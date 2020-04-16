Prince Harry did a Zoom chat with WellChild parents of special needs kids

Prince Harry did a Zoom chat with some people from WellChild, one of his biggest patronages. He spoke to the WellChild CEO and parents of special needs children and the conversation was about how they’re all coping with the lockdown and the pandemic. This was obviously not posted to any of the Sussexes’ social media, because they don’t have any active social media at the moment. Instead, it seems like Harry authorized WellChild to post stuff about it, and WellChild also posted a nearly full YouTube video of the conversation:

Here are some selected portions of what Harry said to some of the parents:

On the positives of family time: “There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’ You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.” The strength of parents with special-need kids: “It’s very nice to see the familiar faces on here.” He went on to praise the families, calling them “super-parents” for their grace under such pressure. “The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible. You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days – I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!” When he was asked how he was doing: “Not too bad. I think it’s certainly strange times — everyone is experiencing the same thing in a very unique way. But the longer this goes on for, I imagine the harder it is for each and every one of you. It’s all about morale. If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, ‘Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?’ Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control and all of the sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things.” On the increasing struggle to support vulnerable children during a pandemic: “This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you. I know that WellChild are doing everything they can to support you. Hopefully, through this video we can make it more clear and obvious to Government and everybody else that you are in the ‘vulnerable’ bracket and WellChild needs more help. It is really nice to see you all smiling and happy. Keep going, keep the morale up, keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon!”

[From People]

I wonder who contacted whom? My guess is that Harry contacted WellChild, probably because he (like the Couple of Keenery) has been calling and checking in with his patronages and charities. And since he can’t host a fundraiser – no one can – he chose to do this Zoom chat to raise awareness and hopefully encourage people to support WellChild and vulnerable children.

Am I wrong for trying to peep Harry’s background? That doesn’t look like a Malibu beach house. It looks like Beverly Hills or Bel Air to me!!