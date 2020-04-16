Prince Harry did a Zoom chat with WellChild parents of special needs kids

Prince Harry did a Zoom chat with some people from WellChild, one of his biggest patronages. He spoke to the WellChild CEO and parents of special needs children and the conversation was about how they’re all coping with the lockdown and the pandemic. This was obviously not posted to any of the Sussexes’ social media, because they don’t have any active social media at the moment. Instead, it seems like Harry authorized WellChild to post stuff about it, and WellChild also posted a nearly full YouTube video of the conversation:
Here are some selected portions of what Harry said to some of the parents:
On the positives of family time: “There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’ You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”
The strength of parents with special-need kids: “It’s very nice to see the familiar faces on here.” He went on to praise the families, calling them “super-parents” for their grace under such pressure. “The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible. You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days – I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!”
When he was asked how he was doing: “Not too bad. I think it’s certainly strange times — everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way. But the longer this goes on for, I imagine the harder it is for each and every one of you. It’s all about morale. If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, ‘Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?’ Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control and all of the sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things.”
On the increasing struggle to support vulnerable children during a pandemic: “This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you. I know that WellChild are doing everything they can to support you. Hopefully, through this video we can make it more clear and obvious to Government and everybody else that you are in the ‘vulnerable’ bracket and WellChild needs more help. It is really nice to see you all smiling and happy. Keep going, keep the morale up, keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon!”
I wonder who contacted whom? My guess is that Harry contacted WellChild, probably because he (like the Couple of Keenery) has been calling and checking in with his patronages and charities. And since he can’t host a fundraiser – no one can – he chose to do this Zoom chat to raise awareness and hopefully encourage people to support WellChild and vulnerable children.
Am I wrong for trying to peep Harry’s background? That doesn’t look like a Malibu beach house. It looks like Beverly Hills or Bel Air to me!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
But these people have to work!!! Why is he bugging them?! How selfish of him!
These are people who are at home with their families, no? Nice try with the trolling though.
Thank you. It would be nice if people would simply read beyond the headline or at least think about what they’ve read before commenting on articles about the Sussexes.
Exactly. He’s putting a spotlight so people can donate that Well Child needs.
Trolls got to troll.
I plan to add Well Child to the list of charities I am donating to this month.
I read that comment as sarcasm.
I think it’s sarcasm predicting future criticism.
Think he was chatting to parents at home that the charity supports no? I saw some being interviewed on BBC. Think the charity wants this out because they are struggling& may not be eligible for COVID government package.
Rota reporters suggested they would be dark for a while so this is a surprise. wonder if those complaining that Harry wasn’t being visible enough during this crisis are happy now but I am betting not lol.
I just read that Harry and Meghan have been quietly volunteering, delivering meals to at-risk citizens in West Hollywood.
Stop threadjacking.
Sorry.
I was trying to figure out the background too! All I got is that it looks like a kitchen lol
Its the same background from the Invictus games postponement video.
Meaning the Sussexes have been in the states longer than the royal reporters have known.
He really seems so much more natural than Unable doing these chats with people – much more engaging. I’m absolutely picturing him rolling around on the floor laughing with Archie, btw! Great visual.
Is that the same background that was in the Invictus cancellation video? If so, they got into LA waaay before the press knew about it since they were all claiming he made that video in Canada. Stealthy Sussexes.
that struck me about it too. He and William do something very similar, and Harry just comes off better. He seems more relaxed and like he’s doing this because he wants to, not because someone said “we need to do something so people can see you’re still working.” I think its pretty much true across the board though. Harry has his mother’s charisma and ease around people.
The room does look the same. Harpers Bazaar wrote: “On April 9, the Duke of Sussex dialed in to a Zoom chat from his home in Los Angeles to speak with mom-of-three Leanne Cooper and father-of-four Craig Hatch about some of the new hurdles they are facing during the COVID-19 crisis.” So, if this mag is to be considered somewhat reliable, we at can at least assume he was in California for the Invictus video, too.
I think its clear the invictus game video and this video is from the same place.
Who is Unable?
It’s early – I actually meant Cain of Cain and Unable.
Nice of him to do. I’ve said it yesterday that these calls can be a morale boost for these people.
I bet you they have a very mundane room in whatever house they live in for these kinds of things, so that people don’t see their actual house. So that’s why all his videos are from this same room (the Invictus delay video was in this room too.)
I liked this video. I thought it was a nice gesture from him and I thought it was clear he knew some of the people already.
Harry is just natural when he’s talking to people. He makes them comfortable too.
Are these calls useful? I do know one thing the #SussexSquad is now donating money to #WellChild………….So perhaps that was the goal