’s shading the Sussexes but i can imagine her not being a fan of the big projects& openness with eg Heads Together. She probably thinks the focus should be on more bread& butter engagements not impact projects.
Interesting that there’s no outrage about ‘bad timing’ of this profile because of Covid& with her birthday still being a few months away..
Yes, it’s really interesting isn’t it?
What is the deal with Anne and her new husband? he is like beige wallpaper
“beige wallpaper” – that is exactly what the BRF likes the married-ins to be.
The comment about screens is so tone deaf. Yeah I’m sure if we were all able-bodied multi-millionaires with private jets, yachts and racehorses we’d find better things to do with our time than use screens too.
I also think that his message to the younger generation of royals: “Don’t try to reinvent the wheel” does not necessarily have a shadow against the Sussex but more towards the Cambridges because my I read her’s message as “charitable work and all the other traditional ceremonies of monarchy are part of the job and you have to agree to do it “. William and Kate clearly don’t like working, especially for this type of missions. William had skipping a commonwealth ceremony for a ski trip and also joking about the ridiculous garter ceremony. Kate had breaking a older tradition of Irish Guard for going a day her the hairdresser and for shooping.Preferring fancy events like Wimbledon and previews with celebrities. Without seeming to understand that it is these types of events that always refused to participated to do at any cost that keep the monarchy alive to a certain categories of the population.
This message to the “younger generation” of royals is such an oddly pointed statement. She knows it can only be two people, right? It’s not like it’s a generalized statement that could apply to many. It’s either “I’m criticizing what Will/Kate are doing” or “I’m criticizing what Harry/Meghan are doing.” That’s it. You couldn’t pay me to be in that family.
I think Anne is criticizing all: William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.
Criticizing all is how I took the article.